Helport AI Advances Transition To Autonomous AI Labor In Southeast Asian Fintech Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Expanding Existing Fintech Customer Operations from Human-Assisted AI+BPO Toward Autonomous AI Labor, with Potential for Improved Operating Efficiency and Margins

Targets Deployment of Approximately 300 AI Workforce Units for a Single Existing Customer by End of November 2026

SAN DIEGO and SINGAPORE, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) (“Helport AI” or the“Company”), a global artificial intelligence (“AI”) workforce infrastructure company providing intelligent communication software and services to enterprise clients, today announced progress in transitioning an established Southeast Asian fintech customer from AI-assisted business process outsourcing (“AI+BPO”) operations toward autonomous AI Labor.

Building on nearly two years of collaboration with the customer, Helport AI is expanding the use of autonomous AI systems in debt-collection operations that have historically relied on a combination of AI technology and human agents. The Company is targeting deployment of approximately 300 AI Workforce units for this single customer by the end of November 2026, as part of a broader, ongoing transition toward autonomous AI Labor.

The initiative represents a step in the Company's strategy to evolve from providing AI-assisted services toward delivering AI workforce capacity capable of independently executing business workflows, with the potential to improve operating efficiency, reduce reliance on human labor, and support higher-margin service delivery over time.

Transitioning an Established Revenue-Generating Customer to Autonomous AI Labor

Helport AI's existing relationship with the Southeast Asian fintech customer currently generates approximately $200,000 in monthly revenue, primarily through an AI+BPO operating model that combines AI-enabled technologies with human agents to support debt-collection activities. Under this model, human agents continue to perform certain customer interactions and operational functions, contributing to labor-related service delivery costs.

The Company is progressively transitioning these operations toward autonomous AI Labor, in which AI systems perform customer outreach, communication, negotiation, follow-up, and operational recordkeeping, subject to appropriate compliance oversight and exception-handling procedures. By reducing the need for direct human involvement in routine operational activities, Helport AI believes this transition has the potential to improve service delivery efficiency, reduce labor-related costs, and support higher gross margins over time.

The transition is expected to continue beyond November 2026 as the Company expands AI Labor capabilities and deployment within the existing customer relationship and pursues similar opportunities with additional customers.

AI Labor Demonstrates Favorable Performance in Selected Real-World Operations

Through ongoing live operations and multiple performance comparisons, Helport AI's AI Labor has demonstrated favorable results relative to human-operated teams in selected debt-collection scenarios. These results reflect observed improvements in collection efficiency, customer engagement, and recovery performance as the Company's AI models undergo further training and optimization. Performance may vary depending on customer portfolios, delinquency stages, operating conditions, and other factors.

The Company believes these operating results support the potential for AI Labor to assume a greater share of activities traditionally performed by human agents, while maintaining appropriate compliance oversight and human intervention where necessary. Unlike conventional AI-assisted operating models, in which AI primarily supports human employees, Helport AI's autonomous AI Labor model is designed to execute defined business workflows and deliver measurable operational outcomes with reduced dependence on direct human execution.

Targeting Approximately 300 AI Workforce Units for a Single Customer

Based on operating results to date and its established customer relationship, Helport AI is pursuing plans to expand autonomous AI operations across early-stage and late-stage debt-collection portfolios, targeting deployment of approximately 300 AI Workforce units for this customer by the end of November 2026. This target applies exclusively to the Company's operations for this single customer and does not include potential deployments with other customers.

The planned deployment represents an expansion of autonomous AI Labor capacity within an existing commercial relationship rather than the completion of the customer's transition from AI+BPO to AI Labor. The Company expects the transition to continue as additional workflows and operating activities become suitable for autonomous execution. The 300-unit deployment target reflects the Company's current operating plans and is not a contractual commitment or guaranteed deployment volume. Actual deployment timing and scale will depend on customer requirements, operational readiness, performance, and other factors. Helport AI's AI Labor business utilizes a predominantly performance-based settlement model, linking revenue to customer business outcomes rather than relying primarily on traditional seat-based pricing.

