CENA NEGRA XV: Art, Tradition And Gastronomy Come Together At Hotel Matilda In San Miguel De Allende, Mexico.

SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, MEXICO, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hotel Matilda celebrated the 15th edition of Cena Negra, bringing together contemporary art, Mexican culinary traditions and Día de Muertos through an immersive evening featuring an installation by artist Jesús Valenzuela, a five-course menu by chef Rodrigo Rivera-Río of KOLI Cocina de Origen, wines from BLN Brands and cocktails by Tequila Casa Dragones.Over 15 editions, Cena Negra has established itself as one of San Miguel de Allende's most distinctive Día de Muertos celebrations, bringing together art, gastronomy, music and contemporary interpretations of one of Mexico's most meaningful traditions.For this year's edition, Valenzuela presented La llegada (The Arrival), an installation inspired by traditional Mexican funeral rituals and the belief that the souls of those who have passed return to visit their loved ones. At the heart of the work was the petate, a traditional woven mat historically used to wrap the deceased before burial. Through this symbol, Valenzuela created an artistic interpretation of the return of souls, incorporating traditional elements into a contemporary experience.The installation began at the entrance with Camino al Mictlán (Path to Mictlán), a passageway constructed from petates and arranged into nine consecutive vertical modules, referencing the nine levels the soul must cross on its journey to the underworld in Mexica mythology.At the end of the passage, a black wall invited guests to write, in chalk, the name of someone no longer physically present but whose presence they wished to feel that evening. As the night unfolded, the wall became a collective artwork composed of names, memories and expressions of remembrance, transforming personal tributes into a shared experience.Gastronomy was once again at the center of Cena Negra. Chef Rodrigo Rivera-Río, of Monterrey-based KOLI Cocina de Origen, traveled to San Miguel de Allende to create an exclusive five-course menu inspired by the spirit of Día de Muertos and conceived specifically for the occasion.The dinner was paired with a curated selection of wines from BLN Brands, designed to complement each course. Tequila Casa Dragones welcomed guests with a cocktail made with Casa Dragones Blanco and accompanied the first course with Casa Dragones Joven.The Cena Negra XV menu and pairings included:Meteorito: Dried beef atropellado, ash tempura and Amur caviar.Paired with Casa Dragones Joven.Olga Hernández: Melon, cucumber, pipián and quinoa.Paired with Robert Mondavi California Chardonnay.Black Mole: Roasted tomato, requesón cheese and lamb.Paired with BY Rosé.Grilled Beef: Wagyu Cross, black garlic, cauliflower and salt.Paired with Arzuaga Reserva.Silence: Honey, milk, flowers and Amur caviar.Paired with Disaronno Velvet.“After spending my first year in San Miguel de Allende, I realized that Día de Muertos captures so much of what makes Mexico unique: its color, its traditions and its very special way of celebrating life through those who are no longer with us. We wanted to bring all of that to Matilda through what we do best: curating art and gastronomy, sparking conversation and bringing people together around a table. That is how Cena Negra was born. Today, 15 editions later, we continue to tell the same story of tradition in a different way each year,” said Bruce James, managing partner of Hotel Matilda.“There is something very special about returning to Cena Negra every year. After 15 editions alongside Hotel Matilda and my dear friend Bruce, this celebration has become a tradition that is very close to my heart and to the story of Casa Dragones. I have had the privilege of watching it grow, reinvent itself and bring extraordinary people together around art, gastronomy and our culture. What I love most is that we continue to find new ways to celebrate Mexico, share our essence and raise a glass to life and to those who will always remain present,” said Bertha González, co-founder and CEO of Casa Dragones.Cena Negra began more than 15 editions ago as an intimate gathering around a dinner table. Over the years, it has evolved into one of the most anticipated Día de Muertos events in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, bringing together leading figures from the culinary and art worlds, friends and international travelers around a shared vision: keeping traditions alive through new ways of experiencing and telling their stories.About ENroute CommunicationsENroute Communications is an award-winning travel and tourism communications agency specializing in public relations, destination marketing, travel trade representation and strategic partnerships throughout the United States, Canada and Latin America. ENroute represents destinations, hotels and tourism organizations through integrated campaigns connecting clients with leading media, travel advisors, tour operators and industry partners while developing stories and experiences designed to inspire travel.

Juan C Lopez Flores

ENroute Communications

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CENA NEGRA XV: Art, Tradition and Gastronomy Come Together at Hotel Matilda in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. News Provided By ENroute Communications November 03, 2026, 22:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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