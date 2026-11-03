BK Virus Infection Market Is Set To Transform By 2036: Top Trends, Key Players, And Revenue Forecast Revealed Ipsen, Memo Therapeutics, Allovir, Veru Therapeutics, Memo Therapeutics, Aicuris

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) - November 03, 2026: DelveInsight's“BK Virus Infection Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2036′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the BK Virus Infection, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the BK Virus Infection market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The BK Virus Infection market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

To Know in detail about the BK Virus Infection market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; BK Virus Infection Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the BK Virus Infection Market Report:



The BK Virus Infection market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2022-2036)

In October 2026, Asahi Kasei Therapeutics announced the dosing of the first participant in its randomized Phase IIa clinical trial investigating AIC468 for the treatment of BK virus infection in adult patients who have undergone kidney transplantation.

In July 2026, Ipsen announced a deal to acquire Memo Therapeutics AG, gaining access to its clinical-stage BK polyomavirus antibody candidate, potravitug. The investigational therapy is a fully human monoclonal antibody that targets the VP1 capsid protein of BK polyomavirus, thereby blocking viral attachment and entry into host cells.

In June 2026, Memo Therapeutics unveiled the full Phase II SAFE KIDNEY II trial results at the American Transplant Congress (ATC 2026). The findings showed sustained decreases in BK virus DNA levels and improvements in biopsy-confirmed BK virus-associated nephropathy through Week 38. By the end of the study period, approximately 24.4% of patients receiving potravitug achieved undetectable BKPyV-DNAemia, compared with 13.0% of those receiving placebo.

The total number of BKVAN cases across the 7MM is expected to increase from approximately 4000 cases in 2025, primarily reflecting the growing kidney transplant population, continued exposure to immunosuppressive therapy, and improved screening and surveillance for BKPyV DNAemia among kidney transplant recipients.

The diagnosed prevalent cases of BKV infection in the US are estimated at 4,300 cases in 2025, representing the largest patient share among the 7MM.

In 2025, Japan was estimated to have approximately 925 cases of BKHC, reflecting the addressable patient population within the country's allogeneic HSCT setting.

Class 2 BKVAN represents the predominant disease segment, accounting for approximately 55% of total BKVAN cases across the 7MM, highlighting this subgroup as a key focus of the addressable patient population and a potentially important target for emerging disease-specific therapies.

Among grade-specific BKHC cases in the US, Grade 2 was the predominant category, accounting for approximately 44% of cases, followed by Grade 3, indicating that a substantial proportion of patients present with moderate-to-severe disease.

Key BK Virus Infection Companies: AlloVir, Veru Therapeutics, Memo Therapeutics, AiCuris, and others Key BK Virus Infection Therapies: Posoleucel/ Viralym-M, MAU868, MTX-005, AIC468, and others

BK Virus Infection Overview

BK Virus Infection is a viral infection caused by the BK polyomavirus, which commonly remains dormant in the kidneys and urinary tract after initial exposure. It primarily becomes clinically significant in immunocompromised individuals, particularly kidney transplant recipients receiving immunosuppressive therapy. Viral reactivation can lead to BK virus-associated nephropathy, potentially causing kidney dysfunction and graft loss. Management primarily involves reducing immunosuppression and closely monitoring viral levels, as no specifically approved antiviral treatment is currently available.

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BK Virus Infection Epidemiology

The BK Virus Infection epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2022 to 2036. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

BK Virus Infection Epidemiology Segmentation:

The BK Virus Infection market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Cases of BK Viremia in Kidney Transplant Patients

Total Cases of BKVAN

Classification-specific Cases of BKVAN

Type-specific HSCT Cases

Total Cases of BKHC

Grade-specific Cases of BKHC

Treated Cases of BKVAN in kidney transplant Treated Cases for BK-HC

Download the report to understand which factors are driving BK Virus Infection epidemiology trends @ BK Virus Infection Epidemiological Insights

BK Virus Infection Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the BK Virus Infection market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers BK Virus Infection market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the BK Virus Infection Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

BK Virus Infection Therapies and Key Companies



Potravitug: Ipsen/ Memo Therapeutics

Posoleucel/ Viralym-M: AlloVir

MAU868: Veru Therapeutics

MTX-005: Memo Therapeutics AiCuris: AIC468

To know more about BK Virus Infection treatment, visit @ BK Virus Infection Medications

BK Virus Infection Market Drivers



Increasing Kidney Transplant Procedures: The growing number of kidney transplants and the expanding transplant recipient population are increasing the demand for BK virus infection screening and treatment.

Rising Incidence of BK Virus Reactivation: Widespread use of immunosuppressive therapies following transplantation increases susceptibility to BK virus reactivation and associated complications, including BK virus nephropathy.

Growing Adoption of Diagnostic Screening: Increasing use of polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based viral load monitoring is supporting early detection and disease management among transplant recipients.

High Unmet Medical Need: The absence of specifically approved BK virus therapies is creating opportunities for the development of targeted antiviral agents and novel treatment approaches. Advancements in Pipeline Therapies: Growing research into monoclonal antibodies, virus-specific T-cell therapies, and other targeted approaches is expected to expand future treatment options.

BK Virus Infection Market Barriers



Lack of Approved Targeted Treatments: The absence of specifically approved antiviral therapies for BK virus infection limits treatment options and increases reliance on off-label medications and immunosuppression reduction.

Risk of Organ Rejection: Reducing immunosuppressive therapy to control viral replication can increase the risk of kidney transplant rejection, creating challenges in treatment management.

Safety Concerns Associated with Existing Therapies: Off-label agents such as cidofovir and leflunomide have limitations, including potential nephrotoxicity and other adverse effects.

Diagnostic and Monitoring Challenges: Dependence on repeated PCR testing and, in certain cases, kidney biopsies can increase healthcare costs and complicate disease monitoring. Limited Clinical Evidence: The lack of robust clinical trial data and standardized treatment protocols creates uncertainty regarding the effectiveness and adoption of emerging therapies.

Scope of the BK Virus Infection Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key BK Virus Infection Companies: AlloVir, Veru Therapeutics, Memo Therapeutics, AiCuris, and others

Key BK Virus Infection Therapies: Posoleucel/ Viralym-M, MAU868, MTX-005, AiCuris, and others

BK Virus Infection Therapeutic Assessment: BK Virus Infection current marketed and BK Virus Infection emerging therapies

BK Virus Infection Market Dynamics: BK Virus Infection market drivers and BK Virus Infection market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies BK Virus Infection Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, BK Virus Infection Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about therapies set to grab major BK Virus Infection market share @ BK Virus Infection market Insights and Competitive Landscape

Table of Contents

1. BK Virus Infection Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for BK Virus Infection

3. SWOT analysis of BK Virus Infection

4. BK Virus Infection Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. BK Virus Infection Market Overview at a Glance

6. BK Virus Infection Disease Background and Overview

7. BK Virus Infection Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of BK Virus Infection

9. BK Virus Infection Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. BK Virus Infection Unmet Needs

11. BK Virus Infection Emerging Therapies

12. BK Virus Infection Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise BK Virus Infection Market Analysis (2022–2036)

14. BK Virus Infection Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. BK Virus Infection Market Drivers

16. BK Virus Infection Market Barriers

17. BK Virus Infection Appendix

18. BK Virus Infection Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.