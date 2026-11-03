Polycythemia Vera Pipeline 2026: MOA And ROA Insights, Clinical Trials Status, And Key Companies Involved By Delveinsight Roche, Fujifilm Holdings Corp, Hangzhou Bensheng Pharma, Protagonist Therape

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, US), November 03, 2026 - As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Polycythemia Vera pipeline constitutes 20+ key companies continuously working towards developing 25+ Polycythemia Vera treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The Polycythemia Vera Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

“Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Polycythemia Vera Market.

Some of the key takeaways from the Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Polycythemia Vera treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Polycythemia Vera companies working in the treatment market are Protagonist Therapeutics, Italfarmaco, Imago BioSciences, Silence Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceutical, Perseus Proteomics, Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis, PharmaEssentia, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG, Incyte Corporation, and others, are developing therapies for the Polycythemia Vera treatment



Emerging Polycythemia Vera therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- Rusfertide (PTG-300), Givinostat (ITF2357), Bomedemstat, SLN124, Sapablursen, PPMX-T003, PTG-300, SLN124, Hydroxyurea, Ropeginterferon alfa-2b, PEG-P-INF alpha-2b (P1101), Ruxolitinib, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Polycythemia Vera market in the coming years.

In October 2026, findings from the randomized RuxoBEAT clinical trial (NCT02577926) were published in Blood Cancer Journal. The study evaluated ruxolitinib against best available therapy as a first-line treatment for polycythemia vera. Although the primary endpoint of improved complete clinico-hematologic response was not achieved, ruxolitinib demonstrated improvements in hematocrit, splenomegaly, pruritus, and fatigue. No new safety signals were identified.

In October 2026, results from the Phase III VERIFY trial of rusfertide were published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. The study demonstrated that rusfertide significantly improved hematocrit control and reduced phlebotomy requirements in patients with polycythemia vera. Approximately 77% of patients receiving rusfertide achieved a clinical response compared with 33% in the placebo group. The treatment also improved fatigue and overall symptom burden.

In September 2026, Disc Medicine announced initial positive results from its Phase II RESTORE-PV trial evaluating DISC-3405 in patients with polycythemia vera. The investigational TMPRSS6-targeting monoclonal antibody increased hepcidin levels and reduced serum iron, resulting in improved hematocrit control, fewer phlebotomy requirements, and reduced symptom burden. The findings were presented at the 14th Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) Annual Meeting.

In August 2026, the US FDA approved Mimrylo (rusfertide), developed by Takeda Pharmaceuticals, for adults with polycythemia vera. Rusfertide is a first-in-class hepcidin mimetic that regulates iron availability to reduce excessive red blood cell production. Its approval was supported by the Phase III VERIFY trial, in which 76.9% of patients receiving rusfertide achieved a clinical response without requiring phlebotomy during weeks 20–32, compared with 32.9% receiving placebo.

In August 2026, Takeda announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved MIMRYLO (rusfertide) for the treatment of erythrocytosis in adults with polycythemia vera (PV), a rare blood cancer. MIMRYLO is a first-in-class hepcidin mimetic designed to regulate iron distribution and reduce excessive red blood cell production, thereby helping control hematocrit levels. Maintaining hematocrit below 45% is a key treatment objective for patients with PV, and the approval introduces a novel therapeutic approach for managing erythrocytosis associated with the disease.

In March 2026, A Phase 2 trial evaluating oral epetraborole in polycythemia vera (PV) is anticipated to commence in the third quarter of 2026, with initial data readouts expected as early as the fourth quarter of 2026 and continuing into 2027.

In January 2026, A New Drug Application (NDA) has been filed with the FDA requesting approval of rusfertide for the treatment of adults with polycythemia vera (PV). The submission is supported by results from the Phase III VERIFY trial (NCT05210790) and the Phase II REVIVE trial (NCT04057040). Findings from Part 1a of the VERIFY study indicated that rusfertide, a first-in-class hepcidin mimetic, achieved the primary endpoint along with all four key secondary endpoints, demonstrating sustained hematocrit control and significantly reducing the need for phlebotomy.

In November 2025, SOTIO Biotech, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company under the PPF Group, announced encouraging preclinical findings for its antibody-drug conjugate SOT106 for sarcoma treatment, presented at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) Annual Meeting in November.

In August 2025, The FDA has awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation to rusfertide, a first-in-class hepcidin-mimetic peptide, for treating erythrocytosis in polycythemia vera (PV) patients with limited therapeutic options to reduce phlebotomy needs and improve blood count control. This designation was based on promising results from the Phase 3 VERIFY trial (NCT05210790), which compared rusfertide plus standard of care (SOC) against placebo plus SOC. In the 32-week analysis presented at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting, 76.9% of patients on rusfertide plus SOC (n=147) achieved a response between weeks 20 and 32, compared with 32.9% of those on placebo plus SOC (n=146; P <.0001).

In August 2025, Vanda Pharmaceuticals revealed that the FDA has awarded Orphan Drug Designation to VGT-1849B, a JAK2 inhibitor, for the treatment of polycythemia vera (PV).

In August 2025, Protagonist Therapeutics' rusfertide has been granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of erythrocytosis in polycythemia vera, backed by encouraging Phase 3 VERIFY trial results presented at ASCO 2025.

