Frontotemporal Dementia Market Size In The 7MM Is Projected To Grow At A ~15% CAGR Over The Forecast Period Of 2026-2036 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Frontotemporal Dementia Companies in the market include – Passage Bio, Denali Therapeutics, Vesper Bio, AviadoBio, Transposon Therapeutics, Alector, and others.

(Albany, US), November 03, 2026 - DelveInsight's 'Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Frontotemporal Dementia, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Frontotemporal Dementia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

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Key Takeaways from the Frontotemporal Dementia Market Report



In April 2026, Denali Therapeutics announced that it had received notification from Takeda of its decision to terminate the collaboration agreement between the two companies to co-develop and co-commercialize DNL593.

As of April 2026, Denali Therapeutics announced that enrollment in the Phase I/II study of DNL593 in FTD-GRN had been completed with 40 participants, with biomarker and other study data expected by the end of 2026.

In February 2026, Prevail Therapeutics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eli Lilly & Co., announced the discontinuation of the PR006 "PROCLAIM" program for FTD with GRN variants due to a lack of compelling efficacy.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the Frontotemporal Dementia market size was found to be ~USD 120 million in the 7MM in 2025, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~15% during 2026-2036. This growth reflects the rising attention on the frontotemporal disorders treatment market and the wider dementia market.

The United States accounted for the largest Frontotemporal Dementia market size at ~USD 80 million in 2025, representing approximately 70% of the total 7MM market.

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of FTD in the 7MM were found to be ~130,300 in 2025 and are estimated to rise with a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period (2026–2036).

FTD represents an estimated 10–20% of all dementia cases, which makes it a notable segment within the dementia treatment market.

About 60% of people with Frontotemporal Dementia are 45–64 years old, and approximately 15–40% of cases are associated with genetic mutations.

There are currently no FDA-approved, disease-modifying therapies to cure, slow, or reverse FTD. Market-approved options are limited strictly to off-label symptomatic management of behaviors such as agitation, impulsivity, and depression.

Diagnosing FTD remains challenging because of overlapping symptoms, the lack of specific biomarkers, and the need for comprehensive clinical assessments. Misdiagnosis is common, as FTD can mimic psychiatric disorders or other dementias.

The leading Frontotemporal Dementia Companies include Passage Bio, Denali Therapeutics, Vesper Bio, AviadoBio, Transposon Therapeutics, Alector, and others. Promising Frontotemporal Dementia Therapies include PBFT02, DNL593, VES001, AVB-101, TPN-101, and others.

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Frontotemporal Dementia Overview

Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD), sometimes called frontotemporal disorders, is a neurocognitive condition causing progressive dysfunction in executive functioning, behavior, and language. It is rare and tends to occur at a younger age than other dementias, and it is the second most common form of dementia in individuals under 65 years of age. Symptoms can differ significantly, ranging from behavioral and emotional disturbances to difficulties with communication and motor function. Behavioral variant Frontotemporal Dementia (bvFTD) causes early personality and behavioral changes, while Primary Progressive Aphasia (PPA) primarily impairs language abilities, both typically presenting in midlife. Several diseases cause frontotemporal degeneration, and the two most prominent are a group of brain disorders involving the protein tau and a group involving the protein TDP-43. Risk is higher in individuals with a family history of FTD, although in most cases the underlying cause remains unknown. Because there is no single definitive test, diagnosis relies on clinical evaluation, blood tests to rule out other medical conditions, neuropsychological testing, and brain imaging such as MRI and fluorodeoxyglucose positron emission tomography (FDG-PET). These diagnostic challenges also shape the brain dead diagnosis and treatment market and the us brain dead diagnosis and treatment market, where early and accurate identification remains a priority.

Frontotemporal Dementia Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)

Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) Gene-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)

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Frontotemporal Dementia Epidemiology Key Findings



The total diagnosed prevalent cases of FTD in the 7MM were ~130,300 in 2025 and are estimated to rise with a significant CAGR through 2036.

The highest proportion of FTD cases in the 7MM was observed in bvFTD, while the fewest cases were found in language variant FTD (primary progressive aphasia).

The diagnosed prevalence of FTD shows a higher proportion of non-mutated cases (60%) compared to mutation-associated cases (40%), indicating that most FTD cases are sporadic, though a substantial genetic component remains significant.

In EU4 and the UK, a decreasing trend is observed for Germany and Italy, where diagnosed prevalent cases of FTD are expected to decrease throughout the forecast period (2026–2036). In 2025, the US recorded the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of C9orf72 (~40%) gene-specific FTD, followed by cases associated with the GRN (Progranulin) gene-specific mutation.

Approved Therapies for Frontotemporal Dementia

Currently, there are no disease-modifying therapies approved for Frontotemporal Dementia. Treatment is primarily symptomatic, using medications such as antidepressants and antipsychotics to manage behavioral and emotional symptoms. Notably, cholinesterase inhibitors and NMDA receptor antagonists have limited or inconsistent efficacy and may worsen symptoms in some patients. Management also focuses on supportive care, including speech and language therapy (particularly for primary progressive aphasia), behavioral interventions, occupational therapy, and caregiver support and counseling to improve quality of life. This reliance on symptomatic options defines the current dementia drugs market for FTD and highlights the need for disease-modifying alternatives.

