Amyloidosis Market Is Projected To Boom By 2036 Owing To The Advancement Of Novel Therapies And Increasing Disease Awareness Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Amyloidosis are witnessing steady growth, driven by the increasing awareness of the disease, advancements in diagnostic approaches, rising demand for effective treatment options, and growing healthcare expenditure. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies targeting the underlying mechanisms of amyloid formation and disease progression is expected to create new opportunities in the market.

(Albany, New York) – November 3, 2026 – The market dynamics for Amyloidosis are witnessing steady growth, driven by the increasing awareness of the disease, advancements in diagnostic approaches, rising demand for effective treatment options, and growing healthcare expenditure. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies targeting the underlying mechanisms of amyloid formation and disease progression is expected to create new opportunities in the market.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Amyloidosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of Amyloidosis, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, and treatment scenarios across the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Amyloidosis Market



The Amyloidosis market across the 7MM is expected to witness significant changes during the forecast period of 2022–2036, supported by the development and potential launch of emerging therapies.

The United States represents one of the key markets for Amyloidosis treatment, alongside the EU5 countries and Japan.

Amyloidosis is a group of disorders characterized by the abnormal accumulation of amyloid proteins in tissues and organs, potentially affecting the heart, kidneys, liver, nerves, and gastrointestinal system.

The disease encompasses several subtypes, including AL amyloidosis, hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis (hATTR), and wild-type transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTRwt), each associated with different disease mechanisms and treatment approaches.

The treatment landscape is evolving with the development of therapies targeting amyloid production, protein stabilization, and amyloid deposits.

In March 2025, WAINZUA (eplontersen), developed by Ionis Pharmaceuticals in collaboration with AstraZeneca, received European Union approval for hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults with stage 1 or stage 2 disease. Leading companies and research organizations are developing innovative therapies to address the unmet needs associated with different forms of Amyloidosis.

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Key Factors Driving the Amyloidosis Market

Increasing Disease Awareness and Diagnosis Rates: Growing awareness of Amyloidosis among healthcare professionals and patients is supporting earlier recognition and diagnosis. The disease often presents with non-specific symptoms, making diagnosis challenging. Improved diagnostic approaches, including tissue biopsy, amyloid typing, imaging techniques, and genetic testing, are helping identify different forms of Amyloidosis and support appropriate treatment decisions.

Growing Demand for Targeted Treatment Approaches: The increasing understanding of amyloid formation and disease progression is encouraging the development of targeted therapies. Treatment strategies are increasingly focused on reducing the production of amyloidogenic proteins, stabilizing precursor proteins, and removing existing amyloid deposits. These approaches are expected to expand treatment options across different Amyloidosis subtypes.

Advancements in Emerging Therapies and Healthcare Spending: Pharmaceutical companies are investing in the development of innovative treatment approaches, including monoclonal antibodies, gene-silencing therapies, and other targeted biologics. Rising healthcare expenditure and improvements in specialized treatment infrastructure are also expected to support market growth during the forecast period.

Amyloidosis Competitive Landscape

The Amyloidosis treatment landscape includes marketed therapies and emerging candidates targeting different disease mechanisms and clinical manifestations. Companies are increasingly focusing on therapies that address the underlying causes of amyloid accumulation and improve organ function.

One notable marketed therapy is WAINZUA (eplontersen), developed by Ionis Pharmaceuticals in collaboration with AstraZeneca, for hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis with polyneuropathy. The therapy uses an antisense oligonucleotide approach to reduce transthyretin (TTR) production.

The broader Amyloidosis pipeline includes investigational therapies targeting amyloid deposits, precursor proteins, and disease-associated cellular pathways. The development of these therapies is expected to influence the future treatment landscape and create opportunities for pharmaceutical companies.

Discover more about therapies set to shape the Amyloidosis market @ Amyloidosis Treatment Landscap

Recent Developments in the Amyloidosis Market

In March 2025, Ionis Pharmaceuticals announced that WAINZUA (eplontersen), developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca, received approval in the European Union for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis with polyneuropathy (hATTR-PN or ATTRv-PN) in adults with stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy. WAINZUA is administered monthly through a self-administered auto-injector, providing an additional treatment option for eligible patients.

What is Amyloidosis?

Amyloidosis is a group of rare diseases characterized by the abnormal accumulation of misfolded proteins, known as amyloid, in various tissues and organs. These deposits can interfere with normal organ function and cause progressive damage. Depending on the type of amyloid protein involved, the disease can affect the heart, kidneys, liver, nervous system, gastrointestinal tract, and other organs.

The major forms include light-chain (AL) amyloidosis, which develops due to abnormal plasma cells producing excessive immunoglobulin light chains; transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis, which results from the accumulation of transthyretin proteins and can be hereditary or wild-type; and other less common forms.

Common symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, swelling in the legs, numbness or tingling in the hands and feet, digestive problems, and unexplained weight loss. Diagnosis may involve blood and urine tests, tissue biopsy, imaging, genetic testing, and specialized amyloid typing.

Treatment depends on the Amyloidosis subtype and the organs affected. Therapeutic approaches may include plasma-cell-directed treatments, transthyretin stabilizers, gene-silencing therapies, and supportive care to manage organ complications.

Amyloidosis Epidemiology Segmentation

The Amyloidosis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends across the leading markets. The Amyloidosis market report provides epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM, segmented into:



Total Prevalent Cases of Amyloidosis

Total Diagnosed Cases of Amyloidosis

Total Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Amyloidosis

Type-specific Cases of Amyloidosis

Mutation-specific Cases of Amyloidosis Cases of Amyloidosis Associated with Clinical Manifestations

Scope of the Amyloidosis Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Amyloidosis current marketed and emerging therapies.

Amyloidosis Market Dynamics: Key market forecast assumptions, emerging therapies, market drivers, barriers, and market outlook.

Key Companies: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and other companies involved in the development of Amyloidosis therapies.

Key Therapies: WAINZUA (eplontersen) and other marketed and emerging therapies covered in the report.

Epidemiology Analysis: Historical and forecasted patient population, diagnosed cases, and treatable cases across the 7MM.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's Five Forces, BCG Matrix, and market-entry strategies, subject to data availability. Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Analyst Views, Amyloidosis Market Access, and Reimbursement.

To know more about companies working in the Amyloidosis treatment market, visit @ Amyloidosis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessmen

Table of Contents

Amyloidosis Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary of Amyloidosis

Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Amyloidosis

Amyloidosis Market Overview at a Glance

Amyloidosis Background and Overview

Amyloidosis Patient Journey

Amyloidosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-specific Patient Population of Amyloidosis

Amyloidosis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

Amyloidosis Unmet Needs

Amyloidosis Marketed Products

Amyloidosis Emerging Therapies

Amyloidosis Market Size and Forecast

Amyloidosis Market Size by Therapies

Country-wise Amyloidosis Market Analysis (2022–2036)

Amyloidosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Amyloidosis KOL Views

Amyloidosis Market Drivers

Amyloidosis Market Barriers

Amyloidosis Appendix

Amyloidosis Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.