In May 2025, The FDA granted Fast Track designation to givinostat (Duvyzat) for the treatment of polycythemia vera, according to a press release from its developer, Italfarmaco. Previously, givinostat received orphan drug designation for the same indication from both the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Additionally, the drug has been approved by the FDA and the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. In March 2025, Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) and Takeda (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK) have announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 VERIFY study. The trial involved phlebotomy-dependent polycythemia vera (PV) patients, who were randomly assigned to receive either rusfertide or a placebo alongside standard care. The study successfully achieved its primary endpoint along with all four key secondary endpoints. Rusfertide, an investigational first-in-class hepcidin mimetic peptide therapeutic, has been granted Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Polycythemia Vera Overview

Polycythemia vera (PV) is a rare blood disorder characterized by the overproduction of red blood cells in the bone marrow. This overproduction leads to thickening of the blood, which can slow its flow and increase the risk of clotting.

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Emerging Polycythemia Vera Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



Rusfertide (PTG-300): Protagonist Therapeutics

Givinostat (ITF2357): Italfarmaco

Bomedemstat: Imago BioSciences

SLN124: Silence Therapeutics

Sapablursen: Ionis Pharmaceutical

PPMX-T003: Perseus Proteomics

PTG-300: Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.

SLN124: Silence Therapeutics plc

Hydroxyurea: Novartis

Ropeginterferon alfa-2b: PharmaEssentia

PEG-P-INF alpha-2b (P1101): AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation

Polycythemia Vera Route of Administration

Polycythemia Vera pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Polycythemia Vera Molecule Type

Polycythemia Vera Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Polycythemia Vera Assessment by Product Type

Polycythemia Vera By Stage and Product Type

Polycythemia Vera Assessment by Route of Administration

Polycythemia Vera By Stage and Route of Administration

Polycythemia Vera Assessment by Molecule Type Polycythemia Vera by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Polycythemia Vera Report covers around 25+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Polycythemia Vera product details are provided in the report. Download the Polycythemia Vera pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Polycythemia Vera therapies

Some of the key companies in the Polycythemia Vera Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Polycythemia Vera are - F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Fujifilm Holdings Corp, Hangzhou Bensheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, Ascentage Pharma Group International, Imago BioSciences Inc, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, and others.

Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Analysis:

The Polycythemia Vera pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Polycythemia Vera with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Polycythemia Vera Treatment.

Polycythemia Vera key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Polycythemia Vera Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Polycythemia Vera market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Polycythemia Vera drugs and therapies

Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Market Drivers



High Unmet Medical Need: Limitations of existing treatments in achieving long-term disease control and preventing disease progression are driving the development of novel therapeutic candidates.

Growing Focus on Disease-Modifying Therapies: Increasing research into treatments targeting JAK2 mutations, clonal expansion, and inflammatory pathways is creating opportunities for pipeline expansion.

Rising Demand for Alternative Treatment Options: Hydroxyurea resistance or intolerance and continued dependence on phlebotomy are encouraging the development of safer and more effective therapies.

Advancements in Novel Therapeutic Approaches: Development of hepcidin mimetics, JAK inhibitors, interferons, LSD1 inhibitors, and RNA-based therapies is strengthening the PV pipeline. Increasing Clinical Research and Investment: Growing pharmaceutical R&D activities and ongoing Phase II and Phase III clinical trials are supporting the development of innovative PV treatments.

Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Market Opportunities



Complex Disease Pathophysiology: The heterogeneous nature of polycythemia vera and involvement of JAK2 mutations and other molecular pathways make the development of effective disease-modifying therapies challenging.

Clinical Trial Challenges: Long treatment durations and the need to demonstrate meaningful improvements in thrombosis prevention, disease progression, and survival can complicate clinical development.

Safety and Tolerability Concerns: Potential adverse effects associated with long-term cytoreductive and targeted therapies may limit treatment adoption and pipeline success.

Established Treatment Options: The availability of conventional approaches, including phlebotomy, aspirin, hydroxyurea, and interferon-based therapies, may create challenges for investigational drugs to demonstrate additional clinical benefits. Regulatory and Commercial Uncertainty: Demonstrating durable disease modification, securing regulatory approval, and establishing cost-effectiveness may delay commercialization of emerging therapies.

Scope of Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Polycythemia Vera Companies: Protagonist Therapeutics, Italfarmaco, Imago BioSciences, Silence Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceutical, Perseus Proteomics, Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis, PharmaEssentia, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG, Incyte Corporation, and others

Key Polycythemia Vera Therapies: Rusfertide (PTG-300), Givinostat (ITF2357), Bomedemstat, SLN124, Sapablursen, PPMX-T003, PTG-300, SLN124, Hydroxyurea, Ropeginterferon alfa-2b, PEG-P-INF alpha-2b (P1101), Ruxolitinib, and others

Polycythemia Vera Therapeutic Assessment: Polycythemia Vera current marketed and Polycythemia Vera emerging therapies Polycythemia Vera Market Dynamics: Polycythemia Vera market drivers and Polycythemia Vera market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Polycythemia Vera Report Introduction

2. Polycythemia Vera Executive Summary

3. Polycythemia Vera Overview

4. Polycythemia Vera- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Polycythemia Vera Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Polycythemia Vera Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Polycythemia Vera Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Polycythemia Vera Preclinical Stage Products

10. Polycythemia Vera Therapeutics Assessment

11. Polycythemia Vera Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Polycythemia Vera Key Companies

14. Polycythemia Vera Key Products

15. Polycythemia Vera Unmet Needs

16. Polycythemia Vera Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Polycythemia Vera Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Polycythemia Vera Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.