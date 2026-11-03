Phoenix Dental Agency Launches SOCIAL STUDIO To Help Dental Practices Turn Familiar Faces Into Memorable Social Content

Phoenix Dental Agency

New Service Combines In-office Photography, Custom Creative Content and a Yearlong Posting Plan to Help Patients Get to Know the People Behind Their Care

- Phoenix Dental Agency Director of Operations Robyn DamarisANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- To help dental practices catch the attention of prospective patients in crowded social feeds, Phoenix Dental Agency has launched Social Studio, a new service that turns authentic photos of dental teams into creative, personality-filled content. Combining in-office photography with a yearlong social media plan, Social Studio helps practices introduce the people behind the care and give patients a reason to stop scrolling and get to know them.Social Studio begins with a full-day, in-office photoshoot. Phoenix's creative team captures the people, surroundings and details that shape the patient experience, then uses those images to develop a 12-month content plan featuring two custom posts per week. The program includes creative editing, ongoing support and monthly paid boosts for selected top-performing posts.“For many practices, the challenge is finding the time to capture and share what makes their office special,” says Phoenix Dental Agency Director of Operations Robyn Damaris.“Social Studio gives us a way to build an entire year of content around the people who make that practice what it is. We handle the photography, creative work and posting so the team can stay focused on caring for patients.”The content brings a practice's personality into its social presence through team introductions, technology highlights, seasonal themes and playful images featuring the people patients will meet. Posts help practices explain their care, share their sense of humor and stay familiar between appointments.For Phoenix Dental Agency Sr. Marketing Advisor Sara Hansen, that personal connection is part of what makes the program so rewarding.“One of my favorite parts is watching clients have fun with it,” Hansen says.“Their teams get to see themselves in these creative posts, and it gives us so many opportunities to show the personality of the practice. From my perspective, it's helped clients share more of the warmth and energy I see when I visit their offices. That's what we want prospective patients to get a feel for, too.”Early results illustrate the program's potential to expand a practice's social visibility. One participating practice recorded 93,033 Facebook post views during a 90-day reporting period, an increase of 3,060% over the previous 90 days. Daily views exceeded 2,000 on multiple days after Social Studio began. The program combined custom content, consistent posting and paid promotion; results will vary by practice.Social Studio is available to dental practices seeking a consistent social presence built around their own people and patient experience. To view examples and schedule a consultation, visit .About Phoenix Dental AgencyPhoenix Dental Agency, the marketing arm of Productive Dentist Academy, specializes in developing authentic, effective marketing programs that drive practice growth. The company combines dental industry expertise with authentic and unique marketing campaigns to help dentists establish strong presences that reflect their true value and connect with ideal patients. For more information, call 800-757-6077, email..., or visit /.

Benjamin Lund

Productive Dentist Academy

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Phoenix Dental Agency Launches SOCIAL STUDIO to Help Dental Practices Turn Familiar Faces Into Memorable Social Content News Provided By Benjamin Lund, Productive Dentist Academy November 03, 2026, 22:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media, Technology



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