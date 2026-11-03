Color Wave Walls Brings 11 Artists From Around The World To Transform Downtown Lakeland Into An Open-Air Mural Museum

MENAFN - GetNews)""Public art has an incredible ability to change the way people experience a place. Our goal is for these walls to become part of the cultural identity of our city." – Katerina Santos and Gillian Fazio, Co-Founders, Color Wave Walls"Color Wave Walls, a new women-owned non-profit biennial public art initiative, will bring 11 muralists from across the United States and around the world to downtown Lakeland, Florida, from November 4–18, 2026, for two weeks of live mural painting, community engagement and cultural exchange, with official programming November 6–14.

Lakeland, Florida, United States - November 3, 2026 - This November, downtown Lakeland will become the canvas for a new chapter in the city's cultural landscape as Color Wave Walls launches its inaugural event, bringing 11 artists from across the United States and around the world to create large-scale murals throughout the downtown area.

Founded by Lakeland-based artists Gillian Fazio and Katerina Santos, with Juan Travieso serving as Director of Operations, Color Wave Walls is a women-owned, non-profit, biennial public art initiative created with a long-term vision: to build a walkable, evolving open-air mural museum that makes contemporary art accessible to everyone while creating opportunities for artists, businesses, residents, students and visitors to connect.

Artists will arrive in Lakeland beginning November 4, 2026, and murals will be created throughout downtown through November 18. The inaugural Color Wave celebration will take place November 6–14, featuring opportunities for the public to watch artists at work, participate in community mural projects, attend artist conversations and experience the city through a new creative lens.

From Lakeland to the World, and the World to Lakeland

Color Wave's inaugural artist call received 438 artist submissions representing 33 states and 21 countries. Following a review by an eight-person selection panel, Color Wave assembled a group of artists representing a range of backgrounds, styles, techniques and perspectives. The 2026 program includes artists with connections to Florida, Georgia, France, Canada, Australia, Spain and the Netherlands, alongside Polk County representation.

For the founders, bringing outside perspectives into Lakeland is intentional. Color Wave is designed not only to showcase the creative talent already present in Central Florida, but to encourage cultural exchange between local artists, students and residents and creatives working across the country and abroad.

"Public art has an incredible ability to change the way people experience a place," said Color Wave co-founders Katerina Santos and Gillian Fazio. "We want someone to be able to walk through downtown Lakeland, encounter work they may never have seen otherwise, watch an artist from another part of the world create it in real time, and feel like art belongs to them too. Our goal is for these walls to become part of the cultural identity of our city."

An Open-Air Museum Without Doors

Rather than a traditional mural festival that disappears when the event concludes, Color Wave is building a permanent and evolving collection of public artwork throughout Lakeland. The organization plans to return biennially, adding new murals and artists with each edition and gradually creating a destination visitors can explore year-round. There is no admission price, gallery door or prerequisite for experiencing the work.

Putting Artists First

Color Wave was built from the perspective of working artists. Its founders, who are also working muralists, understand the financial and logistical barriers muralists often face when participating in public art events. The organization is working to provide participating artists with support including artist fees, travel, accommodations, paint and materials, equipment, wall preparation and on-the-ground assistance. The initiative has been made possible through collaboration among local businesses, property owners, community organizations, sponsors, donors and volunteers.

Participating Artists and Wall Locations



Kitsune Jolien (Belgium/Australia) – 236 N Massachusetts Ave

Steven Teller (St. Augustine, FL) – 316 E Pine Street

Naomi Haverland (Orlando, FL) – 417 N Massachusetts Ave

Nina Valkhoff (The Netherlands) – 820 Massachusetts Ave

Bublegum (Spain) – 701 N Florida Ave

Keith Goodson (Auburndale, FL; local artist) – 101 W Main St

Greg Mike (Atlanta, GA) – 229 S Florida Ave

Megan Oldhues (Canada) – 309 S Tennessee Ave

Temponok (France) – 114 N Tennessee Ave

Mwanel Pierre-Louis (Miami, FL) – 201 N Kentucky Ave

Reinier Gamboa (Miami, FL) – 202 N Kentucky Ave Community Wall – 201 N Kentucky Ave



Public Programming



November 4–18: Live mural painting throughout downtown Lakeland

November 7: Community Mural Activation at the Lakeland Downtown Farmers Curb Market (8 a.m.–2 p.m.)

November 9: Arts in Health Panel at the Ashley Gibson Barnett Museum of Art

November 12: Official Media Day – wall tours 9 a.m.–4 p.m., followed by the Wave Maker Public Artist Talk, 5–9 p.m., at Haus 820 (820 Massachusetts Ave, Lakeland, FL) November 14: Community Mural Activation at the Farmers Curb Market (8 a.m.–2 p.m.) and Closing Celebration



Media are invited to cover live painting, artist and founder interviews, before-and-after wall transformations and community programming. Advance coordination is encouraged for artist interviews, lift access and scheduled event coverage. High-resolution images, artist bios, mural renderings and additional press materials are available upon request. A complete mural map will be released leading up to the event.

Building a Creative Legacy for Lakeland

The organization sees public art as a tool for cultural exchange, education, tourism, economic activity, civic pride and placemaking. "This is about what happens when a community gives artists the space and support to create something extraordinary," said Santos and Fazio. "We want people to travel here to see these walls, but just as importantly, we want the people who live here to feel proud that this exists in their city. This first year is only the beginning."

About Color Wave Walls

Color Wave Walls is a Lakeland, Florida-based, women-owned non-profit biennial public art initiative founded by artists Gillian Fazio and Katerina Santos, with Juan Travieso as Director of Operations. The organization transforms the city through large-scale contemporary murals, cultural exchange, artist support and community engagement. Through an artist-first model, Color Wave brings muralists from Florida, across the United States and around the world to Lakeland. Its long-term mission is to create an evolving, walkable open-air mural museum that residents and visitors can experience freely year-round. The inaugural edition takes place in downtown Lakeland in November 2026.