What's Fueling The Ovarian Cancer Market Boom? Industry To Cross USD 5.7 Billion By 2034 Pharma& Gmbh, Glaxosmithkline, Verastem Oncology, Daiichi Sankyo, Astrazeneca, Profoundbio, Genmab, Tesaro

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Ovarian Cancer Companies in the market include - pharma& GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline, Verastem Oncology, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, ProfoundBio/Genmab, Mario Negri Institute, Tesaro, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Gradalis, Inc., AGO Research GmbH, Haider Mahdi, AstraZeneca, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Takeda, Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceutical, EMD Serono Research, Roche, Anhui Provincial Cancer Hospital, Jiangsu Simcere Pharmaceutical, and others.

(Albany, New York) - November 03, 2026: DelveInsight's “Ovarian Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Ovarian Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Ovarian Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Ovarian Cancer market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Ovarian Cancer Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Ovarian Cancer Market Report:



The ovarian cancer market size across the 7MM (the US, EU4, the UK, and Japan) is projected to expand from USD 3,012 million in 2025 to USD 5,703 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.40% during the forecast period.

In October 2026, Eli Lilly announced Phase I clinical results for sofetabart mipitecan (Sofe-M), an investigational FRα-targeted ADC, in combination with bevacizumab in patients with platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer. The combination demonstrated a confirmed objective response rate (cORR) of 79.3% (23/29 patients) and a disease control rate (DCR) of 100%. Responses were observed regardless of FRα expression levels and previous PARP inhibitor exposure. Sofe-M is being investigated in the Phase III FRAmework-01 program across platinum-resistant and platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer.

In October 2026, Genmab announced findings from the RAINFOL-01 trial, in which Rina-S demonstrated a confirmed objective response rate of 45.9% among 109 treated patients, including five complete responses. The median duration of response was 12.1 months. Antitumor activity was observed across varying levels of folate receptor alpha (FRα) expression, including tumors with low expression and those lacking expression. However, Rina-S remains an investigational therapy and has not yet received regulatory approval.

In October 2026, reports highlighted preliminary clinical results for ubamatamab in heavily pretreated patients with recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer. Initial findings from 11 patients demonstrated an objective response rate of 73%. Although these early results are encouraging, further studies involving larger patient populations are needed to validate the treatment's efficacy and assess the durability of its responses.

In September 2026, The FD A granted an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) to Mercy BioAnalytics for its Evident ovarian cancer screening test, enabling the company to advance its pivotal SOARA study following institutional review board approval. The prospective trial aims to assess the test's performance in women at average risk of ovarian cancer. This authorization allows the company to conduct the clinical investigation but does not represent FDA approval for the test's commercial use.

In August 2026, PMV Pharmaceuticals announced updated interim results from the Phase II pivotal PYNNACLE trial evaluating rezatapopt (PC14586) in patients with TP53 Y220C-mutated platinum-resistant or refractory ovarian cancer. Among 76 evaluable patients, rezatapopt demonstrated an objective response rate (ORR) of 46% (35/76), including four complete responses and 29 confirmed partial responses. The median duration of response was 10.0 months. Following FDA discussions, the company indicated that its regulatory strategy supports a potential New Drug Application (NDA) submission for accelerated approval in the first quarter of 2027.

In August 2026, The FDA granted Fast Track designation to the combination of BI-1808 and pembrolizumab for ovarian cancer. Interim Phase IIa findings in heavily pretreated patients with platinum-resistant disease demonstrated a confirmed objective response rate of 24% and a disease control rate of 56%. The ongoing study is assessing the combination's therapeutic potential across multiple ovarian cancer subtypes, including high-grade serous and clear cell carcinoma. Fast Track designation is intended to expedite the development and regulatory review of promising therapies but does not constitute FDA approval.

In May 2026, Researchers presented findings from a first-in-human study of AVB-001 in patients with advanced ovarian cancer. This investigational therapy employs engineered, encapsulated cells to release interleukin-2 directly into the abdominal cavity, with the goal of activating the immune system while minimizing systemic exposure. The findings offer preliminary clinical evidence supporting localized cytokine delivery as a potential therapeutic strategy. However, further studies involving larger patient populations are required to confirm the treatment's safety and efficacy.

In January 2026, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY ) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to sofetabart mipitecan (LY4170156) for treating adult patients with platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who have previously received bevacizumab and mirvetuximab soravtansine, if eligible. Sofetabart mipitecan is a novel folate receptor alpha (FRα) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) featuring proprietary linker technology and an exatecan payload. The Breakthrough Therapy designation is intended to accelerate the development and review of drugs for serious conditions where preliminary clinical evidence suggests the therapy may offer substantial improvement over existing treatments on clinically meaningful endpoints.

In December 2025, Daiichi Sankyo has reported the first patient dosing in the randomization phase of the DESTINY-Ovarian01 Phase III trial, which is evaluating Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) in combination with bevacizumab versus bevacizumab alone as a first-line maintenance therapy for ovarian cancer. The study targets patients with HER2-expressing (IHC 3+/2+/1+) advanced high-grade epithelial ovarian cancer who have completed initial treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy plus bevacizumab. This randomized, global, multi-center, open-label Phase III trial is designed to assess the safety and efficacy of the Enhertu (5.4 mg/kg) combination in the specified patient population.

In November 2025, Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing stenoparib (2X-121) a unique dual PARP and WNT pathway inhibitor announced its financial results and operational progress for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025. The company noted that Q3 2025 marked significant achievements, including receiving FDA Fast Track designation for stenoparib in advanced ovarian cancer, underscoring the promise of its lead program. Allarity also shared encouraging new clinical data demonstrating a median overall survival of more than 25 months in its Phase 2 trial, a notable outcome for this challenging patient population.

Current key players in the field include pharma& GmbH, GSK, Abbvie, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Roche, and others.

The US accounted for the largest market size of ovarian cancer in the 7MM, with nearly USD 1,922 million in 2024.

In 2024, Germany had the largest market share among EU4 and the UK, while Spain was at the bottom of the ladder.

The treatment for LGSOC pertains to a highunmet need. There is only one FDA-approved treatment (TAFINLAR + MEKINIST) for low-grade serous, and Avutometinib + Defactinib is expected to attain approval in 2025.

The HGSOC 1L and LGSOC 1L treatment market was nearly USD 1,088 million and USD 3.2 million in 2024.

In the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest number of incident cases of Ovarian Cancer. In the 7MM, there were nearly 37,600 cases in 2024.

Among EU4 and the UK, the UK had the highest number of cases of LGSOC, followed by Germany, whereas Spain was at the bottom of the ladder.

The number of incident cases of HRD (gLOH = 16%) was much higher in HGSOC than in MAPK (BRAF/KRAS/NRAS/NF1). MAPK cases are predominant in LGSOC. In the US, in 2024, the HRD cases accounted for nearly 5,160.

Data suggest that in LGSOC, the majority of cases have Stage III disease at diagnosis. About 70-80% of people are diagnosed with Stage III, and about 10% of people are diagnosed with Stage IV. In Japan, LGSOC early-stage and advanced-stage were around 30 and 325, respectively, in 2024.

Key Ovarian Cancer Companies: pharma& GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline, Verastem Oncology, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, ProfoundBio/Genmab, Mario Negri Institute, Tesaro, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Gradalis, Inc., AGO Research GmbH, Haider Mahdi, AstraZeneca, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Takeda, Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceutical, EMD Serono Research, Hoffmann-La Roche, Anhui Provincial Cancer Hospital, Jiangsu Simcere Pharmaceutical, and others

Key Ovarian Cancer Therapies: RUBRACA (rucaparib), ZEJULA (niraparib), Avutometinib (VS-6766) + Defactinib (VS-6063, Raludotatug deruxtecan, IMFINZI, Rinatabart sesutecan (Rina-S), Olaparib, Niraparib, MORAb-202, Paclitaxel, Vigil, olaparib, Pembrolizumab, Olaparib, JAB-8263, Nirogacestat, TAK-853, SHR-A1921, Tuvusertib (M1774), Ipatasertib, Paclitaxel, BD0801, and others The Ovarian Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Ovarian Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Ovarian Cancer market dynamics.

Ovarian Cancer Overview

Ovarian cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the ovaries, which are part of the female reproductive system. It's the fifth most common cancer among women and is often referred to as the "silent killer" because symptoms may not appear until the disease has progressed to an advanced stage.

Get a Free sample for the Ovarian Cancer Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

Ovarian Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Ovarian Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Ovarian Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total incident cases of Ovarian Cancer

Age-specific cases of Ovarian Cancer

Type-specific Cases of Ovarian Cancer

Stage-specific Cases of Ovarian Cancer Biomarker-specific Cases of Ovarian Cancer

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Ovarian Cancer epidemiology trends @ Ovarian Cancer Epidemiology Forecast

Ovarian Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Ovarian Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Ovarian Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Ovarian Cancer Therapies and Key Companies



RUBRACA (rucaparib): pharma& GmbH

ZEJULA (niraparib): GlaxoSmithKline

Avutometinib (VS-6766) + Defactinib (VS-6063): Verastem Oncology

Raludotatug deruxtecan: Daiichi Sankyo

IMFINZI: AstraZeneca

Rinatabart sesutecan (Rina-S): ProfoundBio/Genmab

Olaparib: Mario Negri Institute

Niraparib: Tesaro, Inc.

