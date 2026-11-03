Synovial Sarcoma Market And Pipeline Appear Robust With Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Synovial Sarcoma market analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on pipeline Synovial Sarcoma drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On November 03, 2026, DelveInsight's“Synovial Sarcoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036” report provides comprehensive insights into the Synovial Sarcoma market and pipeline landscape across the 7MM. It covers marketed and emerging drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and examines the market drivers and barriers shaping the space.

Discover the latest drugs and treatment options in the Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline @

Key Takeaways from the Synovial Sarcoma Report



In September 2025, Takara Bio announced completion of the PMDA review for the confirmatory clinical study of TBI-1301, an NY-ESO-1-targeted TCR gene therapy for synovial sarcoma. After revising its regulatory strategy in May 2025, the company is pursuing full approval based on confirmatory study outcomes rather than conditional approval.

In June 2025, the EMA Marketing Authorization Application for catequentinib hydrochloride (AL3818) was successfully submitted.

TECELRA (afamitresgene autoleucel) is the first engineered cell therapy for a solid tumor approved in the US and the first new synovial sarcoma option in more than a decade. It received FDA accelerated approval in August 2024.

DelveInsight's report depicts a space where the pipeline is focused on TCR-based cell therapies and targeted agents, with the US the largest market among the 7MM and Japan holding the third-largest share in 2025.

Synovial sarcoma burden is concentrated among adolescents and young adults, particularly males.

Leading Synovial Sarcoma companies include Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Advenchen Laboratories, Takara Bio, US WorldMeds, and others. Promising therapies include afamitresgene autoleucel (TECELRA), catequentinib hydrochloride (AL3818/anlotinib), mipetresgene autoleucel (TBI-1301), letetresgene autoleucel (lete-cel), afami-cel, ADP-600, and others.

Get insights into clinical trials, emerging therapies, and leading companies with DelveInsight @ Synovial Sarcoma Treatment Drugs

Synovial Sarcoma Overview

Synovial sarcoma is a rare, aggressive soft tissue sarcoma driven by a chromosomal translocation involving the SS18 gene, which produces oncogenic fusion proteins. Despite its name, it does not arise from synovial tissue; it most often occurs in deep soft tissues near joints, tendons, and bursae, especially in the extremities. It typically affects adolescents and young adults and often presents as a deep-seated mass with a high risk of metastasis, most commonly to the lungs. Diagnosis combines MRI, biopsy with histopathology, and molecular confirmation of the SS18::SSX fusion by FISH, RT-PCR, or next-generation sequencing. Management is multidisciplinary, combining surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy (doxorubicin and ifosfamide in advanced disease), with engineered cell therapy such as TECELRA available for eligible patients with unresectable or metastatic disease.

Common features include:



Deep-seated mass, most often in the extremities

High risk of lung metastasis

Onset mainly in adolescents and young adults

Male predominance Risk of recurrence after treatment

Synovial Sarcoma Emerging Drugs Profile

Mipetresgene Autoleucel (TBI-1301): Takara Bio TBI-1301 is an investigational autologous TCR gene therapy that uses engineered patient T cells to target NY-ESO-1, an antigen highly expressed in synovial sarcoma cells. It aims to provide a targeted option for advanced or recurrent disease. A confirmatory study in Japan is set to begin enrollment. Currently, the therapy is in Phase III.

Letetresgene Autoleucel (Lete-cel, GSK3377794): US WorldMeds Lete-cel is an autologous TCR-T cell therapy that targets NY-ESO-1-expressing tumor cells. Currently, the therapy is in Phase II.

Afamitresgene Autoleucel (Afami-cel) [MAGE-A4]: US WorldMeds Afami-cel is an autologous TCR-T cell therapy that targets MAGE-A4-expressing tumor cells. Currently, the therapy is in Phase I/II.

Catequentinib Hydrochloride (AL3818/Anlotinib): Advenchen Laboratories Catequentinib hydrochloride is an investigational oral multi-target tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting VEGFR, FGFR, PDGFR, and c-Kit to inhibit tumor vascularization and progression. An EMA marketing authorization application was submitted in June 2025.

ADP-600: Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADP-600 is a PRAME-targeted TCR therapy in the pipeline for synovial sarcoma.

Explore groundbreaking therapies and clinical trials in the Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline @ New Synovial Sarcoma Treatment Drugs

Synovial Sarcoma Market Drivers



Rising incidence and detection: Better diagnostics, wider molecular testing, greater awareness of rare sarcomas, and improved survival from multidisciplinary care are expanding the identified patient pool.

Large unmet need: Treatment options for advanced and metastatic disease are limited, and recurrence is common.

First engineered cell therapy approval: TECELRA has established a regulatory and commercial path for TCR therapies in solid tumors.

Antigen-targeted pipeline: NY-ESO-1, MAGE-A4, and PRAME TCR therapies, plus multi-kinase inhibition, offer biomarker-driven approaches.

Regulatory progress: An EMA application for catequentinib and a Phase III confirmatory study for TBI-1301 show late-stage momentum.

Rare disease frameworks: Supportive rare disease policies in the US, Europe, and Japan encourage investment. Molecular testing: Routine SS18::SSX and antigen testing help identify eligible patients.

Learn about new drugs, pipeline developments, and key players with DelveInsight's expert analysis @ Synovial Sarcoma Market Drivers and Barriers

Synovial Sarcoma Market Barriers



Very small patient population: Rarity limits trial recruitment and commercial scale.

Biomarker restriction: TCR therapies require specific HLA types and antigen-positive tumors, narrowing eligible patients.

Complex cell therapy logistics: Autologous manufacturing, lymphodepleting chemotherapy, and treatment at specialized centers restrict access.

Accelerated approval uncertainty: Continued approval of TECELRA depends on confirming clinical benefit.

Entrenched chemotherapy: Doxorubicin and ifosfamide are established, inexpensive options in advanced disease.

High cost and reimbursement pressure: Cell therapies face payer scrutiny. Need for predictive biomarkers: The lack of reliable predictors complicates patient selection and sequencing.

Scope of the Synovial Sarcoma Report



Coverage: 7MM (US, EU4, UK, Japan)

Companies: As listed above

Therapies: Afamitresgene autoleucel (TECELRA), catequentinib hydrochloride/anlotinib, mipetresgene autoleucel (TBI-1301), lete-cel (GSK3377794), afami-cel, ADP-600, and others

Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Assessment by Clinical Stage: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Download DelveInsight's in-depth Synovial Sarcoma report today! @ Synovial Sarcoma Companies

Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Synovial Sarcoma: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III): TBI-1301 (Takara Bio)

Mid Stage Products (Phase II): Lete-cel (US WorldMeds)

Early Stage Products (Phase I): Afami-cel (US WorldMeds), Phase I/II

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Inactive Products

Key Companies

Key Products

Unmet Needs

Market Drivers and Barriers

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Analyst Views

Appendix

About Us

About DelveInsight DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe.