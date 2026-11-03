Mantle Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum: 45+ Companies Lead The Charge In Pioneering New Treatments Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Mantle Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 45+ pipeline drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On November 03, 2026, DelveInsight's“ Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Insight, 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 25+ pipeline drugs in the Mantle Cell Lymphoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Mantle Cell Lymphoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Mantle Cell Lymphoma therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Curious about the latest updates in the Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline? @

Key Takeaways from the Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report



On October 29, 2026 – BeOne Medicines updated the recruitment status of its Phase III CELESTIAL-RRMCL trial evaluating sonrotoclax in combination with zanubrutinib versus zanubrutinib alone in adults with relapsed or refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma. The trial registry update reported changes in recruitment status and the addition of clinical trial sites across multiple countries.

In October 2026 – Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center updated details of a Phase II study investigating the combination of zanubrutinib, obinutuzumab, and sonrotoclax (BOSon) in previously untreated, transplant-ineligible patients with Mantle Cell Lymphoma. The study, conducted in collaboration with Genentech and BeOne Medicines, will evaluate an MRD-guided treatment approach.

DelveInsight's Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 25+ pipeline therapies for Mantle Cell Lymphoma treatment.

The leading Mantle Cell Lymphoma Companies such as Roche, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, OncoNano Medicine, Inc., March Biosciences, Wellington Zhaotai Therapies Limited, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., Adicet Therapeutics, Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc., AstraZeneca, Atara Biotherapeutics, Accutar Biotechnology Inc., AbbVie, Galapagos NV and others. Promising Mantle Cell Lymphoma Therapies such as Lenalidomide, Obinutuzumab, Glofitamab, Ibrutinib, Rituximab, Ibrutinib, Pirtobrutinib, Acalabrutinib, and others.

Want to know which companies are leading innovation in Mantle Cell Lymphoma? @ Mantle Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trials Assessment

The Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Mantle Cell Lymphoma.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Overview

Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is a rare and aggressive form of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, primarily distinguished by the characteristic t (11; 14) chromosomal translocation, leading to the overexpression of cyclin D1. This genetic alteration drives the uncontrolled proliferation of B-cells. MCL presents with a range of morphological variants, which can complicate its diagnosis, although some cases remain straightforward. Clinically, MCL tends to follow an aggressive course, but a less common, indolent leukemia variant has also been observed. Despite its rarity, understanding MCL's distinct genetic and clinical features is crucial for accurate diagnosis and treatment. The aggressive form of MCL often involves rapid progression, leading to widespread lymphadenopathy, extranodal involvement, and poor prognosis without timely intervention. In contrast, the indolent variant of MCL may present with a more chronic course, sometimes resembling chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and often has a better response to treatment.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Emerging Drugs Profile

Glofitamab: Roche

Glofitamab (Columvi) is a CD20xCD3 T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody designed to target CD3 on the surface of T cells and CD20 on the surface of B cells. Columvi is designed with a novel 2:1 structural format. This T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody is engineered to have one region that binds to CD3, a protein on T cells, a type of immune cell, and two regions that bind to CD20, a protein on B cells, which can be healthy or malignant. This dual-targeting brings the T cell in close proximity to the B cell, activating the release of cancer cell-killing proteins from the T cell. Columvi is being investigated as a monotherapy and in combination with other medicines for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. Glofitamab has also been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the US FDA for the treatment of Mantle Cell Lymphoma. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Mantle Cell Lymphoma.

Zilovertamab vedotin: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Zilovertamab vedotin is an Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) composed of a monoclonal antibody against the Tumor-Associated Antigen (TAA) Receptor Tyrosine Kinase-Like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1) linked to an as of yet undisclosed cytotoxic agent, with potential antineoplastic activity. Upon intravenous administration, the monoclonal antibody moiety of zilovertamab vedotin targets and binds to ROR1 expressed on tumor cells. Upon binding and internalization, the cytotoxic agent is released and kills the ROR1-expressing cancer cells, through an as of yet unknown mechanism of action. ROR1, also known as neurotrophic tyrosine kinase, receptor-related 1 (NTRKR1), is expressed during embryogenesis and by certain leukemias. It plays key roles in tumor cell proliferation and survival. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Mantle Cell Lymphoma.

ONM-501: OncoNano Medicine, Inc.

ONM-501 is a dual-activating STING (STimulator of INterferon Genes) agonist delivered to the tumor microenvironment to produce dendritic cell maturation, prime cytotoxic T cells, and induce a strong adaptive immune response. Preclinical data has shown evidence that ONM-501 prolongs STING activation with a low potential for systemic side effects, including cytokine storms. In murine models, ONM-501 has demonstrated antitumor efficacy, and when combined with checkpoint inhibition, produces a synergistic tumor cell death. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Mantle Cell Lymphoma.

MB 105: March Biosciences

MB-105, selectively targets CD5, a widely expressed antigen both in normal and malignant T-cells. CD5 is a cell surface marker that is commonly expressed in normal T-cells, thymocytes, and a small subset of B-cells. It is widely expressed in T-cell malignancies. It is further highly expressed in T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and certain B-cell malignancies such as Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL) and Chronic Leukocytic Leukemia (CLL). The specific engineering of MB-105 CAR enables preservation of normal T-cells, while maintaining cytotoxicity against CD5+ tumor cells, avoiding risk of severe immunodeficiency. CAR T-cell expansion promotes early terminal T-cell differentiation, resulting in potent but short-lived effector cells incapable of driving patient responses.. Currently, the drug is in Preclinical stage of its development for the treatment of Mantle Cell Lymphoma.

If you're tracking ongoing Mantle Cell Lymphoma Clinical trials @ Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Drugs

The Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Mantle Cell Lymphoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Mantle Cell Lymphoma market.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Companies

Roche, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, OncoNano Medicine, Inc., March Biosciences, Wellington Zhaotai Therapies Limited, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., Adicet Therapeutics, Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc., AstraZeneca, Atara Biotherapeutics, Accutar Biotechnology Inc., AbbVie, Galapagos NV and others.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

From emerging drug candidates to competitive intelligence, the Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report @ Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Companies- Roche, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, OncoNano Medicine, Inc., March Biosciences, Wellington Zhaotai Therapies Limited, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., Adicet Therapeutics, Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc., AstraZeneca, Atara Biotherapeutics, Accutar Biotechnology Inc., AbbVie, Galapagos NV and others.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Therapies- Lenalidomide, Obinutuzumab, Glofitamab, Ibrutinib, Rituximab, Ibrutinib, Pirtobrutinib, Acalabrutinib, and others.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Mantle Cell Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discover what's next for the Mantle Cell Lymphoma treatment landscape in this detailed analysis @ Mantle Cell Lymphoma Emerging Drugs and Major Players

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryMantle Cell Lymphoma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentMantle Cell Lymphoma– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Venetoclax: AbbVieMid Stage Products (Phase II)Ixazomib: TakedaEarly Stage Products (Phase I)PEP07: PharmaEnginePreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsProduct Name: Company NameInactive ProductsMantle Cell Lymphoma Key CompaniesMantle Cell Lymphoma Key ProductsMantle Cell Lymphoma- Unmet NeedsMantle Cell Lymphoma- Market Drivers and BarriersMantle Cell Lymphoma- Future Perspectives and ConclusionMantle Cell Lymphoma Analyst ViewsMantle Cell Lymphoma Key CompaniesAppendix

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