Luxe Cruises & Events Announces Two New Year's Eve Fireworks Cruises On San Francisco Bay For December 31, 2026

(MENAFN- GetNews) The 15th annual Speakeasy NYE Party Cruise sails from Pier 40, and the NYE Fireworks Dinner Cruise sails from Alameda. Tickets for both are on sale now. ALAMEDA, Calif. - November 3, 2026 - Luxe Cruises & Events has opened ticket sales for two public New Year's Eve cruises on San Francisco Bay on Thursday, December 31, 2026. Both yachts hold position on the bay at midnight for the San Francisco New Year's Eve fireworks over the city front. The Speakeasy NYE Fireworks Party Cruise is a 1920s-themed, 21-and-over party aboard the Fume Blanc yacht, departing Pier 40 in San Francisco. The New Year's Eve Fireworks Dinner Cruise is a four-hour dinner cruise aboard the 124-foot Cabernet Sauvignon yacht, departing Alameda with free parking. Tickets for both cruises are sold on Eventbrite, and capacity is limited. Two New Year's Eve cruises on San Francisco Bay share one fireworks show The Speakeasy cruise is a dance party with every drink included. The dinner cruise is a seated night with a buffet, a hosted bar and assigned tables. Guests on either yacht ring in 2027 on the water, with no Embarcadero crowds and nobody standing between them and the fireworks.

Speakeasy NYE Party Cruise NYE Fireworks Dinner Cruise Yacht Fume Blanc (three decks) Cabernet Sauvignon (124 ft, four decks) Departs from Pier 40, 8 The Embarcadero, San Francisco 2394 Mariner Square Dr, Alameda Cruise time 9:45 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. 9:30 p.m. to 1:15 a.m. Food Dessert bar, no dinner Dinner buffet Bar Hosted premium bar Hosted standard bar Music Two DJs, two dance floors Live DJ, large dance floor Age 21 and over Kids' entrees by advance request Dress code Cocktail attire, flapper looks encouraged Semi-formal or cocktail attire Parking Limited; rideshare suggested Free at the dock

The Speakeasy NYE Fireworks Party Cruise returns for its 15th year

SF Events and Luxe Cruises & Events have hosted the Speakeasy NYE Fireworks Party Cruise for 15 years, and it sells out every year. The 2027 edition sails aboard the Fume Blanc, with three decks and two dance floors set up for a prohibition-era party.

Every ticket includes a hosted premium bar for the full cruise, a dessert bar, NYE favors and games. Two San Francisco DJs play open-format music: Top 40, hip hop, Latin and house. The DJ lineup will be posted on Eventbrite closer to the date.

The Fume Blanc leaves Pier 40 at 9:45 p.m. and runs along the city front past Treasure Island, Alcatraz and the Bay Bridge lights, with the Golden Gate Bridge and the skyline in view. At midnight the yacht stops for the fireworks. Ticket options are general admission, VIP priority boarding and table service packages, and all sales are final.

Buy Speakeasy NYE Party Cruise tickets on Eventbrite

The NYE Fireworks Dinner Cruise includes a buffet, hosted bar and live DJ

The Cabernet Sauvignon is a 124-foot yacht with four decks, a large dance floor and an open-air Sky Deck for fireworks viewing. One ticket covers a four-hour cruise, a dinner buffet, a hosted standard bar, a live DJ and the midnight fireworks.

The hosted bar pours cocktails, beer, wine, champagne, sodas and juices from 9:00 p.m. until 12:45 a.m. The 2026 buffet menu will be announced soon. Past menus have included hand-carved prime rib, lemon-crusted mahi mahi and caramel chocolate cake, and vegetarian, kids' and special-diet entrees are available by advance request.

Seating is cruise style at tables of up to ten. Groups who bought tickets separately can email... with the reservation names to sit together. The route passes the Golden Gate Bridge, the Bay Bridge, Alcatraz and Treasure Island before the yacht faces the city front at midnight.

