Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Market And Pipeline Appear Robust With Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis market analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on pipeline Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On November 03, 2026, DelveInsight's“Radiotherapy-induced Oral Mucositis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036” report provides comprehensive insights into the Radiotherapy-Induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) market and pipeline landscape across the 7MM. It covers marketed and emerging drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and examines the market drivers and barriers shaping the space.

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Key Takeaways from the Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Report



In March 2026, Soligenix announced that dusquetide (SGX942) for oral mucositis in head and neck cancer patients receiving chemoradiation continued to advance, with Phase III FLASH2 topline results expected in the second half of 2026.

No drug therapies are approved specifically for RIOM, and management relies on supportive care such as oral hygiene, saline and bicarbonate rinses, benzydamine mouthwash, topical anesthetics, analgesics, and nutritional support.

Head and neck cancers make up the largest RIOM patient population, with Grade III the most common severity in the US in 2025 and Grade IV the least common. Germany has the most cases among the EU4 and UK.

DelveInsight's report depicts a limited pipeline shifting from supportive care toward targeted therapies aimed at inflammation, oxidative stress, and mucosal injury, with the US the largest market in 2025.

Leading Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis companies include Soligenix, EpicentRx, MitoImmune Therapeutics, and others. Promising therapies include dusquetide (SGX942), RRx-001, MIT-001, and others.

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Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Overview

RIOM is a common adverse effect of radiation therapy, especially in head and neck cancer. It involves inflammation and ulceration of the oral mucosa caused by radiation damage to epithelial tissue, leading to pain, difficulty swallowing, and impaired oral function. Risk rises with high radiation doses, concurrent chemotherapy, poor oral health, tobacco and alcohol use, malnutrition, and older age. Diagnosis is clinical, based on erythema, ulceration, pain, and functional impairment, graded with tools such as the WHO Oral Toxicity Scale, NCI-CTCAE, and RTOG criteria. Management is supportive, with benzydamine mouthwash and palifermin used in selected patients. Severe cases can require hospitalization, intravenous analgesia, antibiotics, or feeding tubes.

Common features include:



Oral erythema and ulceration

Pain and difficulty swallowing

Impaired oral intake and nutrition

Risk of secondary infection Treatment interruptions

Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Emerging Drugs Profile

Dusquetide (SGX942): Soligenix Dusquetide is an investigational innate defense regulator peptide that modulates the innate immune response to reduce inflammation, promote healing, and lessen the severity and duration of mucosal injury without interfering with anti-tumor effects. It is given intravenously to head and neck cancer patients receiving chemoradiation. Phase III FLASH2 topline results are expected in the second half of 2026. Currently, the drug is in Phase III.

RRx-001: EpicentRx RRx-001 is an investigational small molecule given intravenously to prevent and treat RIOM in head and neck cancer patients on chemoradiotherapy. It is designed to modulate oxidative stress and inflammation, listed as an NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor, while preserving the anti-tumor effects of radiotherapy. Currently, the drug is in Phase II.

MIT-001: MitoImmune Therapeutics MIT-001 is an intravenous small molecule that modulates mitochondrial function for oral mucositis. Currently, the drug is in Phase II.

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Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Market Drivers



Rising prevalence: Wider use of radiotherapy, rising head and neck cancer incidence, aging populations, and better access to oncologic care are expected to increase cases.

No approved disease-specific therapy: The reliance on supportive care creates a clear opportunity for targeted drugs.

Targeted pipeline: Candidates address inflammation, oxidative stress, innate immune response, and mitochondrial function.

Late-stage progress: Dusquetide has a Phase III readout expected in the second half of 2026.

High clinical burden: Hospitalization, feeding tubes, opioid use, and treatment interruptions drive demand for prevention. Strong US market: High radiotherapy use, a large head and neck cancer burden, and advanced oncology infrastructure support commercial potential.

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Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Market Barriers



Entrenched, low-cost supportive care: Rinses, topical anesthetics, analgesics, and nutritional support are widely used and inexpensive.

Limited pipeline: Only a few candidates are in development, and only one is in Phase III.

Protecting anti-tumor efficacy: New agents must show they do not reduce radiotherapy effectiveness.

Trial complexity: Subjective grading scales and varied radiotherapy regimens complicate endpoints.

Narrow patient focus: Most cases are in head and neck cancer patients on chemoradiation, limiting the addressable population.

Reimbursement pressure: Payers may scrutinize new supportive-care drugs against inexpensive standard care. Clinical trial risk: Earlier mucositis programs have faced mixed results, so late-stage outcomes remain uncertain.

Scope of the Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Report



Coverage: 7MM (US, EU4, UK, Japan)

Companies: As listed above

Therapies: Dusquetide (SGX942), RRx-001, MIT-001, and others

Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Assessment by Clinical Stage: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

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Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III): Dusquetide/SGX942 (Soligenix)

Mid Stage Products (Phase II): RRx-001 (EpicentRx), MIT-001 (MitoImmune Therapeutics)

Early Stage Products (Phase I): None currently

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Inactive Products

Key Companies

Key Products

Unmet Needs

Market Drivers and Barriers

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Analyst Views

Appendix

About Us

About DelveInsight DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe.