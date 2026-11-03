Gastric Cancer Market To Expand Rapidly By 2035 Amid Increasing Investments And Innovation Astrazeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Amgen, Jazz Pharma, Beigene, Zymeworks, ALX Oncology

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Gastric Cancer Companies in the market include - AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Amgen, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, and Zymeworks, ALX Oncology, Pfizer, KLUS Pharma, Enliven Therapeutics, Hubro Therapeutics, Cello Therapeutics, Idience, Leap Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, BeiGene, Hutchison MediPharma, Astellas Pharma, Henlix Biotech, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Neovii Biotech, Genmab/Janssen Biotech, Rapa Therapeutics LLC, HiberCell, Inc., and others.

(Albany, New York) - November 03, 2026: DelveInsight's “Gastric Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Gastric Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Gastric Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Gastric Cancer market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Gastric Cancer Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Gastric Cancer Market Report:



The Gastric Cancer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In October 2026, Perioperative durvalumab plus chemotherapy improves survival: Final Phase III MATTERHORN results, published in September 2026 and highlighted in October, showed that durvalumab plus FLOT chemotherapy significantly improved overall survival in resectable gastric and GEJ adenocarcinoma compared with placebo plus FLOT. The overall-survival hazard ratio was 0.78, indicating a 22% relative reduction in the risk of death

In September 2026, Evorpacept demonstrates promising activity in HER2-positive gastric cancer: Results from the Phase II portion of ASPEN-06, published in Nature Medicine on September 24, showed that adding investigational evorpacept to trastuzumab, ramucirumab, and paclitaxel increased the objective response rate to 40.3%, compared with 26.6% with the three-drug regimen alone in previously treated advanced gastric/GEJ cancer. The findings support further investigation of CD47 inhibition, particularly in biomarker-selected patients.

In September 2026, Cadonilimab enters a global Phase III gastric cancer study: On September 28, Akeso announced the first patient enrollment in the COMPASSION-37 trial. The study evaluates cadonilimab, a bispecific antibody targeting PD-1 and CTLA-4, in combination with chemotherapy against nivolumab-based or chemotherapy-based control regimens in previously untreated, HER2-negative, unresectable or metastatic gastric/GEJ adenocarcinoma.

In August 2026, Zanidatamab -based regimens for HER2-positive gastric cancer: On August 25, the FDA approved zanidatamab-hrii (Ziihera) with chemotherapy and tislelizumab-jsgr (Tevimbra) as first-line treatment for adults with HER2-positive, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic gastric, GEJ, or esophageal adenocarcinoma with HER2 IHC 3+ or IHC 2+/ISH-positive disease. The FDA also approved zanidatamab plus chemotherapy without tislelizumab for tumors classified as HER2 IHC 3+.

In August 2026, ASP2138 advances into Phase III: On August 25, Astellas announced that the first patient had been dosed in a Phase III study of ASP2138 plus chemotherapy and pembrolizumab for first-line treatment of CLDN18.2-positive, HER2-negative, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric/GEJ adenocarcinoma. The trial plans to enroll approximately 570 participants and assess overall survival and progression-free survival.

In July 2026, Sonesitatug vedotin shows an overall-survival benefit: On July 27, AstraZeneca announced positive Phase III CLARITY-Gastric01 results for sonesitatug vedotin, an investigational CLDN18.2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate. The trial demonstrated statistically significant improvement in overall survival among patients with advanced gastric/GEJ cancer receiving second- or later-line treatment. The results also showed an overall-survival benefit in the third- or later-line population. Sonesitatug vedotin remains investigational for this indication.

In March 2025, The FDA awarded orphan drug designation to HLX22, a novel anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of gastric cancer. This status offers multiple development incentives, such as tax credits for clinical trial expenses, exemption from new drug application fees, and seven years of market exclusivity once approved. These advantages are designed to speed up the development and availability of HLX22, helping patients-especially those with HER2-positive metastatic gastric (GI) or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer-gain earlier access to this therapy.

In February 2025, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, based in South Korea, announced favorable results from a Phase I/II clinical trial evaluating Tivumecirnon in combination with MSD's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for patients with advanced or metastatic gastric cancer. The study was conducted in collaboration with MSD and RAPT Therapeutics. Tivumecirnon's development has been a joint effort, with RAPT Therapeutics licensing it to Hanmi in 2020, followed by a clinical collaboration agreement with MSD in 2020.

The total number of incident cases of gastric cancer (including GEJ) in the 7MM accounted for approximately 211,550 in 2024. These cases are expected to increase by 2034.

Among the 7MM, Japan had the highest number of incident cases of gastric cancer in 2024, i.e., 129,500.

Around 37% of cases are diagnosed in distant stages of gastric cancer in the US.

The average age of people when they are diagnosed is 68. About 6 of every 10 people diagnosed with stomach cancer each year are 65 or older.

Key Gastric Cancer Companies: AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Amgen, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, and Zymeworks, ALX Oncology, Pfizer, KLUS Pharma, Enliven Therapeutics, Hubro Therapeutics, Cello Therapeutics, Idience, Leap Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, BeiGene, Hutchison MediPharma, Astellas Pharma, Henlix Biotech, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Neovii Biotech, Genmab/Janssen Biotech, Rapa Therapeutics LLC, HiberCell, Inc., and others

Key Gastric Cancer Therapies: ENHERTU (Fam-Trastuzumab Deruxtecan-nxki), OPDIVO (nivolumab), Bemarituzumab, ZIIHERA (zanidatamab), Evorpacept (ALX148), TUKYSA (tucatinib), A166 (Trastuzumab botidotin), ELVN-002, FMPV-1, CE008, Venadaparib, DKN-01, Abemaciclib, Tislelizumab, Fruquintinib, Zolbetuximab, HLX10, Camrelizumab, Catumaxomab, Amivantamab, RAPA-201, HC 5404 FU, and others

The Gastric Cancer epidemiology based on gender analyzed that gastric cancer is 2.2 times more likely to be diagnosed in males than females The Gastric Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Gastric Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Gastric Cancer market dynamics.

Gastric Cancer Overview

Gastric cancer, also known as stomach cancer, refers to the development of malignant tumors in the lining of the stomach. It typically begins in the innermost layer of the stomach wall and can gradually spread to other layers and nearby organs if not diagnosed and treated early. Gastric cancer is often asymptomatic in its early stages, making it challenging to detect, but as it progresses, symptoms may include indigestion, abdominal discomfort or pain, nausea, vomiting, unintentional weight loss, and blood in the stool.

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Gastric Cancer Epidemiology

The Gastric Cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Gastric Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Gastric Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Incident Cases of Gastric Cancer

Stage-specific Cases of Gastric Cancer

Gender-specific Cases of Gastric Cancer

Biomarker-specific Cases of Gastric Cancer Total Treatable Cases of Gastric Cancer

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Gastric Cancer epidemiology trends @ Gastric Cancer Epidemiology Forecast

Gastric Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activitie s

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Gastric Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Gastric Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Gastric Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Gastric Cancer Therapies and Key Companies



ENHERTU (Fam-Trastuzumab Deruxtecan-nxki): AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo

OPDIVO (nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bemarituzumab: Amgen

ZIIHERA (zanidatamab): Jazz Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, and Zymeworks

Evorpacept (ALX148): ALX Oncology

TUKYSA (tucatinib): Pfizer

A166 (Trastuzumab botidotin): KLUS Pharma

ELVN-002: Enliven Therapeutics

FMPV-1:Hubro Therapeutics

CE008:Cello Therapeutics

Venadaparib: Idience

DKN-01: Leap Therapeutics

Abemaciclib: Eli Lilly and Company

Tislelizumab: BeiGene

Fruquintinib: Hutchison MediPharma

Zolbetuximab: Astellas Pharma

HLX10: Henlix Biotech

Camrelizumab: Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Catumaxomab: Neovii Biotech

Amivantamab: Genmab/Janssen Biotech

RAPA-201: Rapa Therapeutics LLC HC 5404 FU: HiberCell, Inc.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Gastric Cancer market share @ Gastric Cancer Treatment Landscape

Gastric Cancer Market Drivers



Rising Global Disease Burden: The substantial incidence of gastric cancer, particularly across Asia-Pacific, is increasing the demand for effective diagnostic and treatment options.

Advancements in Targeted Therapies: Growing adoption of HER2-targeted treatments and CLDN18.2-directed therapies is expanding the gastric cancer treatment landscape.

Increasing Adoption of Immunotherapy: The growing use of PD-1/PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors in combination with chemotherapy is creating new treatment opportunities.

Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine: Advancements in molecular profiling and biomarker-based patient selection are supporting the development of precision oncology approaches. Expanding Clinical Pipeline: Increasing research into antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, cancer vaccines, and novel immunotherapies is expected to create opportunities for market growth.

Gastric Cancer Market Barriers



Late-Stage Diagnosis: Nonspecific early symptoms and limited population-based screening in several regions often result in diagnosis at advanced stages, restricting treatment options.

High Treatment Costs: The substantial costs associated with targeted therapies, immunotherapies, molecular diagnostics, and combination treatment regimens can limit patient access.

Tumor Heterogeneity: Molecular diversity among gastric cancer patients makes treatment selection challenging and can result in variable therapeutic responses.

Treatment Resistance and Relapse: Primary and acquired resistance to chemotherapy, targeted therapies, and immunotherapy can lead to disease progression and limit long-term treatment effectiveness. Limited Access to Advanced Diagnostics: Inadequate availability and reimbursement of biomarker testing, including HER2, PD-L1, MSI, and CLDN18.2 testing, may restrict access to precision-based treatment options.

Scope of the Gastric Cancer Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Gastric Cancer Companies: AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Amgen, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, and Zymeworks, ALX Oncology, Pfizer, KLUS Pharma, Enliven Therapeutics, Hubro Therapeutics, Cello Therapeutics, Idience, Leap Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, BeiGene, Hutchison MediPharma, Astellas Pharma, Henlix Biotech, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Neovii Biotech, Genmab/Janssen Biotech, Rapa Therapeutics LLC, HiberCell, Inc., and others

Key Gastric Cancer Therapies: ENHERTU (Fam-Trastuzumab Deruxtecan-nxki), OPDIVO (nivolumab), Bemarituzumab, ZIIHERA (zanidatamab), Evorpacept (ALX148), TUKYSA (tucatinib), A166 (Trastuzumab botidotin), ELVN-002, FMPV-1, CE008, Venadaparib, DKN-01, Abemaciclib, Tislelizumab, Fruquintinib, Zolbetuximab, HLX10, Camrelizumab, Catumaxomab, Amivantamab, RAPA-201, HC 5404 FU, and others

Gastric Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Gastric Cancer current marketed and Gastric Cancer emerging therapies

Gastric Cancer Market Dynamics: Gastric Cancer market drivers and Gastric Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Gastric Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Gastric Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Gastric Cancer companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Gastric Cancer Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Gastric Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Gastric Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Gastric Cancer

4. Gastric Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Gastric Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Gastric Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Gastric Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Gastric Cancer

9. Gastric Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Gastric Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Gastric Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Gastric Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Gastric Cancer Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Gastric Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Gastric Cancer Market Drivers

16. Gastric Cancer Market Barriers

17. Gastric Cancer Appendix

18. Gastric Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

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It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.