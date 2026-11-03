Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Size In The 7MM Is Projected To Grow At A 13% CAGR Over The Forecast Period Of 2026-2036 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Acute Myocardial Infarction Companies in the market include – AGEPHA Pharma, Genentech, Amgen, Merck, Regeneron, Sanofi, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Viatris, Recardio, AstraZeneca, Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, and others.

(Albany, US), November 03, 2026 - DelveInsight's 'Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI), historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the acute myocardial infarction market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

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Key Takeaways from the Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Report



In October 2026, CeleCor Therapeutics announced that the U.S. FDA accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for zalunfiban, an investigational treatment designed for immediate administration at the first point of medical contact during a heart attack. The FDA assigned a PDUFA target action date of June 18, 2027.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the myocardial infarction market size was found to be ~USD 1,600 million in the 7MM in 2025.

The myocardial infarction market is projected to reach ~USD 6,000 million by 2036, growing at a CAGR of 13% during 2026-2036.

The United States is expected to account for the largest share of the 7MM acute myocardial infarction market, and the US myocardial ischemia market continues to lead in revenue, while Japan and the EU markets show steady growth.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, approximately 1,500,000 incident cases of AMI were reported across the 7MM in 2025, with the highest number of cases in the US.

AMI is more common in men than in women, with 950,000 incident cases in males and 550,000 in females across the 7MM in 2025.

In 2025, there were approximately 510,000 cases of STEMI and approximately 990,000 cases of NSTEMI in the 7MM.

The approval of LODOCO by AGEPHA Pharma marks a shift toward targeting residual inflammatory risk, offering a novel mechanism to reduce cardiovascular events.

The leading Acute Myocardial Infarction Companies include Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Viatris, Recardio, AstraZeneca, Faraday Pharmaceuticals, CeleCor Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, CellProthera, BioCardia, Kancera, Amgen, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and others. Promising Acute Myocardial Infarction Therapies include Selatogrel, Dutogliptin, Dapagliflozin, FDY-5301, Zalunfiban (RUC 4), and others.

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Acute Myocardial Infarction Overview

Acute Myocardial Infarction is the ischemic necrosis of myocardial tissue, most commonly caused by coronary artery disease and acute plaque rupture with thrombosis. It typically presents as part of acute coronary syndrome (ACS) with symptoms such as chest pain, dyspnea, nausea, and diaphoresis, and its burden is closely tied to the broader acute coronary syndrome market. MI is broadly classified into STEMI (ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction) and NSTEMI (Non–ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction), as well as Type 1 MI (atherothrombotic) and Type 2 MI (oxygen supply–demand mismatch). Despite advances in care, AMI remains a leading cause of mortality globally, driven by key risk factors including hypertension, diabetes, smoking, and dyslipidemia. Diagnosis is based on a combination of clinical presentation, electrocardiography (ECG) findings, and elevation of cardiac biomarkers, particularly troponins, which are the most sensitive and specific indicators of myocardial injury. ECG plays a critical role in differentiating STEMI from NSTEMI and guiding urgent treatment decisions, while echocardiography helps identify wall motion abnormalities and coronary angiography provides a definitive diagnosis and enables revascularization.

Acute Myocardial Infarction Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Acute Myocardial Infarction Incident Cases

Acute Myocardial Infarction Type-specific Incident Cases Acute Myocardial Infarction Gender-specific Incident Cases

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Acute Myocardial Infarction Epidemiology Key Findings



According to DelveInsight estimates, approximately 1,500,000 AMI incident cases were reported across the 7MM in 2025, with the highest number of cases in the US.

AMI is more common in men than in women, as there were 950,000 incident cases for males and 550,000 cases for females in the 7MM in 2025.

Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany reported the highest number of AMI incident cases in 2025, while Spain had the lowest.

There were approximately 510,000 cases of STEMI and approximately 990,000 cases of NSTEMI in the 7MM in 2025.

STEMI accounts for a smaller proportion of total AMI cases compared to NSTEMI; however, STEMI is associated with higher immediate mortality and requires urgent reperfusion therapy, making it a critical focus of acute care management. The widespread use of cardiac biomarkers (e.g., troponins) has significantly improved diagnostic accuracy, but also complicates trend analyses due to evolving thresholds and the detection of smaller infarctions.

Approved Therapies for Acute Myocardial Infarction

Colchicine (LODOCO): AGEPHA Pharma

LODOCO, developed by AGEPHA Pharma, is an anti-inflammatory therapy approved to reduce the risk of recurrent cardiovascular events. In AMI, it is positioned as an adjunctive treatment in the post-myocardial infarction setting, targeting residual inflammation to help lower the risk of subsequent events.

Tenecteplase (TNKase): Genentech

Tenecteplase is a fibrinolytic therapy indicated for AMI, used to achieve rapid reperfusion by dissolving coronary thrombi. Its longer half-life and single-bolus administration enable faster and more convenient treatment compared to alteplase, making it a key option when primary percutaneous coronary intervention is not readily available.

Evolocumab (REPATHA): Amgen

REPATHA is a PCSK9 inhibitor monoclonal antibody administered subcutaneously, and it provides intensive LDL-C lowering for high-risk patients, further supporting secondary prevention.

