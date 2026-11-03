5X5 Aviation Insurance Partners With Aviation Performance Solutions To Advance Pilot Safety

Aviation Performance Solutions (APS) is the global leader in Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT), with specialized expertise in Jet UPRT for professional pilots.

Collaboration supports pilot proficiency and proactive risk management through specialized training and safety incentives.

- Paul "BJ" Ransbury, CEO of Aviation Performance SolutionsMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 5X5 Aviation Insurance and Aviation Performance Solutions (APS), a global leader in Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT), have announced a new partnership to strengthen pilot proficiency and support safer flight operations. The agreement brings APS's specialized training expertise together with 5X5's commitment to recognizing and rewarding proactive aviation safety practices.As part of the collaboration, eligible 5X5 policyholders will receive preferred pricing and training upgrades on select APS programs. The partnership also complements 5X5's Safety Rewards program, which recognizes qualifying safety practices, including additional pilot training, through potential insurance premium discounts. Under the program, eligible 5X5 policyholders earn a 5% premium credit for completing a qualifying APS upset prevention and recovery training course within the previous 12 months."At 5X5, we believe that pilots who invest in their proficiency are making an investment in safety," said Doug Tibbs, Managing Director of 5X5 Aviation Insurance. "APS brings exceptional expertise and a proven approach to upset prevention and recovery training. By rewarding policyholders who complete these programs, we're helping them take a proactive step toward managing risk and being better prepared for the unexpected."Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I) remains a leading cause of aviation fatalities, underscoring the importance of training that prepares pilots to recognize, prevent, and recover from unexpected aircraft upsets. APS addresses this risk through integrated academic, simulator, and in-aircraft training designed to develop practical prevention and recovery skills."Advanced training is one of the most meaningful investments a pilot can make in safety," said Paul "BJ" Ransbury, CEO of Aviation Performance Solutions. "We value the opportunity to work with 5X5 because its approach recognizes the importance of continued pilot proficiency. By encouraging pilots to go beyond minimum training requirements, we can help strengthen their ability to prevent and recover from unexpected aircraft upsets and ultimately bring everyone home safely."About 5X5 Aviation Insurance5X5 Aviation Insurance is an aviation insurance service company with headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota. With a data-driven, direct-to-consumer model, 5X5 provides coverage to pilots and owners of fixed-wing, high-performance aircraft in 40 states and plans to quickly expand underwriting to all 48 contiguous states. 5X5 writes on AM Best A- (Excellent) rated paper, backed by strong financial reserves and full compliance with all capitalization and regulatory requirements. 5X5 Aviation Insurance is an Invenshure-built company.About Aviation Performance Solutions (APS)Aviation Performance Solutions (APS) is the global leader in Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT), with specialized expertise in Jet UPRT for professional pilots. Focused on reducing Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I), the leading cause of aviation fatalities, APS delivers a comprehensive training approach that blends academics, on-aircraft instruction, advanced simulation, and virtual reality. APS's UPRT methodology has been validated through independently verified research showing significant improvements in pilots' upset recognition, recovery performance, and resilience to startle and surprise in real-world training environments. Trusted by airlines, business aviation operators, military organizations, and corporate flight departments worldwide, APS helps pilots build the skills and confidence needed to prevent and recover from in-flight upsets. APS's brand promise reflects the high standard behind every training program: Every Pilot Trained – In Control – All The Time.Downloadable Assets Here

Eva McLarty

5X5 Aviation Insurance

+1 651-333-0989

evamclarty@5x5insurance

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5X5 Aviation Insurance Partners with Aviation Performance Solutions to Advance Pilot Safety News Provided By Alpha Charlie Marketing November 03, 2026, 22:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



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