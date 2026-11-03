Park Glenview Senior Apartments Publishes Four Free Guides To Senior Housing In Oakland And The East Bay

MENAFN - GetNews) New resources from the family-owned 62+ community explain senior apartments vs. assisted living costs, 55+ and 62+ eligibility rules, car-free access to Lake Merritt, and how families compare East Bay cities

OAKLAND, Calif. - November3, 2026 - Park Glenview Senior Apartments, an 84-unit independent living community for adults 62 and older in Oakland's Glenview neighborhood, today published four free online guides for older adults and the adult children helping them find senior housing. The guides answer the questions families most often ask during an Oakland senior apartment search: what senior apartments cost compared with assisted living, who qualifies for 55+ and 62+ housing, how to reach Lake Merritt without a car, and why so many East Bay searches end in Oakland.

Why Park Glenview published the guides

Demand for senior housing in the region is climbing. Alameda County's Area Agency on Aging projects that adults 60 and older will make up nearly 32% of the county's population, with the fastest growth among people 85 and older (Alameda County Area Plan 2024-2028).

Most moves are family projects. An adult child who already lives in the Bay Area starts the search online, then brings a parent on tours. Along the way, families run into terms that sound alike but mean different things: senior apartments, independent living, assisted living, and 55+ housing each carry different care levels, licensing, and monthly costs.

The four guides explain those differences in plain language, cite state and federal sources, and include tour checklists families can print and bring.

"Families often call us after touring three or four places, and they still aren't sure what they're comparing," said Felicia Howard, who manages Park Glenview for the Howard family. "We wrote these guides to give straight answers, including when a parent needs more care than an apartment building provides. If assisted living is the right fit, we'd rather say so on the first phone call."

What the four guides cover

Senior apartments vs. assisted living in Oakland: costs, care, and how to choose

Senior apartments provide housing; assisted living provides housing plus daily personal care. The guide explains that California licenses assisted living as a Residential Care Facility for the Elderly (RCFE), and that the state's median rate for a private one-bedroom in assisted living reached $7,000 a month in 2025 (CareScout). It notes that Medicare does not pay for long-term custodial care, outlines payment options including Medi-Cal's Assisted Living Waiver in Alameda County, and gives families a six-step decision process.

55+ apartments Oakland guide: eligibility, features, amenities, and how to apply

Eligibility for age-restricted senior housing depends on whether a community is 55+ or 62+. Under the federal Housing for Older Persons Act, a 55+ community needs at least one resident 55 or older in 80% of occupied units, while a 62+ community must be occupied entirely by residents 62 or older (HUD). The guide also covers California Civil Code 51.3, the documents applicants should gather, and accessibility features to check on a tour. Park Glenview is a 62+ community.

Senior apartments near Lake Merritt: why the best spot might be one bus ride up the hill

Seniors can enjoy Lake Merritt without paying lakefront rent. The guide describes the lake's paved, mostly level 3.4-mile walking loop and the Saturday Grand Lake Farmers Market, which accepts Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons and CalFresh EBT. It explains how AC Transit Line 18 links Glenview's Park Boulevard to the lake and Lake Merritt BART, and how a Senior Clipper card cuts fares for riders 65 and older by 50% on AC Transit and 62.5% on BART (MTC).

Senior apartments in the East Bay: why families keep landing in Oakland's Glenview

An East Bay senior housing search covers Alameda and Contra Costa counties, from Berkeley to Walnut Creek to San Leandro. The guide compares six East Bay cities by rail access and daily feel, and explains why Oakland's central location and BART and AC Transit connections keep a parent close to relatives across the region. It also covers which amenities matter most, an eight-step research plan families can follow together, and how independent living differs from assisted living and skilled nursing.

Housing, not care

All four guides make the same point: Park Glenview provides housing, not medical care or assisted living services. Residents cook, manage their own medications, and run their own days. The building handles maintenance and shared spaces, including a fitness room, sunroom, recreation room, second-floor deck, courtyard, and on-site laundry, with elevator access and a wheelchair ramp.

That line helps families match a home to real daily needs. A parent who shops, cooks, and takes medications correctly fits independent living. A parent who needs hands-on help every day belongs in a licensed care setting, and the guides say so plainly.

Frequently asked questions

What are senior apartments in Oakland?

Senior apartments in Oakland are age-restricted rental homes for older adults who live independently. Residents rent private units and share common spaces, without the daily personal care that assisted living provides.

How much does assisted living cost compared with a senior apartment?

In California, assisted living cost a median of $7,000 a month for a private one-bedroom in 2025. A senior apartment charges rent for the home itself, with no care fee, because it provides no care.

What is the difference between 55+ and 62+ apartments?

A 55+ community needs at least one resident 55 or older in 80% of occupied units. A 62+ community requires every resident, including spouses and partners, to be 62 or older. Park Glenview is a 62+ community.

Can seniors in Glenview reach Lake Merritt without a car?

Yes. AC Transit Line 18 runs along Park Boulevard from Glenview to Lake Merritt and on to Lake Merritt BART, and riders 65 and older save 50% on AC Transit with a Senior Clipper card.

Where can families read the guides?

All four guides are free at parkglenviewseniors/blog. Families can also call (510) 531-2510 to schedule a tour.

About Park Glenview Senior Apartments

Park Glenview Senior Apartments is a family-owned, 84-unit independent living community for adults 62 and older at 3761 Park Boulevard Way, Oakland, CA 94610. Oakland contractor Mort Howard built it in 1978 after bringing the project before Oakland's affordable housing board to meet the city's need for affordable senior housing. The Howard family has owned and operated the building ever since, and Mort Howard's youngest daughter, Felicia Howard, manages day-to-day operations.

Park Glenview sits a few blocks from the shops and restaurants of Park Boulevard, with AC Transit service nearby. Because most residents live on fixed incomes, the community prices units affordably relative to the surrounding neighborhood and keeps rent increases infrequent.

Learn more at parkglenviewseniors or call (510) 531-2510.