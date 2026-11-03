An Empire Still Rising:“Most Glorious” Brings Constantinople's Intrigue And Architectural Ambition To Life

United States – November 3, 2026 – A young architect dreams of creating a perfect building. Around him, courtiers pursue power, spies trade secrets, and a rebellion threatens to bring an empire to its knees. In Most Glorious, the Story of the Eastern Roman Empire, Remo D. Nelson weaves architectural ambition and personal courage into a historical saga where building for the future means surviving the present.

The novel follows John, also known as Isidor the Younger, whose skill draws him into a world far more dangerous than the workshops where he learned his craft. Facing an unpredictable emperor, jealous court members, Persian spies, and the fierce rivalry between the Blue and Green chariot factions, John must navigate forces that technical training alone cannot prepare him to confront. As his responsibilities grow, so does the cost of failure.

From palace luxury and bustling bazaars to scaffolding, stone, and dust, Nelson makes the work of shaping history tangible. The construction of Hagia Sophia anchors a story in which calculations carry enormous consequences and an architect's patience can matter as much as an emperor's command. Mentorship, friendship, and family relationships give the sweeping drama an intimate center: a capable young man trying to remain decent amid ambition and treachery.

Moving between Constantinople, Miletos, and the Persian court, Most Glorious explores an era whose achievements challenge the familiar label of the Dark Ages. Legal reform, expanding trade, and advances in construction reveal a civilization alive with invention and exchange. Through John's experiences, readers encounter both imperial grandeur and the struggles of ordinary people whose livelihoods depend on decisions made far above them.

Literary Titan praised the novel's vivid setting, writing,“The story paints the Eastern Roman Empire in rich color.” Other reviewers have highlighted Nelson's ability to connect personal journeys with major historical events, build immersive scenes, and make history feel physical. Their responses emphasize the novel's combination of political intrigue, human vulnerability, and the daily labor behind monumental achievements.

With intersecting storylines, rival centers of power, and a protagonist whose fortunes connect the workshop to the imperial court, Most Glorious offers compelling material for a potential historical television series. Its combination of espionage, war, class tensions, and architectural spectacle provides opportunities for an adaptation grounded in both intimate character development and imperial conflict.

Journalists, book editors, podcast hosts, and television producers are invited to explore the story behind Most Glorious. For author interview requests, review inquiries, or discussions about screen adaptation possibilities, contact Remo Nelson at ....

Readers interested in an immersive journey through the Eastern Roman Empire can find Most Glorious, the Story of the Eastern Roman Empire by Remo D. Nelson on Amazon. Discover a story of architectural ambition, dangerous intrigue, and the steady courage required to build something lasting.

About the Author

Remo D. Nelson worked in several business fields before pursuing a long career as a professor of economics. For more than 30 years, he taught a range of economics courses, including economic history. His interest in architecture began in childhood, when he spent hours constructing miniature cities from clay. Although his career followed a different path, several visits to Hagia Sophia rekindled that early fascination. Most Glorious brings together his interests in history, construction, and the human experiences behind great achievements.