Frontotemporal Dementia Pipeline Analysis

PBFT02: Passage Bio

PBFT02 developed by Passage Bio is a gene therapy that utilizes an AAV1 viral vector to deliver a modified DNA encoding the granulin (GRN) gene to a patient's cells. The company has an active IND from the FDA and approved CTAs in multiple countries, and the therapy is currently being evaluated in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating FTD with mutations in the progranulin gene. The company received positive regulatory feedback on the clinical pathway to treat FTD-C9orf72 with PBFT02 in the ongoing upliFT-D trial. Passage Bio reported dosing of the first FTD-C9orf72 patient with Dose 2 PBFT02 in Cohort 4 of the upliFT-D study, with initial safety data to be reviewed by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) before proceeding with parallel enrollment of additional patients.

DNL593: Denali Therapeutics

DNL593 developed by Denali Therapeutics is an investigational, IV-administered, brain-penetrant progranulin (PGRN) replacement therapy enabled by Denali's Protein Transport Vehicle (PTV) technology. PGRN is known to promote lysosomal function and to have neurotrophic and anti-inflammatory effects. The "brain shuttle" PTV technology facilitates the movement of intravenously administered protein across the blood–brain barrier into the central nervous system. Data from the ongoing Phase I/II study demonstrated dose-dependent increases in CSF progranulin levels in healthy volunteers, consistent with robust brain delivery, and dosing for participants with GRN-related FTD is ongoing.

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Frontotemporal Dementia Market Outlook

The Frontotemporal Dementia market is evolving as research shifts from symptomatic treatments to targeted and gene-based therapies, with a growing focus on precision medicine approaches such as antisense oligonucleotides, monoclonal antibodies, and neuroinflammation-targeting agents. Despite this momentum, drug development continues to face significant challenges. Alector's latozinemab (AL001) failed to meet its primary endpoint in a Phase III trial and was discontinued, and Prevail Therapeutics' PR006 gene therapy program was also discontinued, underscoring the high attrition risk in this space. Even so, the pipeline remains active, and the entry of early-stage candidates such as PBFT02, DNL593, and other emerging therapies is expected to increase competitive intensity over the forecast period. Overall, the launch of first-in-class therapies, improved diagnostic approaches, and increasing disease awareness are expected to drive steady growth in the 7MM FTD market. Developments of this kind are also reshaping the picks disease treatment market and the broader dementia care product market.

Frontotemporal Dementia Market Drivers



Rising FTD prevalence, particularly among middle-aged adults, supported by improved awareness, diagnosis, and an aging population

Rising opportunities in gene therapy, enabling targeted correction of underlying genetic mutations such as progranulin and C9orf72

Emerging precision approaches, including gene replacement and antisense oligonucleotides, that address root causes

Advances in genetics and biomarker development An active and growing competitive pipeline of emerging FTD therapies

Frontotemporal Dementia Market Barriers



Absence of approved disease-modifying therapies or a cure

Challenges in early and accurate diagnosis

Lack of reliable biomarkers for disease progression

High clinical and genetic heterogeneity limiting targeted treatment development Frequent Phase III failures and product discontinuations

Frontotemporal Dementia Treatment Landscape

The primary goals of Frontotemporal Dementia treatment are to manage behavioral and emotional symptoms, support communication and daily functioning, and improve quality of life for patients and caregivers. Current care combines symptomatic medications with speech therapy, behavioral interventions, occupational therapy, and caregiver support. FTD faces key unmet needs, including the lack of disease-modifying therapies, poor understanding of disease mechanisms, and challenges in early diagnosis. These gaps present opportunities for developing targeted treatments and advancing biomarker-based diagnosis, which will continue to shape the dementia market across the 7MM.

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Scope of the Frontotemporal Dementia Market Report



Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2022-2036

Historical Year- 2022-2025

Forecast Period- 2026-2036

Base Year- 2026

Frontotemporal Dementia Companies- Passage Bio, Denali Therapeutics, Vesper Bio, AviadoBio, Transposon Therapeutics, Alector, and others.

Frontotemporal Dementia Therapies- PBFT02, DNL593, VES001, AVB-101, TPN-101, and others.

Frontotemporal Dementia Market Dynamics: Frontotemporal Dementia market drivers and market barriers

Frontotemporal Dementia Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT Analysis, Conjoint Analysis Frontotemporal Dementia Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Reimbursement

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary

Key Events

Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) Market Overview at a Glance

Disease Background and Overview of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)

Treatment Guidelines of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)

Epidemiology and Patient Population of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)

Patient Journey of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)

Emerging Drugs

Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD): 7MM Analysis

Unmet Needs of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)

SWOT Analysis of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)

KOL Views of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)

Market Access and Reimbursement of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

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