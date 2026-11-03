Rally House Brings NHL Hometown Remix Collection To Fans Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New collection features merchandise for 22 NHL teams, celebrating the cities, cultures and fanbases behind the game

LENEXA, Kan., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House is bringing a new way for hockey fans to celebrate their hometown pride by carrying the new NHL Hometown Remix collection at Rally House stores and online. The merchandise from the new collection, featuring designs inspired by the unique identities, cultures and traditions, will be carried in store and online for 22 NHL teams.

Introduced for the 2026-27 NHL season, Hometown Remix is a special-edition NHL program celebrating the connection between each team and its hometown. Each design incorporates elements inspired by the city's landmarks, history, culture and passionate fanbase, giving supporters a fresh way to represent the places they call home.

Rally House will carry Hometown Remix merchandise for the Dallas Stars, Philadelphia Flyers, St. Louis Blues, Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Colorado Avalanche, Chicago Blackhawks, Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets, Washington Capitals, Utah Mammoth, Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Islanders, Toronto Maple Leafs, Anaheim Ducks and Seattle Kraken.

The collection available at Rally House will include jerseys, long- and short-sleeve T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and hats. With designs that celebrate everything from iconic city landmarks to beloved local traditions, the collection gives fans another way to show their team pride and connection to their hometown.

Fans can shop the NHL Hometown Remix collection at participating Rally House locations and online at RallyHouse.com and stay connected through Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X for the latest updates and promotions. Product selection and availability may vary by location.

About Rally House

Rally House is a family-owned retail company offering a wide selection of apparel, hats, gifts, and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, and MiLB teams, along with locally inspired apparel, gifts, and food items. Rally House operates 335 locations across 31 states.

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