INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Silvercorp Metals Inc. - SVM
The investigation concerns whether Silvercorp and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.[Click here for information about joining the class action]
On October 19, 2026, Silvercorp announced its preliminary operational and sales results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027. The Company revealed a 13% year-over-year decline in preliminary revenue to $72.1 million, driven by severe production shortfalls at its flagship Ying Mining District due to localized safety system upgrades. Specifically, Silvercorp disclosed that processed ore tons dropped 20%, resulting in a 41% drop in silver production, a 41% drop in lead production, and a 51% drop in zinc production compared to the prior-year quarter. Additionally, the Company disclosed that operations at its GC Mine will remain suspended until late 2027 as it completely overhauls its mine development design to seek necessary regulatory approvals.
On this news, Silvercorp's stock price fell $0.51 per share, or 5.22%, to close at $9.26 per share on October 20, 2026.
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
...
646-581-9980 ext. 7980
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment