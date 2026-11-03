Matthew Vincent Taylor Launches CY-OP: The Centonization Manual, The First Book In An Ambitious New Cosmic Trilogy

MENAFN - GetNews)CY-OP: The Centonization Manual, the First Book in an Ambitious New Cosmic TrilogyPublished by Miramax Books, the genre-blending cosmic transcript brings together history, faith, mythology, humour, and cosmic adventure in a story built around purpose, free will, and an extraordinary rescue mission.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - November 03, 2026 - Author Matthew Vincent Taylor introduces readers to an unconventional universe of history, spirituality, science fiction, mythology, and cosmic adventure with the release of CY-OP: The Centonization Manual, the first instalment in the CY-OP trilogy, published by Miramax Books.

Taylor describes the work as a “cosmic transcript,” a defining literary device that shapes the way the story is presented. Rather than following the conventions of a traditional novel alone, CY-OP unfolds with the immediacy of a recorded cosmic event, using dialogue, scene direction, visual movement, and dramatic exchanges to make readers feel as though they are witnessing the events as they happen.

This transcript-style approach gives the book a distinctive rhythm and highly visual quality, blending elements of fiction, theatre, screenplay, philosophical dialogue, and speculative storytelling into a form that reflects the unusual world of CY-OP itself.

At the centre of the story is Noah Franklin, a human emissary of the Solar Federation who enters the Omni Mall carrying both a mission and a secret.

The Omni Mall is no ordinary shopping centre. It is a timeless afterlife sanctuary designed in the familiar form of an American mall, where saints, poets, queens, warriors, rulers, workers, and other figures from across history continue their existence beneath pyramid-shaped skylights and among storefronts, food courts, and corridors that hold far more than they initially reveal.

Franklin's arrival sets into motion a mission thousands of years in the making.

Waiting within the Omni Mall are an extraordinary group of figures including Hatshepsut, Akhenaten, King Arthur, Yeshua, and the ever-organised Directory. What initially appears to be an improbable meeting of history and myth soon reveals itself to be part of something much larger.

Franklin has come seeking their help in a rescue operation involving Cy, an ancient solar being preserved inside a sealed Solar Forum anchored in Rigel, at Orion's foot. The mission requires each member of the group to contribute something unique to a larger pattern, a process Franklin describes through the idea of centonization, the creation of something new through the arrangement of existing elements.

Where History, Myth and the Cosmos Meet

CY-OP: The Centonization Manual refuses to remain comfortably inside a single genre.

Historical figures and spiritual personalities interact within a cosmic setting where ancient symbolism, modern humour, faith, metaphysics, friendship, sacrifice, and questions of destiny coexist.

Hatshepsut and Akhenaten bring ancient Egyptian perspectives. Arthur understands the weight of quests and failed missions. Yeshua approaches the unfolding mystery through faith and compassion. Franklin carries knowledge that connects their histories to something much larger than any one civilisation.

Yet despite the cosmic scale of the story, much of its personality comes from surprisingly human moments.

The Omni Mall itself becomes part of the book's identity. Department stores, food courts, optometry shops, furniture displays, administrative folders, and cheesesteaks exist alongside discussions of solar civilisations, primordial sound fields, sacred geometry, and interstellar rescue missions.

The result is a world in which the extraordinary is often delivered through the ordinary.

The cosmic transcript format strengthens that experience. Readers are not simply told what happens inside the Omni Mall. They are placed inside conversations, meetings, confrontations, revelations, and moments of humour as the mission develops around them.

A Rescue Mission With Consequences

At the heart of the novel is a simple but increasingly difficult question:

Why were these particular individuals brought together?

Franklin makes clear that the group has not been assembled merely as passengers. Each carries something necessary to stabilise the passage required to reach Cy.

The mission depends on cooperation, choice, and a willingness to move beyond the identities each character has carried through history.

They are free to refuse.

They are free to question.

They are free to negotiate.

But if they choose to proceed, failure carries a serious consequence. The return passage may never open.

This tension between destiny and free will gives the story much of its emotional and philosophical weight.

