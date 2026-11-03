Chronic Pain Associated With Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Market And Pipeline Appear Robust With Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Chronic Pain Associated With Painful Diabetic Neuropathy market analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on pipeline Chronic Pain Associated With Painful Diabetic Neuropathy drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On November 03, 2026, DelveInsight's“Chronic Pain Associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036” report provides comprehensive insights into the Chronic Pain Associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN) market and pipeline landscape across the 7MM. It covers marketed and emerging drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and examines the market drivers and barriers shaping the space.

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Key Takeaways from the Chronic Pain Associated With Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Report



In February 2026, Hikma Pharmaceuticals launched an authorized generic of NUCYNTA (tapentadol) in the US.

In January 2026, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals completed its End-of-Phase II meeting with the FDA for pilavapadin in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain. The FDA raised no objections to Phase III, which would include two placebo-controlled, 12-week studies of the 10 mg daily dose.

As per Vertex's January 2026 presentation, suzetrigine is expected to complete enrollment in both Phase III diabetic neuropathy studies by year-end 2026. Vertex has started three pivotal Phase III trials in painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Diabetic peripheral neuropathy affects about 28% of people with diabetes in the US, and painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy affects about 2.3 million people in the US.

DelveInsight's report depicts a space shifting from symptomatic therapies toward non-opioid, mechanism-based approaches such as NaV1.8 inhibition, AAK1 inhibition, and cannabinoid receptor agonism.

Leading Chronic Pain Associated With Painful Diabetic Neuropathy companies include Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Apurano Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Grunenthal, and others. Promising therapies include NUCYNTA, QUTENZA, suzetrigine (JOURNAVX), adezunap (AP707), pilavapadin, and others.

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Chronic Pain Associated With Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Overview

Chronic pain associated with painful diabetic neuropathy is a common diabetes complication caused by peripheral nerve damage from prolonged hyperglycemia and metabolic dysfunction. It typically presents as persistent neuropathic pain in a symmetrical“stocking” distribution in the feet and lower legs, described as burning, tingling, stabbing, electric shocks, or hypersensitivity to touch. About 20 to 30% of patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathy develop chronic painful symptoms. It significantly impairs sleep, function, mood, and quality of life. Diagnosis is mainly clinical, supported by neurological examination and screening tools such as DN4 or PainDETECT. First-line treatment includes pregabalin, gabapentin, and duloxetine, with amitriptyline, topical capsaicin or lidocaine, and tapentadol for selected or refractory cases, alongside glycemic control and non-drug strategies.

Common symptoms include:



Burning, tingling, or stabbing pain in the feet and lower legs

Electric-shock-like sensations

Increased sensitivity to touch

Sleep disturbance Reduced physical function and quality of life

Chronic Pain Associated With Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Emerging Drugs Profile

JOURNAVX (Suzetrigine): Vertex Pharmaceuticals Suzetrigine (VX-548) is an oral, non-opioid small molecule that selectively inhibits the NaV1.8 voltage-gated sodium channel, a key mediator of pain signal transmission in peripheral nerves. It is being studied in three pivotal Phase III trials in painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy. Currently, the drug is in Phase III.

Adezunap (AP707): Apurano Pharmaceuticals Adezunap is a sublingual spray cannabinoid CB1 receptor agonist small molecule being developed for chronic diabetic neuropathic pain. Currently, the drug is in Phase III.

Pilavapadin (LX9211): Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Pilavapadin is a non-opioid, oral small-molecule AAK1 inhibitor designed to reduce pain signaling without acting on opioid pathways. It showed promising results with a favorable safety profile in diabetic neuropathic pain, with the FDA raising no objections to Phase III after the End-of-Phase II meeting. Lexicon plans to expand internationally through partnerships. Currently, the drug is Phase III-ready.

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Chronic Pain Associated With Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Market Drivers



Rising diabetes and neuropathy prevalence: Growing type 1 and type 2 diabetes, particularly in aging and obese populations, is expanding the addressable patient pool.

Shift to non-opioid management: Concerns about opioid dependence and adverse effects are driving adoption of non-opioid drugs, topical treatments, and multimodal strategies.

Large unmet need: Current drugs give incomplete relief, cause dose-limiting side effects, and do not modify the disease.

Novel, targeted pipeline: NaV1.8 inhibitors, AAK1 inhibitors, and cannabinoid agonists aim for durable pain control with fewer systemic effects.

Late-stage momentum: Suzetrigine is in Phase III and pilavapadin is cleared to advance to Phase III.

Better healthcare access: Wider healthcare infrastructure, reimbursement, and chronic disease programs improve diagnosis and treatment access. Partnerships: Collaborations such as Lexicon's with Viatris and Novo Nordisk support development and commercialization.

Chronic Pain Associated With Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Market Barriers



Entrenched, low-cost generics: Pregabalin, gabapentin, duloxetine, and amitriptyline are well established, and a generic tapentadol is now available.

Heterogeneous pain and variable response: Neuropathic pain differs widely between patients, complicating trials and treatment selection.

Underdiagnosis and limited specialist access: Delayed diagnosis and constrained access to pain specialists slow treatment.

Opioid-related safety concerns: Long-term opioid use affects prescribing of agents such as NUCYNTA.

No disease-modifying therapy: Available treatments manage symptoms but do not repair or regenerate nerves.

High placebo response in pain trials: Subjective endpoints make it hard to show clear benefit over existing drugs. Reimbursement pressure: Payers may limit coverage of premium new analgesics against inexpensive generics.

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Scope of the Chronic Pain Associated With Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Report



Coverage: 7MM (US, EU4, UK, Japan)

Companies: As listed above

Therapies: NUCYNTA, QUTENZA, suzetrigine (JOURNAVX), adezunap (AP707), pilavapadin, and others

Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Assessment by Clinical Stage: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

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Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Chronic Pain Associated With Painful Diabetic Neuropathy: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III): Suzetrigine (Vertex Pharmaceuticals), Adezunap (Apurano Pharmaceuticals), Pilavapadin (Lexicon Pharmaceuticals), Phase III-ready

Mid Stage Products (Phase II): None currently

Early Stage Products (Phase I): None currently

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Inactive Products

Key Companies

Key Products

Unmet Needs

Market Drivers and Barriers

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Analyst Views

Appendix

About Us

About DelveInsight DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe.