Homall Industry Limited: A Trusted China Telescopic Mast Manufacturer Offering Custom Lifting Solutions For Global B2B Buyers

MENAFN - GetNews)"Homall Industry Limited"Homall Industry Limited is a professional China manufacturer of telescopic mast systems, mobile light towers, lattice towers, and leveling jacks. With 20 years of industry experience, a 4,000-square-meter factory, and integrated manufacturing capabilities, the company provides reliable equipment solutions and customized OEM/ODM services for global B2B buyers across emergency rescue, specialty vehicles, broadcasting, military, and industrial applications.

Wenzhou, China - November 3, 2026 - As global demand for specialized lifting equipment, mobile lighting infrastructure, and emergency deployment systems continues to expand, international procurement professionals are increasingly seeking manufacturers with proven engineering experience, reliable production capabilities, and flexible customization services. Homall Industry Limited, operating under the ROBOMAST brand, is strengthening its position as a professional China telescopic mast manufacturer, providing specialized lifting and structural solutions for equipment manufacturers, system integrators, distributors, and industrial project contractors worldwide.

With 20 years of experience in research, development, and manufacturing, Homall specializes in telescopic mast systems, light towers, lattice towers, leveling equipment, and related engineering solutions. Supported by an approximately 4,000-square-meter manufacturing facility in Wenzhou, China, and a professional team of 30 employees, the company combines in-house production resources with practical engineering expertise to meet diverse international purchasing requirements.

Integrated Manufacturing Capabilities for Reliable Industrial Procurement

For global B2B buyers, selecting a manufacturing partner involves more than comparing product prices. Production consistency, engineering communication, structural reliability, and long-term supplier cooperation are equally important considerations.

Unlike sourcing companies that rely primarily on outsourced production, Homall operates its own manufacturing facilities and maintains an integrated production chain covering structural development, precision metal processing, surface finishing, and system assembly. Dedicated testing equipment and standardized quality control procedures support manufacturing consistency throughout production.

As a China telescopic mast factory with direct manufacturing capabilities, Homall emphasizes a balanced approach to pricing, technology, and product performance. This philosophy allows international buyers to communicate technical requirements directly with the manufacturer and evaluate suitable solutions before placing orders.

The company's products serve a wide range of applications, including fire rescue, specialty vehicles, military operations, broadcasting, precision inspection, mobile surveillance, and AI robotics.

Advanced Telescopic Mast Systems for Specialized Applications

Telescopic mast technology plays an important role in equipment requiring elevated positioning, controlled deployment, and reliable structural support. Different applications demand different lifting mechanisms, load capacities, extension heights, and installation configurations.

Homall offers multiple mast solutions to accommodate these requirements.

Electric Telescopic Mast

An electric telescopic mas provides powered extension and retraction for applications requiring convenient operation and controlled positioning. Homall's electric mast solutions include spindle-driven configurations designed for mobile equipment, communication systems, surveillance devices, and specialty vehicles.

For example, its 6-meter electric lockable spindle telescopic mast features a four-sided keyway tubing configuration designed to improve directional stability. An integrated locking mechanism supports positioning at different extension heights, while a manual crank handle provides an alternative operating method during power interruptions.

Pneumatic Mast

A pneumatic mast uses compressed air to extend telescoping sections, providing a practical lifting solution for applications requiring rapid deployment. These systems are suitable for emergency response vehicles, broadcasting equipment, communication installations, and mobile observation platforms.

For buyers comparing different lifting mechanisms, pneumatic mast configurations offer an alternative to electrically operated systems, depending on operating conditions and equipment integration requirements.

Foldable Electric Mast and Manual Mechanical Mast

A foldable electric mast is particularly relevant to mobile equipment manufacturers and project contractors seeking compact transportation and convenient deployment. Its folding structure can help optimize installation space when equipment is not in operation.

Manual mechanical mast systems provide another option for applications where straightforward mechanical operation is preferred. Homall also develops heavy-duty mast configurations for projects with specific payload, structural, and operational requirements.

Hydraulic Powered Mechanical Mast

For specialized projects requiring hydraulic lifting mechanisms, a Hydraulic Powered Mechanical Mast can be considered according to the required extension height, load capacity, structural configuration, and operating environment. Selecting an appropriate hydraulic solution requires careful consideration of mechanical stability and equipment compatibility.

Through its diversified telescopic mast product range, Homall supports buyers seeking application-oriented lifting solutions rather than standardized equipment alone.

