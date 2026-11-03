Advanced CMP750 Electric Motor Concrete Mixer Enters Global Market

MENAFN - GetNews)Electric Motor Concrete Mixer is equipped with special sealing device, which makes the sealing more reliable and environmental protection more powerful.

The design of electric motor concrete mixer is novel and reasonable, which can effectively prevent dust from flying over when mixing materials and meet the requirements of environmental protection.

Electric Motor Concrete Mixer can cover the mixing cylinder within 30 seconds, which mainly depends on the design of the mixing device of planetary Concrete Mixer

Features of Electric Motor Concrete Mixer

1 stirring time

2 mixing uniformity

3 measuring accuracy

4 use of equipment

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Qingdao CO-NELE Machinery Co.,Ltd is one of the national science & technology innovating enterprises since 1993. CO-NELE has obtained more than 80 national technology patents and more than 10,000 mixers. It has become the most comprehensive professional mixing company in China.