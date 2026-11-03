Autism Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Gains Momentum: 18+ Companies Lead The Charge In Pioneering New Treatments Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Autism Spectrum Disorder Clinical Trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 18+ pipeline drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On November 03, 2026, DelveInsight's“ Autism Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 18+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in the Autism Spectrum Disorder pipeline landscape. It covers the Autism Spectrum Disorder Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Autism Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Curious about the latest updates in the Autism Spectrum Disorder Pipeline? @

Key Takeaways from the Autism Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Report



On October 29, 2026 – Transcripta Bio announced a research collaboration with Mayo Clinic to investigate the molecular mechanisms underlying Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The collaboration will combine Mayo Clinic's clinical genomics and neurodevelopmental expertise with Transcripta Bio's transcriptomic drug discovery platform to identify biologically defined patient subgroups and potential targets for developing precision-based treatments.

On October 26, 2026 – Idorsia announced plans to advance a new development program investigating daridorexant for Autism Spectrum Disorder. The decision follows observations from a Phase II pediatric insomnia study involving 165 children and adolescents, in which daridorexant demonstrated improvements in affect, behavior, cognition, and daily activities among participants with ASD or subthreshold ASD characteristics. The company expects to share further development details in the first half of 2027.

On October 26, 2026 – Adia Med reported interim safety observations from the first cohort of its Phase I/II clinical study evaluating AdiaVita, an investigational umbilical cord blood-derived stem cell and exosome product, in children with Autism Spectrum Disorder. No serious adverse events were reported in either study arm, and participant enrollment and follow-up are continuing.

DelveInsight's Autism Spectrum Disorder Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 18+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline therapies for Autism Spectrum Disorder treatment.

The leading Autism Spectrum Disorder Companies such as Astrogen, MapLight Therapeutics, Axial Therapeutics, Aardvark Therapeutics, Ajna BioSciences, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Finch Therapeutics Group, PharmAla Biotech and others. Promising Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapies such as ML-004 (IR)/(ER) tablet, Arbaclofen, Terpenes-Enriched CBD-Predominant Oil, Terpenes-Enriched CBD Oil (THC-Free), L1-79, Cannabidivarin, Cariprazine and others.

Want to know which companies are leading innovation in Autism Spectrum Disorder? @ Autism Spectrum Disorder Clinical Trials Assessment

The Autism Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Autism Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Autism Spectrum Disorder Overview

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. Some people with ASD have a known difference, such as a genetic condition. Other causes are not yet known. Scientists believe there are multiple Autism Spectrum Disorde causes that act together to change the most common ways people develop. People with ASD may behave, communicate, interact, and learn in ways that are different from most other people. There is often nothing about how they look that sets them apart from other people. The abilities of people with ASD can vary significantly. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is considered the broad term for autism, but three separate sub-types fit within the ASD category. The 3 types of autism are: Autistic Disorder, Asperger's Syndrome and Pervasive Development Disorder.

Autism Spectrum Disorder Emerging Drugs Profile

AST-001: Astrogen

AST-001 is a small-molecule drug developed by Astrogen to treat Autism Spectrum Disorder. AST-001 functions as an L-isomer of serine, which plays a critical role in various neurological processes. It has been shown to improve social deficits and restore dopamine neuron activity in preclinical models of ASD. The drug enhances dopamine neuron firing through the normalization of specific ion channel activities, suggesting its potential as a therapeutic agent for improving social interaction and cognitive function in patients with ASD. It targets neurological mechanisms to improve core symptoms in ASD patients and has advanced to Phase III clinical trials following regulatory approval in South Korea.

ML004: MapLight Therapeutics

ML-004 is MapLight's lead clinical compound. Its selective pharmacological properties of make it a highly specific therapy with limited side effects. The company is developing ML-004 for multiple indications, including sociability and irritability in ASD and agitation and aggression in Alzheimer's disease. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder.

AJA001: Ajna BioSciences

AJA001 is a full-spectrum cannabinoid formulation derived from Cannabis sativa, designed specifically for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Created through DEFLORIA LLC, a joint venture between Ajna, Charlotte's Web, and BAT, it aims to be the first FDA-approved botanical hemp extract for ASD. Leveraging Charlotte's Web's patented genetics, AJA001 optimizes bioavailability, showing promising symptom relief and quality-of-life improvements in early clinical trials.

If you're tracking ongoing Autism Spectrum Disorder Clinical trials, this press release is a must-read @ Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Drugs

The Autism Spectrum Disorder Pipeline report provides insights into:-



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment.

Autism Spectrum Disorder Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Autism Spectrum Disorder Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Autism Spectrum Disorder market.

Autism Spectrum Disorder Companies

Astrogen, MapLight Therapeutics, Axial Therapeutics, Aardvark Therapeutics, Ajna BioSciences, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Finch Therapeutics Group, PharmAla Biotech and others.

Autism Spectrum Disorder Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as,



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Autism Spectrum Disorder Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as,



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

From emerging drug candidates to competitive intelligence, the Autism Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Report @ Autism Spectrum Disorder Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Autism Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Autism Spectrum Disorder Companies- Astrogen, MapLight Therapeutics, Axial Therapeutics, Aardvark Therapeutics, Ajna BioSciences, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Finch Therapeutics Group, PharmAla Biotech and others.

Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapies- ML-004 (IR)/(ER) tablet, Arbaclofen, Terpenes-Enriched CBD-Predominant Oil, Terpenes-Enriched CBD Oil (THC-Free), L1-79, Cannabidivarin, Cariprazine and others.

Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discover what's next for the Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment landscape in this detailed analysis @ Autism Spectrum Disorder Emerging Drugs and Major Players

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryAutism Spectrum Disorder: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentAutism Spectrum Disorder– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)AST-001: AstrogenMid Stage Products (Phase II)ML004: MapLight TherapeuticsEarly Stage Products (Phase I)AJA001: Ajna BioSciencesPreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameInactive ProductsAutism Spectrum Disorder Key CompaniesAutism Spectrum Disorder Key ProductsAutism Spectrum Disorder Unmet NeedsAutism Spectrum Disorder Market Drivers and BarriersAutism Spectrum Disorder Future Perspectives and ConclusionAutism Spectrum Disorder Analyst ViewsAutism Spectrum Disorder Key CompaniesAppendix

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