The Meaning Behind Centonization

The title's central concept becomes increasingly important as the story develops.

Franklin explains centonization as the creation of a new composition from existing melodic phrases. Within the larger story, the idea becomes a metaphor for the characters themselves. Each person carries something already lived, learned, lost, or understood. The mission requires those separate elements to become part of a new arrangement.

That idea extends beyond the characters.

The novel brings together history and imagination, science and spirituality, humour and gravity, order and chaos, creating a story that asks whether apparent contradictions may instead be complementary parts of a larger design.

Even the book's cosmic transcript structure reflects that philosophy. Different literary forms, historical voices, spiritual ideas, and dramatic traditions are brought together into a new composition, making the form of the book an extension of the concept of centonization itself.

Miramax Books Sees Strong Series Potential

Miramax Books sees significant potential in CY-OP: The Centonization Manual because of the originality of its concept, the scale of its world-building, and the range of themes it brings together.

The combination of historical figures, mythology, spirituality, humour, speculative science, and an expanding cosmic universe gives the project a distinctive identity and creates room for the story to grow well beyond a single volume.

The cosmic transcript format further distinguishes the project by giving CY-OP a recognisable narrative identity that can continue developing as the trilogy expands.

The publishing team believes the strength of the characters, the visual nature of the Omni Mall, the layered mythology, and the broader CY-OP universe provide a strong foundation for what has the potential to become an engaging and memorable series.

As the opening book in a planned trilogy, The Centonization Manual establishes the world, introduces the core characters, and begins a larger story that is designed to continue across future instalments.

Miramax Books believes the trilogy has the potential to build a dedicated readership as the story expands and more of the CY-OP universe is revealed.

About Matthew Vincent Taylor

Matthew Vincent Taylor is an Armenian American writer, dancer, choreographer, and interlocutor from Franklin, Tennessee.

His creative background includes training in dance, comedy writing, performance, theatre, and the arts, experiences that contribute to the dialogue-driven and highly visual nature of CY-OP: The Centonization Manual.

Taylor's work explores paradox, comedy and gravity, order and chaos, history and invention, treating them not simply as contradictions to resolve but as opposites capable of completing one another.

That creative philosophy is central to the world of CY-OP and to the cosmic transcript form through which the story is presented.

The Beginning of a Trilogy

CY-OP: The Centonization Manual is the first book in the CY-OP trilogy.

The opening volume establishes the Omni Mall, Noah Franklin, the Legendary Four, Cy, the Solar Federation, and the larger mystery surrounding the forces that have brought them together.

While this first instalment introduces readers to the mission and the world in which it unfolds, it also lays the foundation for a much broader story.

Questions introduced in the first book, relationships formed during the mission, and the deeper mythology of the CY-OP universe are designed to continue developing throughout the trilogy.

The first mission may begin inside a mall.

Where it leads is considerably larger.

About CY-OP: The Centonization Manual

CY-OP: The Centonization Manual is a form-breaking cosmic transcript by Matthew Vincent Taylor that combines historical figures, mythology, spirituality, metaphysical ideas, science-fiction concepts, dramatic dialogue, and humour within the timeless setting of the Omni Mall.

Published by Miramax Books, the story follows Noah Franklin as he gathers an unlikely group of historical and spiritual figures for a rescue mission involving Cy, an ancient solar being, and a plan whose origins stretch across thousands of years.

Through its transcript-style presentation, the book invites readers to experience the unfolding mission with the immediacy of witnessing a cosmic record rather than simply reading a conventional narrative.

It is the first book in the CY-OP trilogy.

About Miramax Books

Miramax Books works with authors to develop, prepare, publish, and position literary projects for today's evolving publishing market. Through editorial development, publishing support, design, and broader project positioning, the team works to help authors bring distinctive stories to readers in a professional and compelling way.

Miramax Books sees CY-OP: The Centonization Manual as a project with strong creative potential and believes the trilogy has the foundation to develop into a compelling long-form series with a distinctive identity of its own.

Media and Reader Information

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