The Company believes that expanding autonomous AI Labor within an established customer relationship may provide opportunities to improve operating leverage as AI systems assume a greater proportion of activities previously performed by human agents. The extent and timing of any resulting margin improvement will depend on operating costs, deployment efficiency, collection performance, and other factors.

Proprietary Technology Infrastructure Supports Autonomous AI Labor

Helport AI's AI Labor capabilities are supported by an integrated proprietary technology architecture designed to enable autonomous execution, workforce orchestration, performance monitoring, and continuous operational improvement. The Company's core technology engines, HyprX and TwinX, support autonomous AI execution and digital-worker capabilities, while KnowForge, its industry knowledge and expert-experience training engine, is designed to transform the knowledge, decision-making processes, and practical experience of human specialists into capabilities that AI systems can learn and replicate.

These technologies are complemented by the Company's AI Operations Platform (AOP), which supports workforce orchestration, performance monitoring, and operational optimization, and its Unified Communications Platform (UCP), which integrates voice calls, WhatsApp, Viber, email, and other communication channels. Together, these platforms are designed to enable AI Labor to execute customer engagement workflows, adapt interactions based on customer responses and historical information, and support performance through ongoing operational feedback.

The Company believes this integrated technology infrastructure provides a foundation for expanding autonomous AI Labor capabilities, standardizing deployment processes, and supporting operations across multiple customers and markets.

Developing the AI Labor Business Model

Helport AI believes the transition of an established, revenue-generating customer from AI+BPO toward autonomous AI Labor provides an opportunity to evaluate the operational and economic benefits of its evolving business model in a real-world commercial environment. Compared with traditional AI-assisted outsourcing models that rely heavily on human agents, autonomous AI Labor may enable more efficient deployment, reduced labor-related delivery costs, and greater operational scalability through centralized workforce management and standardized technology infrastructure.

“Our progress in Southeast Asia reflects an important step in the evolution of our business from AI-assisted operations toward autonomous AI Labor,” said Guanghai Li, Chief Executive Officer of Helport AI.“By transitioning an established customer relationship toward a model in which AI systems independently perform a greater share of operational activities, we see opportunities to improve efficiency and reduce reliance on human labor. Our immediate focus is on expanding deployment and strengthening operational performance, while continuing to develop a scalable model that can be extended to additional customers and markets.”

The Company intends to continue expanding AI Labor deployment within its existing fintech customer relationship while pursuing collaboration opportunities with additional fintech platforms in Southeast Asia and other international markets.

Helport AI expects to provide further updates, as appropriate, regarding AI Workforce deployment, operational performance, and commercialization progress as it continues to develop AI Labor as a core component of its long-term business strategy.

About Helport AI

Helport AI (NASDAQ: HPAI) is a global AI workforce infrastructure company providing intelligent communication software and services to enterprise clients. Its core asset is the AI Labor System, an industrial-scale platform designed to manufacture, orchestrate, and deliver AI workforce capacity based on measurable business outcomes.

Through its AI workforce, Helport AI helps clients drive sales, improve engagement, and reduce costs. The Company's mission is to transform human expertise into scalable AI labor. Learn more at

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Helport AI's business plans, strategies, objectives, and expectations concerning the development, commercialization, adoption, and deployment of AI Labor; the transition from AI-assisted business process outsourcing operations toward autonomous AI Labor; and the capabilities and potential applications of the Company's technologies.

Forward-looking statements also include the Company's plans to deploy approximately 300 AI Workforce units for an existing customer by the end of November 2026; expectations regarding continued deployment and operational expansion beyond that date; anticipated improvements in operating efficiency, labor-related costs, gross margins, and scalability; and potential expansion into additional customers, industries, and geographic markets. The targeted deployment volume and timing reflect the Company's current operating plans and expectations and do not represent contractual commitments or guaranteed outcomes. Actual deployment levels, operating performance, cost savings, and financial results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words or phrases such as“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“targets,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may,” or similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including risks relating to customer demand, deployment schedules, operational performance, collection outcomes, customer settlement arrangements, regulatory requirements, technological development, competition, and other factors that may affect the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Historical performance results from specific customer deployments or operating scenarios should not be considered indicative of, or a guarantee of, future performance or comparable results in other environments.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.

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