MORAb-202: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Paclitaxel: Merck Sharp & Dohme

Vigil: Gradalis, Inc.

olaparib: AGO Research GmbH

Pembrolizumab: Haider Mahdi

Olaparib: AstraZeneca

JAB-8263: Jacobio Pharmaceuticals

Nirogacestat: SpringWorks Therapeutics

TAK-853: Takeda

SHR-A1921: Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceutical

Tuvusertib (M1774): EMD Serono Research

Ipatasertib: Hoffmann-La Roche

Paclitaxel: Anhui Provincial Cancer Hospital BD0801: Jiangsu Simcere Pharmaceutical

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Ovarian Cancer market share @ Ovarian Cancer Treatment Landscape

Ovarian Cancer Market Drivers



Rising Disease Prevalence: The increasing incidence of ovarian cancer, particularly among aging women and individuals with genetic risk factors, is driving demand for advanced diagnostic and treatment options.

Advancements in Targeted Therapies: Growing adoption of PARP inhibitors, such as olaparib and niraparib, and folate receptor alpha (FRα)-targeted therapies is expanding treatment options.

Increasing Adoption of Immunotherapy: Growing research into immune checkpoint inhibitors and combination therapies is creating new opportunities for ovarian cancer treatment.

Growing Focus on Precision Medicine: Increasing use of BRCA1/2 mutation and homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) testing is supporting biomarker-based treatment selection and personalized therapies. Expanding Clinical Pipeline: Ongoing research into antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, novel targeted agents, and immunotherapies is strengthening the ovarian cancer treatment pipeline.

Ovarian Cancer Market Barriers



Late-Stage Diagnosis: Nonspecific early symptoms and the absence of effective population-wide screening programs result in many patients being diagnosed at advanced stages, limiting treatment outcomes.

High Treatment Costs: Expensive targeted therapies, PARP inhibitors, immunotherapies, and biomarker testing can restrict patient access and increase healthcare expenditure.

Treatment Resistance and Recurrence: Development of resistance to platinum-based chemotherapy and PARP inhibitors, along with frequent disease recurrence, creates challenges in achieving long-term disease control.

Adverse Effects and Treatment Non-adherence: Treatment-related toxicities, including hematological complications and other adverse effects, may affect patient quality of life and adherence. Biomarker Testing and Accessibility Challenges: Limited access to genetic testing, variations in HRD testing methods, reimbursement restrictions, and complex treatment authorization processes can hinder personalized treatment adoption.

Scope of the Ovarian Cancer Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Ovarian Cancer Companies: pharma& GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline, Verastem Oncology, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, ProfoundBio/Genmab, Mario Negri Institute, Tesaro, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Gradalis, Inc., AGO Research GmbH, Haider Mahdi, AstraZeneca, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Takeda, Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceutical, EMD Serono Research, Hoffmann-La Roche, Anhui Provincial Cancer Hospital, Jiangsu Simcere Pharmaceutical, and others

Key Ovarian Cancer Therapies: RUBRACA (rucaparib), ZEJULA (niraparib), Avutometinib (VS-6766) + Defactinib (VS-6063, Raludotatug deruxtecan, IMFINZI, Rinatabart sesutecan (Rina-S), Olaparib, Niraparib, MORAb-202, Paclitaxel, Vigil, olaparib, Pembrolizumab, Olaparib, JAB-8263, Nirogacestat, TAK-853, SHR-A1921, Tuvusertib (M1774), Ipatasertib, Paclitaxel, BD0801, and others

Ovarian Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Ovarian Cancer current marketed and Ovarian Cancer emerging therapies

Ovarian Cancer Market Dynamics: Ovarian Cancer market drivers and Ovarian Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Ovarian Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Ovarian Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Ovarian Cancer companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Ovarian Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Ovarian Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Ovarian Cancer

4. Ovarian Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Ovarian Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Ovarian Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Ovarian Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Ovarian Cancer

9. Ovarian Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Ovarian Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Ovarian Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Ovarian Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Ovarian Cancer Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Ovarian Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Ovarian Cancer Market Drivers

16. Ovarian Cancer Market Barriers

17. Ovarian Cancer Appendix

18. Ovarian Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

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It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.