Alignmark Shares A Planning Checklist For Turning 360 Feedback Into Development

MENAFN - GetNews) The Maitland company outlines decisions HR teams can make before launching a leadership feedback program.

MAITLAND, Fla., November 3, 2026 - AlignMark, a provider of employee assessment and development solutions based in Maitland, Florida, is sharing a planning checklist for organizations considering 360-degree feedback. The checklist centers on a practical question: what will participants do with their feedback after the reports arrive?

A 360-degree feedback program collects perspectives from people who work with a participant, such as managers, peers and direct reports. Its value depends on the purpose of the program, the relevance of the survey and the follow-through. AlignMark offers survey administration, reporting and feedback and coaching options to support that process.

Define the purpose before choosing the survey

Organizations can begin by identifying the leadership behaviors they want to develop and deciding who will participate. A program for new supervisors may need different content from one for senior executives. AlignMark offers surveys for executive, manager, front line leader and sales leader audiences, with customization options that include rating scales, rater roles and comments.

Plan how feedback will become action

Before invitations are sent, project leaders can establish the survey schedule, explain confidentiality arrangements and decide who will receive reports. They can also reserve time for participants to interpret results and develop a small set of specific actions. For example, a broad goal such as improving communication can become a defined behavior to practice and discuss at a later check-in.

What should an HR team bring to a first discussion

A useful starting brief includes the participant group, the business purpose, any existing competency model, the desired timeline and the support available for development planning. AlignMark can work with its survey content, customized content or an organization's existing survey.

Is 360 feedback the same as preemployment testing

The purposes differ. Development feedback gathers workplace perspectives to guide growth, while preemployment assessment addresses hiring-related questions. Organizations should discuss the intended use of a tool before selecting a process. A feedback report is a starting point for a human conversation, rather than a development plan by itself.

HR teams can review AlignMark's 360-degree feedback services and request a demonstration to discuss their program goals and available coaching options.

About the company

AlignMark provides preemployment assessment and employee development solutions, including 360-degree feedback programs with flexible survey administration and reporting.

AlignMark on Google Maps

Media contact:

AlignMark |... | 407-875-1102 2400 Maitland Center Pkwy, Ste 114, Maitland, FL 32751