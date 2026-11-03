Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline 2026: Key Companies, MOA, ROA, And Clinical Trials Evaluation By Delveinsight Incyte Corp, LEO Pharma, Asana Biosciences, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Innovaderm

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) - November 03, 2026: As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Major Depressive Disorder pipeline constitutes 5+ key companies continuously working towards developing 5+ Major Depressive Disorder treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Major Depressive Disorder Market.

The Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Major Depressive Disorder treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Major Depressive Disorder companies working in the treatment market are T akeda Pharmaceuticals, Forest Laboratories, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, Axsome Therapeutics, AbbVie, SAGE Therapeutics, Luye Pharma, Relmada Therapeutics, BioLite Inc., VistaGen Therapeutics, Praxis Precision Medicines, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and others, are developing therapies for the Major Depressive Disorder treatment



Emerging Major Depressive Disorder therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- VRAYLAR (Cariprazine), Zuranolone (SAGE-217/BIIB125), Seltorexant (JNJ42847922), SAGE-217, REL-1017, SP-624, SPL026, PDC-1421, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Major Depressive Disorder market in the coming years.

In October 2026, Alkermes announced the initiation of a Phase II clinical trial evaluating ALKS 7290, an investigational oral orexin-2 receptor agonist, as an adjunctive treatment to antidepressants in adults with MDD. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study is expected to enroll approximately 180 participants and assess safety, tolerability, and changes in depression symptoms using MADRS scores. The trial is registered as NCT07901179.

In September 2026, Definium Therapeutics announced that the US FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to DT120, an investigational lysergide oral disintegrating tablet, for the treatment of MDD. The designation followed positive Phase III Emerge trial results, which demonstrated an 8.1-point placebo-adjusted improvement in MADRS scores at Week 6, with sustained benefits through Week 12.

In September 2026, Johnson & Johnson reported that its Phase II MOONLIGHT-1 study of JNJ-5120/PIPE-307 failed to meet its primary endpoint of improving depressive symptoms, measured using MADRS scores, at Day 5. Although the investigational therapy was generally well tolerated, the outcome represented a setback for its development in MDD.

In September 2026, COMPASS Pathways reported 52-week open-label extension findings from its Phase III COMP005 study, evaluating the longer-term effects of additional COMP360 dosing in patients with treatment-resistant depression. The findings provided further clinical evidence regarding the durability of treatment response.

In August 2026, COMPASS Pathways continued advancing its Phase III COMP006 clinical trial of COMP360, a synthetic psilocybin formulation, in patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The study evaluates the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of repeated COMP360 administration. The trial registry reported the study as active but not recruiting.

In July 2026, Helus Pharma announced completion of enrollment in its Phase III APPROACH study evaluating HLP003 as an adjunctive treatment for moderate-to-severe MDD in patients with inadequate responses to existing antidepressants. The company expected topline results in Q4 2026. HLP003 had previously received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for MDD.

In June 2026, Definium Therapeutics announced positive topline results from its Phase III Emerge study evaluating DT120 in MDD. A single 100 μg dose demonstrated a statistically significant 8.1-point placebo-adjusted improvement in MADRS scores at Week 6 (p less than 0.0001). The findings supported further development of DT120 as a potential treatment for MDD.

In April 2025, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for brain health disorders, has announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 3 Emerge study. The study is evaluating MM120 ODT, a proprietary, pharmaceutically optimized form of LSD, for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). The Emerge trial will assess the efficacy and safety of MM120 ODT 100 μg compared to a placebo and is expected to enroll approximately 140 participants in the United States. This marks the third Phase 3 study for MM120 ODT, following the ongoing Voyage and Panorama studies in generalized anxiety disorder (GAD).

In March 2025, Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has decided to discontinue its Phase III major depressive disorder (MDD) program for aticaprant, citing "insufficient efficacy in the target population." The VENTURA program, which tested the experimental drug as an adjunctive treatment for MDD, consisted of five Phase III trials. Despite the lack of efficacy, the company stated that aticaprant was found to be safe and well-tolerated throughout the program. Complete data from the VENTURA trials will be shared at an upcoming medical meeting. In January 2025, HMNC Brain Health (HMNC) has completed the randomization process in its placebo-controlled Phase IIb OLIVE trial for BH-200, a vasopressin V1b receptor antagonist, aimed at treating major depressive disorder (MDD). The trial, designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the therapy alongside a predictive companion diagnostic, involves 338 outpatients. It is part of the company's Nelivabon program, which targets MDD in patients with HPA-axis dysfunction, a condition that affects about 30% of all MDD cases.

