Hypercholesterolemia Market Projected To Achieve Substantial Growth By 2036, Led By Key Companies And Strategic Developments Novartis, Esperion Therapeutics, Esperion Therapeutics, EPIC BIO, Amytrx

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Hypercholesterolemia Companies in the market include - Novartis, Esperion Therapeutics, Esperion Therapeutics, EPIC BIO, Amytrx Therapeutics, Chroma Medicine, Verve Therapeutics, Inc, Vaxxinity, Inc, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Akeso Biopharma, Addpharma Inc., Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., and others.

(Albany, New York) - November 03, 2026: DelveInsight's “Hypercholesterolemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hypercholesterolemia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hypercholesterolemia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Hypercholesterolemia market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Hypercholesterolemia Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Hypercholesterolemia Market Report:



The Hypercholesterolemia market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In October 2026, AstraZeneca's oral PCSK9 inhibitor is under investigation in the AZURE-HeFH clinical trial involving adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH). According to the trial registry, recruitment has been completed, while primary study completion is anticipated in January 2027.

In September 2026, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals announced interim Phase I/IIa results for ARO-DIMER-PA, an investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapy developed to simultaneously target PCSK9 and APOC3 in patients with mixed hyperlipidemia. After a single administration, the therapy demonstrated maximum mean reductions of 72% in PCSK9 and 88% in APOC3 levels. These findings underscore the potential of dual-gene silencing to lower atherogenic lipoproteins and support further clinical evaluation. ARO-DIMER-PA remains under investigation and has not yet received regulatory approval.

In August 2026, CRISPR Therapeutics reported extended Phase I results for CTX310, an investigational in vivo CRISPR/Cas9-based gene-editing therapy targeting ANGPTL3. At the highest dose, the treatment achieved average reductions of 79% in ANGPTL3, 48% in triglycerides, and 53% in LDL cholesterol, with these effects sustained over the 12-month follow-up period. No serious treatment-related adverse events were reported in this small study, while the company confirmed that the Phase Ib clinical evaluation was ongoing.

In July 2026, The U.S. FDA approved Lipfendra (enlicitide), developed by Merck, as the first oral PCSK9 inhibitor for adults with hypercholesterolemia, including heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), as an adjunct to diet and exercise for LDL cholesterol reduction. In clinical trials, the once-daily oral therapy demonstrated LDL-C reductions of 56% versus placebo in CORALreef Lipids and 59% in CORALreef HeFH at Week 24. This approval introduces an oral treatment alternative to currently available injectable PCSK9 inhibitors.

In May 2026, VERVE-102 demonstrates substantial LDL-C lowering following a single infusion. Eli Lilly reported Phase Ib Heart-2 trial results for VERVE-102, an investigational in vivo base-editing therapy designed to inactivate the PCSK9 gene in the liver. A single infusion produced dose-dependent reductions of up to 88% in PCSK9 and 62% in LDL-C. The effects appeared sustained during follow-up of up to 18 months in some participants. The findings support further development of a potential one-time treatment, although larger trials are needed to establish long-term safety and clinical benefit.

In April 2025, Verve Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech developing innovative genetic medicines for cardiovascular disease, announced promising initial results from its Heart-2 Phase 1b trial of VERVE-102. This trial focuses on patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) and/or premature coronary artery disease (CAD), groups needing substantial and lasting reductions in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Among 14 participants treated across three dosing levels, VERVE-102 showed good tolerability, with no treatment-related serious adverse events (SAEs) or significant lab abnormalities. A single infusion of VERVE-102 produced dose-dependent reductions in blood PCSK9 protein and LDL-C, with an average LDL-C drop of 53% and a maximum reduction of 69% in the 0.6 mg/kg group.

In January 2025, LIB Therapeutics Inc. (LIB), a private late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing Lerodalcibep, a next-generation PCSK9 inhibitor, announced that the Phase 3 LIBerate-HoFH study has been published in Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology. This study assessed Lerodalcibep in a globally diverse population with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH).

During the hypercholesterolemia analysis, it was found that around 31.7% of adults in the United States have high levels of LDL-C and are at twice the risk for heart disease than people with normal levels.

As per the analysis, it was found that the prevalence of hypercholesterolemia, specifically elevated LDL cholesterol levels, stood at 27.0%. This prevalence was observed to increase with age, reaching 48.4% among adults aged 65–74 years.

In the analysis, it was observed that the prevalence of hypercholesterolemia was higher in men compared to women in France. Specifically, the prevalence among men was found to be 29.7%.

The overall prevalence of hypercholesterolemia in the Spanish adult population was found to be in between 34% and 50%.

The epidemiology of hypercholesterolemia is expected to change during the forecast period (2024-2034).

Key Hypercholesterolemia Companies: Novartis, Esperion Therapeutics, Esperion Therapeutics, EPIC BIO, Amytrx Therapeutics, Chroma Medicine, Verve Therapeutics, Inc, Vaxxinity, Inc, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Akeso Biopharma, Addpharma Inc., Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., and others

Key Hypercholesterolemia Therapies: LEQVIO (inclisiran), NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid), NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe), EPIC-221, AMTX 100, Research programme: epigenetic editors, VERVE-101, VXX-401, ARO-ANG 3, MK-0616, HSK31679, Ebronucimab, AD-221, SHR-1209, and others

The Hypercholesterolemia epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Hypercholesterolemia is 2.2 times more likely to be diagnosed in males than females The Hypercholesterolemia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hypercholesterolemia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hypercholesterolemia market dynamics.

