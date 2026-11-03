Mucopolysaccharidosis I Market Size In The 7MM Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 8.6% Over The Forecast Period Of 2026-2036 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Mucopolysaccharidosis I Companies in the market include – BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Orchard Therapeutics, JCR Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, IMMUSOFT, and others.

(Albany, US), November 03, 2026 - DelveInsight's 'Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I (MPS I) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036' report delivers an in-depth understanding of MPS I, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Mucopolysaccharidosis I market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

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Key Takeaways from the Mucopolysaccharidosis I Market Report



In Feb 2026, The FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to REGENXBIO's BLA for clemidsogene lanparvovec (RGX-121), an investigational AAV-based gene therapy for mucopolysaccharidosis type II (MPS II), also known as Hunter syndrome.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the Mucopolysaccharidosis I market size across the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 155 million in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2026-2036, driven by the anticipated entry of advanced therapies and improved clinical management.

Among the 7MM, the United States accounted for the largest Mucopolysaccharidosis type I market size, valued at approximately USD 75 million in 2025, while the EU4 and the UK combined represented approximately USD 70 million, and Japan accounted for approximately USD 10 million.

In 2025, the United States accounted for approximately 240 diagnosed prevalent cases of MPS I, a small but clinically significant patient base that drives the demand for specialized orphan drug therapies.

Significant treatment gaps persist because delayed and inaccurate diagnosis is common, as the diverse and vague symptoms of MPS I often mimic common conditions, and the lack of universal newborn screening leaves many severe cases undetected until life-threatening complications arise.

The current standard of care, laronidase (ALDURAZYME), faces limitations in addressing the full systemic and neurological spectrum of the disease, which has fueled the development of candidates such as OTL-203 and lepunafusp alfa (JR-171).

The mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market pipeline is transitioning toward next-generation gene therapies and recombinant DNA technologies, with HSC gene therapy (OTL-203) currently in Phase III clinical development.

The leading Mucopolysaccharidosis I companies include BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Orchard Therapeutics, JCR Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, IMMUSOFT, and others. Promising Mucopolysaccharidosis I therapies include Laronidase (ALDURAZYME), Lepunafusp alfa (JR-171), Iduronicrin genleukocel-T (ISP-001), OTL-203, and others.

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Mucopolysaccharidosis I Overview

Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I) is a rare, inherited lysosomal storage disorder caused by a deficiency of the enzyme alpha-L-iduronidase (IDUA), which is crucial for breaking down glycosaminoglycans (GAGs) like dermatan sulfate and heparan sulfate. The accumulation of these substances leads to progressive cellular and tissue dysfunction, affecting multiple organ systems, including the skeletal, cardiovascular, respiratory, and nervous systems. MPS I diagnosis involves GAG analysis, enzyme assays, and genetic testing, enabling early treatment, prognosis assessment, and genetic counseling. Screening programs support early detection, while comprehensive evaluations such as pulmonary function tests, polysomnography, audiometry, ocular exams, skeletal imaging, and cognitive assessments aid in disease monitoring. Newborn screening and molecular testing play a crucial role in optimizing patient management and improving long-term outcomes across the mucopolysaccharidoses market.

Mucopolysaccharidosis I Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Mucopolysaccharidosis I

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Mucopolysaccharidosis I Treated Cases of Mucopolysaccharidosis I

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Mucopolysaccharidosis I Epidemiology Key Findings



As of 2025, the diagnosed prevalent population of MPS I across the 7MM is estimated at approximately 650 cases, highlighting both the rarity of the condition and variations in regional diagnostic practices.

In 2025, the United States represented the largest share with nearly 240 cases, supported by more advanced screening systems and higher disease awareness.

In 2025, EU4 and the UK together contributed ~400 cases, with the UK representing the largest individual European segment at ~110 cases.

In 2025, Japan accounted for the largest proportion of Scheie syndrome (MPS IS) cases, representing approximately 50% of all MPS I cases based on disease severity, a key factor shaping the Hurler Scheie syndrome market. In 2025, EU4 and the UK accounted for a significant proportion of Hurler syndrome (MPS IH) cases, with approximately 240 diagnosed cases, reflecting the distribution of the disease based on clinical severity.

Approved Therapies for Mucopolysaccharidosis I

Laronidase (ALDURAZYME): BioMarin Pharmaceutical/Sanofi

Laronidase (ALDURAZYME) is a recombinant form of the human enzyme IDUA, produced using recombinant DNA technology in Chinese hamster ovary cells. It is intended for IV infusion and is provided as a sterile, non-pyrogenic solution that must be diluted in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, USP prior to administration. Developed by BioMarin Pharmaceutical and Genzyme Corporation, which Sanofi acquired later, ALDURAZYME plays a vital role in breaking down GAG, making it essential for the treatment of lysosomal storage disorders. It carries a boxed warning for the risk of hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, as well as acute respiratory complications related to its administration. Laronidase is approved in the United States (2003), Europe (2003), and Japan (2006) for treating MPS I, providing enzyme replacement to address systemic manifestations of the disease, though with limited impact on central nervous system symptoms. It remains the cornerstone of the Hurler syndrome treatment market.

