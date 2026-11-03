Catercow Launches Office Catering In Atlanta With 50+ Local Restaurants

CaterCow now accepting corporate catering orders in Atlanta

Atlanta teams can now order individually labeled lunches from Hattie B's, Bezoria, Xenia, and 50+ more - no contract, no minimum spend, and a human to call.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CaterCow, the corporate catering marketplace that has served 6+ million meals to 12,000+ companies, today announced its expansion into Atlanta. Office managers, executive assistants, and people-ops teams across the metro can now order catering from more than 50 vetted local restaurant partners, with every order backed by a real person who reconfirms it with the kitchen the day before.Ordering lunch for 40 people is rarely about the food. It's about the headcount that changes twice, the teammate who's vegan, the colleague with a nut allergy, and the delivery that has to land before the 12:00 meeting starts. CaterCow was built to take that chore off the coordinator's plate.“Whoever orders lunch for the office is putting their own name on it,” said Sean Li, CaterCow CEO.“Atlanta has an incredible restaurant scene, and we want ordering from it for a team to feel like the easiest thing on your calendar instead of the most stressful.”Atlanta Favorites, Ready for the OfficeAt launch, Atlanta customers can choose from 150+ catering packages across Mexican, Southern, Indian, Mediterranean, Korean, Caribbean, pizza, salads and bowls, and more. Restaurant partners include Hattie B's Hot Chicken, Chick-fil-A, Bezoria, Xenia, BBQ+RICE, Big Daddy's Hawaiian, Cuban Diner, Hawkers Asian Street Food, and Chupito's Azteca.Every package on CaterCow is a fixed, per-person menu with the price shown upfront, so coordinators know what they're paying before they order. CaterCow's team orders and tries packages before they're listed, and keeps re-vetting restaurant partners based on customer reviews and order history.Built for the Way Offices Actually EatCaterCow supports the formats Atlanta teams order most:- Group ordering: each teammate picks their own meal from a curated menu, and every order arrives individually labeled with the person's name, the dish, and dietary tags. No more guessing whether“Chk” means chicken or chickpea.- Buffet and family-style catering for all-hands meetings, trainings, and client events.- Grab & go boxed meals for lunch-and-learns and on-site meetings.- Recurring meal programs planned by a dedicated account manager for teams that feed people every week.- Larger organizations can use purchase orders, consolidated billing, user permissions, and tax-exempt ordering.No Contracts. No Minimums. No Subscription Fees.CaterCow doesn't require a contract, a minimum spend, or a subscription. Teams can order once for a single event or set up a weekly lunch program, and stop whenever their budget changes. CaterCow earns its revenue when customers order, so the company's incentive is to make each order go right.Customers can browse Atlanta restaurants and packages that deliver to them at explore/atlanta-ga/catering, or work with an account manager to plan a recurring program.About CaterCowCaterCow is a corporate catering marketplace that helps companies, schools, and non-profits order reliable, vetted catering for their teams. CaterCow has served 6+ million meals to 12,000+ companies and holds a 5.0 rating on Google. Learn more at .

Evan Waters

CaterCow

+1 855-269-4056

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CaterCow Launches Office Catering in Atlanta with 50+ Local Restaurants News Provided By CaterCow November 03, 2026, 22:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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