Specialized Lifting and Stabilization Solutions for Industrial Projects

Equipment stabilization is essential for maintaining operational safety and positioning accuracy, particularly when mobile platforms support elevated structures or valuable electronic equipment.

Homall's leveling jack solutions are designed for trailers, mobile towers, specialized vehicles, and other equipment requiring reliable ground support.

The product range includes different structural configurations, such as heavy-duty straight-type leveling jacks, foldable leveling jacks, and Bigfeet leveling systems. Specific models include a 10-ton straight-type jack, a compact 4-ton foldable jack, and a Bigfeet Leveler 6T for applications requiring support on uneven ground.

For equipment manufacturers and project contractors, selecting the appropriate leveling jack involves evaluating load requirements, installation space, ground conditions, and operating frequency.

Beyond conventional stabilization equipment, Homall also welcomes project discussions involving a rigid chain lift system. For customers evaluating custom rigid chain lift system configurations, OEM rigid chain lift system development, or ODM rigid chain lift system cooperation, technical requirements can be discussed directly with the company's team to determine suitable manufacturing possibilities.

Mobile Light Tower Solutions for Emergency and Industrial Operations

Reliable lighting is critical for nighttime construction, emergency rescue, infrastructure maintenance, and remote industrial operations.

Homall provides Light Tower and mobile light tower solutions designed for temporary and specialized lighting applications. These products support equipment integration requirements in construction sites, emergency response operations, and other outdoor working environments.

For buyers seeking a mobile light tower manufacturer, important purchasing considerations include structural stability, transportation requirements, lighting configuration, power supply, and deployment conditions.

The company also offers solar-powered lighting configurations incorporating photovoltaic panels and battery storage, providing an alternative for projects seeking reduced dependence on conventional fuel-powered generators.

With its manufacturing experience in metal structures and integrated equipment assembly, Homall aims to provide practical lighting solutions for distributors, fleet operators, and project procurement teams.

Telescopic Lattice Tower Solutions for Communication and Infrastructure

Communication, broadcasting, and surveillance projects often require elevated structural systems that balance mechanical strength, transportation convenience, and installation efficiency.

Homall's telescopic lattice towe solutions are designed for specialized applications requiring elevated equipment positioning and structural support. Their modular structural configurations can be considered for communication installations, military equipment, broadcasting systems, and temporary infrastructure projects.

A representative product configuration is a 30-meter telescopic lattice tower featuring a five-section nested triangular truss structure. Its structural design is intended to provide rigidity and support for applications requiring elevated deployment.

As a telescopic lattice tower manufacturer, Homall works with equipment integrators and industrial buyers to evaluate project-specific requirements, including tower height, installation conditions, structural loading, and transportation limitations.

Flexible OEM, ODM, and Custom Manufacturing Cooperation

International procurement requirements are becoming increasingly diverse. Distributors, specialty vehicle manufacturers, and engineering contractors often need products adapted to specific dimensions, installation structures, operating environments, and project specifications.

Homall supports technical communication and customized manufacturing discussions across its product categories. Buyers seeking a custom telescopic mast, OEM electric telescopic mast, ODM pneumatic mast, foldable electric mast, mobile light tower, or specialized leveling jack can discuss their requirements directly with the manufacturer.

For projects involving a rigid chain lift system or other specialized lifting equipment, customers are encouraged to provide preliminary technical specifications and application details for engineering evaluation.

This application-oriented cooperation model helps buyers assess product compatibility, manufacturing feasibility, and procurement costs before moving forward with a project.

Building Long-Term Partnerships Through Engineering and Manufacturing

Homall Industry Limited believes that dependable industrial partnerships are built on technical understanding, transparent communication, and consistent manufacturing capabilities.

With two decades of industry experience, an established production facility, and a diversified product portfolio, the company continues to support international customers seeking reliable lifting, lighting, and structural equipment solutions.

For global distributors, OEM/ODM buyers, system integrators, and project procurement professionals, Homall offers direct access to manufacturing resources and technical discussions to help identify suitable equipment for different operational requirements.

About Homall Industry Limited

Homall Industry Limited, operating under the ROBOMAST brand, specializes in the research, design, and manufacturing of telescopic mast systems, mobile light towers, lattice towers, leveling jacks, and related industrial equipment. With 20 years of industry experience, an approximately 4,000-square-meter manufacturing facility in Wenzhou, China, and a professional team of 30 employees, the company provides engineering-oriented manufacturing solutions for fire rescue, specialty vehicles, military applications, broadcasting, precision inspection, and AI robotics. Homall is committed to supporting global customers through integrated production capabilities, technical cooperation, and customized OEM/ODM services.