Mucopolysaccharidosis I Pipeline Analysis

OTL-203: Orchard Therapeutics/Kyowa Kirin

OTL-203 is a one-time gene therapy using a patient's own hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) collected from mobilized peripheral blood and genetically modified ex vivo with a lentiviral vector carrying the IDUA complementary DNA. Developed as a cryopreserved formulation, it aims to correct the genetic defect in HSCs by introducing functional IDUA complementary DNA. It is currently in Phase III clinical trials in North America and Europe, with planned approval anticipated in 2029/2030. OTL-203 has received Fast Track designation (FTD) and Rare Pediatric Disease designation (RPDD) from the US FDA, along with PRIME status from the EMA. The program originated from, and was initially developed in collaboration with, the San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy in Italy.

Lepunafusp alfa (JR-171): JCR Pharmaceuticals

Lepunafusp alfa (JR-171) is an iduronidase replacement therapy administered by IV infusion and is currently in Phase I/II development, with an anticipated US launch in 2031. JR-171 received FTD from the US FDA in September 2021 for treating CNS symptoms of MPS I.

Iduronicrin genleukocel-T (ISP-001): IMMUSOFT

Iduronicrin genleukocel-T (ISP-001) is a gene transference therapy in Phase I development. In September 2022, IMMUSOFT reported that the US FDA had cleared its IND application for ISP-001, marking the first engineered B cell therapy to advance into clinical trials for MPS I.

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Mucopolysaccharidosis I Market Outlook

The market outlook for MPS I remains encouraging, driven by the rare disease designation, high unmet clinical need, and growing awareness leading to earlier diagnosis. Advances in therapy, including hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and enzyme replacement, are gradually being complemented by next-generation candidates aiming for more comprehensive disease control. Pipeline innovation spanning gene therapies and improved enzyme modalities is expected to expand treatment options, enhance long-term outcomes, and address multi-systemic manifestations. Market growth will be supported by improved screening programs, increasing physician familiarity, and the potential for durable, disease-modifying therapies across pediatric and adult patient populations. The emergence of next-generation therapies like OTL-203 aims to cross the blood-brain barrier and provide more comprehensive disease control, significantly improving the long-term quality of life for patients with severe phenotypes. Together, these dynamics are shaping the sly syndrome market and the wider mucopolysaccharidosis market over the forecast period.

Mucopolysaccharidosis I Market Drivers



Advancements in Enzyme Replacement Therapies (ERTs), with continuous development of innovative therapies and improved treatment outcomes

Increasing awareness and early diagnosis, supported by newborn screening programs

Rising investment in rare disease research and orphan drug development

Supportive regulatory incentives such as orphan drug designation, fast-track approvals, and research grants Emergence of gene and cell therapies, including gene-editing technologies and regenerative medicine

Mucopolysaccharidosis I Market Barriers



Delayed and inaccurate diagnosis

Limitations in current treatments

Bone and joint complications

Limited access to specialized care

Research and development gaps Need for standardized guidelines

Mucopolysaccharidosis I Treatment Landscape

Treatment of MPS I is guided by disease severity, with hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) recommended for severe cases, particularly in young children, due to its ability to preserve cognitive function, while enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) primarily addresses somatic symptoms. However, both approaches have limitations, especially in managing skeletal manifestations, making early intervention critical for improved outcomes. The current standard therapy, laronidase (ALDURAZYME), remains constrained in efficacy, driving the development of next-generation treatments. Emerging candidates such as OTL-203, lepunafusp alfa (JR-171), and iduronicrin genleukocel-T (ISP-001) aim to provide more comprehensive disease control.

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Scope of the Mucopolysaccharidosis I Market Report



Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2022-2036

Forecast Period- 2026-2036

Mucopolysaccharidosis I Companies- BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Orchard Therapeutics, JCR Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, IMMUSOFT, and others.

Mucopolysaccharidosis I Therapies- Laronidase (ALDURAZYME), Lepunafusp alfa (JR-171), Iduronicrin genleukocel-T (ISP-001), OTL-203, and others.

Mucopolysaccharidosis I Market Dynamics: Mucopolysaccharidosis I market drivers and market barriers

Mucopolysaccharidosis I Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT Analysis, Attribute Analysis Mucopolysaccharidosis I Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Reimbursement

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I (MPS I) Market Overview at a Glance

Executive Summary

Key Events

Disease Background and Overview: MPS I

Epidemiology and Market Methodology

Epidemiology and Patient Population

Patient Journey: MPS I

Marketed Therapies

Pipeline Therapies: MPS I

MPS I: 7MM Market Analysis

Key Opinion Leaders' Views

Unmet Needs

SWOT Analysis

Market Access and Reimbursement

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

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