Buy NYE Fireworks Dinner Cruise tickets on Eventbrite

Luxe Cruises & Events on New Year's Eve 2027

"Fifteen years in, guests tell us the same thing every January: the fireworks look different from the water," said Toby Proescher, owner of Luxe Cruises & Events. "We run two cruises on the same night for two kinds of New Year's Eve. One is a 1920s dance party with the bar included. The other is dinner at a table with your people and a spot on the Sky Deck at midnight. Both sell out, and our advice every year is the same. Don't wait on tickets."

Boarding times, locations and parking for December 31, 2026

Speakeasy NYE Party Cruise (Pier 40, San Francisco). Check-in opens at 9:00 p.m. at Pier 40, 8 The Embarcadero, at the foot of Townsend Street near Oracle Park and Frankie's Java House. VIP priority boarding starts at 9:20 p.m., general boarding at 9:30 p.m., and the yacht sails at 9:45 p.m., returning at 12:45 a.m. on January 1, 2027. Pier 40 is in South Beach Harbor, not Pier 39 at Fisherman's Wharf, and guests who miss the boat do not get refunds.

Parking near Pier 40 is limited on New Year's Eve. The largest public lot nearby is at Brannan Street and The Embarcadero, and some garages close before midnight. A rideshare drop-off at Pier 40 skips parking entirely. Guests must bring a valid government-issued photo ID, and ball caps, plain t-shirts, hi-tops and tennis shoes are not permitted.

NYE Fireworks Dinner Cruise (Alameda). Check-in opens at 8:30 p.m. at 2394 Mariner Square Dr, Alameda, with free parking at the dock. Boarding and bars open at 9:00 p.m., the yacht is underway with buffets open at 9:30 p.m., and the fireworks start at midnight. Bars close at 12:45 a.m., and the yacht returns to the same Alameda dock at 1:15 a.m.

Frequently asked questions about New Year's Eve cruises in San Francisco

Where is the best place to watch the New Year's Eve fireworks in San Francisco?

The best place to watch the San Francisco New Year's Eve fireworks is from a yacht on the bay. The Embarcadero, the Ferry Building and Pier 14 fill with crowds hours ahead, and a boat puts the whole skyline behind the show with nobody in front of you.

Are drinks included on the Luxe New Year's Eve cruises?

Yes. The Speakeasy NYE Party Cruise includes a hosted premium bar for every guest. The NYE Fireworks Dinner Cruise includes a hosted standard bar with cocktails, beer, wine, champagne, sodas and juices.

Which New Year's Eve cruise includes dinner?

The NYE Fireworks Dinner Cruise aboard the Cabernet Sauvignon includes a dinner buffet. The Speakeasy cruise serves desserts only, and guests should eat beforehand at a SOMA restaurant near Pier 40.

Can kids go on a New Year's Eve cruise in San Francisco?

The Speakeasy NYE Party Cruise is 21 and over. The dinner cruise offers kids' entrees by advance request, and families should email... to confirm age policies before booking.

How do I buy tickets?

Tickets for both cruises are sold on Eventbrite: the Speakeasy NYE Party Cruise and the NYE Fireworks Dinner Cruise. Full event details are on the Luxe blog posts for the Speakeasy NYE Party Cruise and the NYE Fireworks Dinner Cruise. Speakeasy tickets are non-refundable.

About Luxe Cruises & Events

Luxe Cruises & Events is a San Francisco Bay yacht charter company based at 2394 Mariner Square Drive STE B, Alameda, CA 94501. Its fleet includes the Cabernet Sauvignon, Fume Blanc, Merlot and Pinot Noir yachts, and it serves nine ports around the bay, including Pier 40, the Ferry Building and Jack London Square. The company runs public holiday cruises, from Fleet Week to Valentine's Day, and private charters for corporate events, weddings and private parties. The full schedule is on the public events calendar, and private New Year's Eve charters can be booked through the contact page.