Acute Myocardial Infarction Pipeline Analysis

Selatogrel (ACT-246475): Idorsia Pharmaceuticals and Viatris

Selatogrel is a potent, fast-acting, reversible, and highly selective P2Y12 inhibitor being developed for patients with a history of AMI. It is intended to be self-administered subcutaneously via an autoinjector. This novel, self-administered emergency agent has the potential to protect the heart muscle in the very early phase of an AMI, in the crucial time between symptom onset and first medical attention, to treat the ongoing AMI and prevent early death.

Dutogliptin (REC-01): Recardio

Dutogliptin is a potent and selective DPP4 inhibitor administered via SC injection. The combination of G-CSF with dutogliptin significantly enhanced survival and reduced infarct size in the preclinical model. Once the AMI diagnosis is confirmed and percutaneous intervention and stent implantation are completed, the patient receives or can self-administer a daily SC injection of dutogliptin for 2 weeks in co-administration with G-CSF for 5 days.

FDY-5301: Faraday Pharmaceuticals

FDY-5301 is an anti-peroxidant administered as an IV bolus injection, being evaluated in Phase III for ischemia-reperfusion injury (IRI) following myocardial infarction.

Dapagliflozin (FARXIGA/FORXIGA): AstraZeneca

Dapagliflozin is an oral SGLT2 inhibitor in Phase III development for patients without diabetes with AMI, who are at increased risk for the subsequent development of heart failure.

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Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Outlook

The Acute Myocardial Infarction Market is undergoing a gradual transformation following decades of reliance on reperfusion strategies and conventional antithrombotic therapies. While rapid intervention through PCI and thrombolytics remains the cornerstone of acute management, the expanding use of adjunctive and preventive therapies such as tenecteplase, colchicine, evolocumab, alirocumab, and vorapaxar reflects a shift toward comprehensive cardiovascular risk reduction. These therapies highlight the growing focus on addressing residual thrombotic, inflammatory, and lipid-driven risk, supporting a transition toward more mechanism-driven and long-term disease management in AMI.

With the advancement of targeted and novel therapies such as Selatogrel, Dutogliptin, Dapagliflozin, FDY-5301, Ziltivekimab, Milvexian, and Olpasiran, the treatment landscape is evolving like other cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, where early innovation in targeted mechanisms is expected to catalyze broader therapeutic expansion. The United States continues to represent the largest market, driven by high disease burden, advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread access to PCI, and rapid adoption of novel therapies, while the entry of mid- to late-stage candidates such as Selatogrel, Milvexian, and Olpasiran is expected to intensify competition. Overall, myocardial ischemia market trends point to steady growth in the 7MM from 2022 to 2036, with strong commercial implications for both marketed products and emerging pipelines.

Key Factors Driving the Acute Myocardial Infarction Market



Expanding therapeutic landscape and innovation, with pipeline assets from companies such as Amgen, Novo Nordisk, and Bristol Myers Squibb targeting residual cardiovascular risk, inflammation, and plaque stabilization

Growing focus on preventive and long-term management, including lipid-lowering therapies, antiplatelets, and anti-inflammatory agents

Rising healthcare expenditure and awareness across the 7MM, with improved access to advanced treatments Improvements in early diagnosis and increasing awareness of secondary prevention

Acute Myocardial Infarction Treatment Landscape

The Acute Myocardial Infarction treatment centers on rapid symptom relief, early ECG diagnosis, and prompt reperfusion. Initial therapy includes nitroglycerin, morphine, immediate antiplatelet therapy (aspirin ± P2Y12 inhibitors), and anticoagulation. In STEMI, primary PCI (within 60–90 min) is preferred, while fibrinolysis with agents such as tenecteplase is used if PCI is not available. Long-term management focuses on reducing mortality and recurrence with dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT), β-blockers, ACE inhibitors/ARBs, and statins. Select approved agents such as colchicine have demonstrated benefit in reducing cardiovascular events through anti-inflammatory mechanisms. Nitrates help relieve ischemia, and calcium channel blockers are alternatives when β-blockers are contraindicated.

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Scope of the Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Report



Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2022-2036

Forecast Period- 2026-2036

Base Year- 2026

AMI Market CAGR- 13% (2026-2036)

Acute Myocardial Infarction Companies- AGEPHA Pharma, Genentech, Amgen, Merck, Regeneron, Sanofi, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Viatris, Recardio, AstraZeneca, Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, and others.

Acute Myocardial Infarction Therapies- Colchicine (LODOCO), Tenecteplase (TNKase), Evolocumab (REPATHA), Vorapaxar (ZONTIVITY), Alirocumab (PRALUENT), Selatogrel (ACT-246475), Dutogliptin, Dapagliflozin (FARXIGA/FORXIGA), FDY-5301, and others.

Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Dynamics: Market drivers and market barriers

Acute Myocardial Infarction Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT Analysis, Conjoint Analysis Acute Myocardial Infarction Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Reimbursement

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary

Key Events

Epidemiology and Market Methodology of Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI)

Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI) Market Overview at a Glance

Disease Background and Overview of Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI)

Epidemiology and Patient Population of Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI)

Patient Journey of Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI)

Marketed Therapies

Emerging Therapies

Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI): Seven Major Market Analysis

Unmet Needs of Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI)

SWOT Analysis of Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI)

KOL Views of Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI)

Market Access and Reimbursement of Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI)

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

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