INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Netcapital Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines NCPL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Netcapital Inc. (“Netcapital” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: NCPL). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Netcapital and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until December 7, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Netcapital securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On August 10, 2026, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Netcapital, certain executives and advisory board member John Fanning with conducting a fraudulent scheme to overstate the Company's revenue through sham, backdated, and in some cases forged consulting agreements between Netcapital Advisors and at least eleven Portfolio Companies controlled by Fanning.

Following this news, Netcapital's stock price fell by approximately 12.8% to close at $0.3501 on August 11, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980