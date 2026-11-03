Brandon Stacey Celebrates The Lifelong Bond Between Fathers And Daughters In I Know My Father Loves Me

Heartwarming illustrated book follows a father's love from his daughter's earliest days through the milestones that shape a lifetime.

High Point, North Carolina, United States – November 3, 2026- Author and educator Brandon Stacey celebrates the lasting influence of a devoted father in his heartfelt illustrated book, I Know My Father Loves Me, a warm family story about the countless ways love can be communicated through presence, patience, laughter, guidance and support.

From the very beginning, the book establishes its central message simply and powerfully: a child can recognize love not only through words, but through a parent's everyday actions. The story opens with a father lovingly welcoming his daughter into the world and continues through a series of memorable family moments.

As the daughter grows, readers see fatherhood expressed through ordinary experiences that become extraordinary memories. There are trips to the park and ice cream shop, playful tea parties, school projects, discipline, martial arts lessons, heartbreak, celebrations and major life transitions. Through each stage, the father remains a steady presence.

Stacey's story reflects the idea that love is often revealed in consistency.

A father may show love by helping assemble something even when a few pieces are left over. He may show it by sitting down for a child's imaginary tea party. He may prove it by remaining supportive when a science experiment goes spectacularly wrong or by offering correction when guidance is needed. These moments create a portrait of parenthood that is affectionate without pretending family life is always perfect.

The story eventually moves beyond childhood and into the daughter's teenage and adult years. Her father celebrates important milestones, supports her as she begins a new chapter in life, comes to terms with romance and marriage and later becomes an enthusiastic grandfather.

That progression gives I Know My Father Loves Me an emotional reach that extends beyond a single stage of childhood. It presents fatherhood as an evolving relationship, one that changes as children grow but does not lose its importance.

The closing pages reinforce that idea as the family gathers around the father later in life. Even when separation eventually becomes part of the family's experience, the daughter remains certain of his love and carries that bond with her.

For Stacey, the subject is deeply personal. The book is dedicated to his four daughters, Danielle, Kiara, Kaitlyn and Kaydence.

With its family-centered illustrations, gentle humor and repeated affirmation of a father's love, the book gives families a chance to talk about the many ways parents show care, even in moments children may not immediately recognize as expressions of love.

I Know My Father Loves Me by Brandon Stacey is available on Amazon.

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About the Author

Brandon Stacey was born and raised in Greensboro, North Carolina. His professional background reflects a longstanding commitment to education and leadership. He earned a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education and taught in several schools across North Carolina before completing a master's degree in Education Administration. He later completed a doctoral program in Organizational Leadership and is currently writing his dissertation.

Stacey believes education can help prepare young people to become future leaders, innovators and change makers and he emphasizes passion, dedication, purpose and confidence in achieving meaningful goals.

Book Name: I Know My Father Loves Me

Author Name: Brandon Stacey

ISBN Number: 979-8952851504

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