Major Depressive Disorder Overview

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) is a common and serious mental health condition characterized by persistent feelings of sadness, loss of interest or pleasure in daily activities, and changes in mood, sleep, appetite, energy, and concentration. It can significantly affect an individual's emotional well-being, social relationships, and daily functioning. MDD management typically involves antidepressant medications, psychotherapy, or a combination of both, depending on disease severity and individual patient needs.

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Emerging Major Depressive Disorder Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



VRAYLAR (Cariprazine): AbbVie and Gedeon Richter Plc.

Zuranolone (SAGE-217/BIIB125): Sage Therapeutics/Biogen Inc., /Shionogi

Seltorexant (JNJ42847922): Janssen Pharmaceuticals/Minerva Neuroscience

SAGE-217: Sage Therapeutics

REL-1017: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc

SP-624: Sirtsei Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SPL026: Small Pharma PDC-1421: BioLite Inc

Major Depressive Disorder Route of Administration

Major Depressive Disorder pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Major Depressive Disorder Molecule Type

Major Depressive Disorder Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Major Depressive Disorder Assessment by Product Type

Major Depressive Disorder By Stage and Product Type

Major Depressive Disorder Assessment by Route of Administration

Major Depressive Disorder By Stage and Route of Administration

Major Depressive Disorder Assessment by Molecule Type Major Depressive Disorder by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Major Depressive Disorder Report covers around 5+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Major Depressive Disorder product details are provided in the report. Download the Major Depressive Disorder pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Major Depressive Disorder therapies

Some of the key companies in the Major Depressive Disorder Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Major Depressive Disorder are - GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, and others.

Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Analysis:

The Major Depressive Disorder pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Major Depressive Disorder Treatment.

Major Depressive Disorder key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Major Depressive Disorder Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Major Depressive Disorder market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Major Depressive Disorder drugs and therapies

Major Depressive Disorder Market Drivers



Rising Prevalence of Depression: Increasing prevalence of major depressive disorder, driven by psychosocial stress, lifestyle changes, and growing mental health challenges, is fueling demand for effective treatment options.

Growing Mental Health Awareness: Improving awareness, reduced social stigma, and expanded screening initiatives are encouraging early diagnosis and treatment uptake.

Advancements in Novel Therapies: Development of rapid-acting antidepressants, novel mechanisms of action, and therapies targeting treatment-resistant depression is creating new market opportunities.

Increasing Adoption of Digital Mental Health Solutions: Growing use of telepsychiatry, digital therapeutics, and remote psychological counseling is improving access to mental healthcare. Expanding Treatment Options: Greater availability of antidepressants, combination therapies, psychotherapy, and neuromodulation approaches is supporting personalized MDD management.

Major Depressive Disorder Market Barriers



Social Stigma and Underdiagnosis: Persistent stigma surrounding mental health conditions and limited awareness in certain populations delay diagnosis and treatment initiation.

High Treatment Costs: Expensive novel antidepressants and advanced treatment options, coupled with inconsistent reimbursement coverage, can restrict patient access.

Treatment Non-adherence: Adverse effects, delayed therapeutic response, and prolonged treatment duration contribute to poor medication adherence and discontinuation.

Treatment-resistant Depression: Variable patient responses and inadequate efficacy of existing therapies in certain individuals create challenges in achieving sustained remission. Limited Access to Mental Healthcare: Shortages of trained mental health professionals, inadequate psychiatric infrastructure, and limited psychotherapy availability restrict treatment accessibility.

Scope of Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Major Depressive Disorder Companies: Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Forest Laboratories, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, Axsome Therapeutics, AbbVie, SAGE Therapeutics, Luye Pharma, Relmada Therapeutics, BioLite Inc., VistaGen Therapeutics, Praxis Precision Medicines, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and others

Key Major Depressive Disorder Therapies: VRAYLAR (Cariprazine), Zuranolone (SAGE-217/BIIB125), Seltorexant (JNJ42847922), SAGE-217, REL-1017, SP-624, SPL026, PDC-1421, and others

Major Depressive Disorder Therapeutic Assessment: Major Depressive Disorder current marketed and Major Depressive Disorder emerging therapies Major Depressive Disorder Market Dynamics: Major Depressive Disorder market drivers and Major Depressive Disorder market barriers

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Table of Contents

1. Major Depressive Disorder Report Introduction

2. Major Depressive Disorder Executive Summary

3. Major Depressive Disorder Overview

4. Major Depressive Disorder- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Major Depressive Disorder Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Major Depressive Disorder Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Major Depressive Disorder Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Major Depressive Disorder Preclinical Stage Products

10. Major Depressive Disorder Therapeutics Assessment

11. Major Depressive Disorder Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Major Depressive Disorder Key Companies

14. Major Depressive Disorder Key Products

15. Major Depressive Disorder Unmet Needs

16. Major Depressive Disorder Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Major Depressive Disorder Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Major Depressive Disorder Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.