Paybis Launches Fee Slasher After Research Shows A Third Of People Don't Know What They Pay To Send Money Home

RIGA, Latvia, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paybis data shows a widening gap between how users move money across borders. The company launches Fee Slasher to help close it.

Paybis, a global crypto and fiat infrastructure provider, is launching Fee Slasher throughout November, offering new users signing up during the month 70% off any purchase with code FEESLASH70. The campaign follows new research from Paybis showing that more than a third of people who send money abroad cannot say what it costs them. Nearly half believe they lose around 10% or more of every transfer, while one in five (18.2%) think they pay under 1%.

Their guesses are not far off. The World Bank puts the global average cost of sending $200 at 6.49%, more than double the United Nations' 3% target for 2030. Much of that cost sits in the exchange rate rather than a visible fee, which is why so many people cannot name it.

Yet people already sense there is a cheaper route. Asked what it should cost to send money with stablecoins, with no bank involved, half said less than 1%. The expectation is there, but so far not the habit.

“The empire of expensive remittance is ending as more and more people move to stablecoin sending. A fraction of the cost and the ability to side step banking friction boosts demand and use of stablecoins.” - said Paul Afshar, CMO at Paybis. –“Stablecoins are the one of the most bought cryptos on Paybis and to smooth the path for greater use we're slashing fees in November to historic lows.”

Fee Slasher: removing Paybis's fee

To help close the gap, Paybis is running Fee Slasher throughout November. New users signing up in November get 70% off on any purchase with code FEESLASH70.

Customers in Europe can pay with the banking apps they already use, including iDEAL, BLIK, Multibanco and EPS, through Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, credit and debit cards and over 25+ payment methods.

Note to editors: Network fees and payment provider charges still apply. The full cost, including the exchange rate, is shown before the customer confirms.

About Paybis

Paybis makes crypto simple for individuals and enterprises. Established in 2014, the company combines a trusted crypto exchange and wallet for buying, selling, swapping and holding over 90 cryptocurrencies, with award-winning crypto-fiat infrastructure. That infrastructure lets businesses transfer capital globally without traditional payment friction.

In 2026, Paybis was recognized as Best Crypto Payment Provider, a testament to its expansive global reach, rapid onboarding protocols, and the deep expertise of the 200 dedicated professionals who drive its operations.

Processing more than $6 billion annually, Paybis is one of the most efficient platforms for acquiring and transacting in digital assets. This commitment to operational excellence is why Paybis maintains one of the highest ratings for crypto companies on Trustpilot, and why 7 million users and hundreds of the world's fastest-growing enterprises consistently rely on its services.

Website | X | LinkedIn | Blog

Contact

Media Relations

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at