Hypercholesterolemia Overview

Hypercholesterolemia is a medical condition characterized by abnormally high levels of cholesterol, particularly low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, in the blood. It can result from genetic factors, unhealthy dietary habits, obesity, and underlying metabolic conditions. Elevated cholesterol levels can contribute to plaque buildup in the arteries, increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, including heart attacks and strokes. Management typically involves lifestyle modifications, cholesterol-lowering medications such as statins, and other lipid-lowering therapies.

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Hypercholesterolemia Epidemiology

The Hypercholesterolemia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Hypercholesterolemia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Hypercholesterolemia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalent cases of Hypercholesterolemia in the 7MM

Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of Hypercholesterolemia in the 7MM

Age-specific Prevalent Cases of Hypercholesterolemia in the 7MM Diagnosed and Treatable cases of Hypercholesterolemia in the 7MM

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Hypercholesterolemia epidemiology trends @ Hypercholesterolemia Epidemiology Forecast

Hypercholesterolemia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Hypercholesterolemia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Hypercholesterolemia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Hypercholesterolemia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Hypercholesterolemia Therapies and Key Companies



LEQVIO (inclisiran): Novartis

NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid): Esperion Therapeutics

NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe): Esperion Therapeutics

EPIC-221: EPIC BIO

AMTX 100: Amytrx Therapeutics

Research programme: epigenetic editors: Chroma Medicine

VERVE-101: Verve Therapeutics, Inc

VXX-401: Vaxxinity, Inc

ARO-ANG 3: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

MK-0616: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

HSK31679: Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

Ebronucimab: Akeso Biopharma

AD-221: Addpharma Inc. SHR-1209: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Hypercholesterolemia market share @ Hypercholesterolemia Treatment Landscape

Hypercholesterolemia Market Drivers



Rising Prevalence of Hypercholesterolemia: Increasing cases of elevated LDL cholesterol, obesity, diabetes, and metabolic disorders are driving demand for effective cholesterol-lowering treatments.

Growing Cardiovascular Disease Burden: The strong association between high cholesterol levels and cardiovascular conditions, including coronary artery disease and stroke, is increasing the need for early diagnosis and treatment.

Advancements in Novel Therapies: Development of PCSK9 inhibitors, inclisiran, bempedoic acid, and other non-statin therapies is expanding treatment options for patients who cannot achieve cholesterol targets with conventional medications.

Increasing Adoption of Personalized Medicine: Growing use of lipid profiling, genetic testing for familial hypercholesterolemia, and risk-based treatment strategies is supporting targeted disease management. Improved Disease Awareness and Screening: Increasing awareness, routine cholesterol screening, and updated clinical guidelines are encouraging early diagnosis and greater adoption of lipid-lowering therapies.

Hypercholesterolemia Market Barriers



Treatment Non-adherence: Long-term medication requirements, lifestyle modifications, and concerns about adverse effects can reduce patient adherence to cholesterol-lowering treatments.

High Cost of Advanced Therapies: Expensive PCSK9 inhibitors, inclisiran, and other novel lipid-lowering medications may restrict patient access, particularly in low- and middle-income regions.

Statin Intolerance and Adverse Effects: Muscle-related symptoms and other treatment-associated adverse effects can complicate therapy management and limit the use of conventional statins.

Underdiagnosis and Limited Awareness: Insufficient routine screening, low awareness of familial hypercholesterolemia, and delayed diagnosis can prevent timely treatment initiation. Reimbursement and Accessibility Challenges: Limited insurance coverage, affordability concerns, and unequal access to advanced diagnostic facilities and novel therapies may hinder broader market adoption.

Scope of the Hypercholesterolemia Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Hypercholesterolemia Companies: Novartis, Esperion Therapeutics, Esperion Therapeutics, EPIC BIO, Amytrx Therapeutics, Chroma Medicine, Verve Therapeutics, Inc, Vaxxinity, Inc, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Akeso Biopharma, Addpharma Inc., Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., and others

Key Hypercholesterolemia Therapies: LEQVIO (inclisiran), NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid), NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe), EPIC-221, AMTX 100, Research programme: epigenetic editors, VERVE-101, VXX-401, ARO-ANG 3, MK-0616, HSK31679, Ebronucimab, AD-221, SHR-1209, and others

Hypercholesterolemia Therapeutic Assessment: Hypercholesterolemia current marketed and Hypercholesterolemia emerging therapies

Hypercholesterolemia Market Dynamics: Hypercholesterolemia market drivers and Hypercholesterolemia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Hypercholesterolemia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Hypercholesterolemia Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Hypercholesterolemia companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Hypercholesterolemia Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Hypercholesterolemia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Hypercholesterolemia

3. SWOT analysis of Hypercholesterolemia

4. Hypercholesterolemia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Hypercholesterolemia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Hypercholesterolemia Disease Background and Overview

7. Hypercholesterolemia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Hypercholesterolemia

9. Hypercholesterolemia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Hypercholesterolemia Unmet Needs

11. Hypercholesterolemia Emerging Therapies

12. Hypercholesterolemia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Hypercholesterolemia Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Hypercholesterolemia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Hypercholesterolemia Market Drivers

16. Hypercholesterolemia Market Barriers

17. Hypercholesterolemia Appendix

18. Hypercholesterolemia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

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It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.