MENAFN - GetNews) Creative Biogene proudly announces its comprehensive suite of CDMO microbial services aimed at accelerating the production of essential commercial substances, aiming to delivering high-quality microbial production services

Shirley, NY - November 3, 2026 - Creative Biogene, a leader in biotechnological solutions, has deep technical expertise in bacteria and yeast batch- and fed-batch-based fermentation processes to help guide your microbial-derived biologic from end to end. From early-phase process development and optimization for scale-up GMP manufacturing or late-stage manufacturing, Creative Biogene offers the flexibility and ingenuity to build on the work that your team has already accomplished. Recently, Creative Biogene proudly announced its comprehensive suite of CDMO microbial services aimed at accelerating the production of essential commercial substances, aiming to delivering high-quality microbial production services, which now include GMP compliant solutions for recombinant proteins, plasmid DNA, vaccines, and nucleic acid drug ingredients.

"With the rise of synthetic biology and the shift toward sustainable production models, we recognize that companies need to partner with a CDMO that possesses top-tier microbial fermentation capabilities," says Marcia Brady, marketing director at Creative Biogene. "We have advanced fermentation facilities, equipped with cutting-edge fermentation hardware and purification technologies, enabling us to efficiently and exceptionally meet the diverse needs of our clients."

Creative Biogene offers a full range of microbial services that encompass every stage of the production process, meeting the needs of pharmaceutical companies, biotechs, start-ups, and government organizations. This includes research and development, where proprietary strain development, fermentation optimization, and process characterization are meticulously managed. Our expertise includes development and manufacturing of bacterial-derived products, from purified polysaccharides and proteins to live bacteria. Additionally, our capabilities extend to both lab-scale and industrial-scale fermentation, ensuring that clients can seamlessly transition from early-stage R&D to full commercial production.

Creative Biogene leverages advanced metabolic engineering and genome editing technologies to construct high-yielding chassis strains optimized for specific products. We provide fermentation services ranging from laboratory to industrial scales, utilizing cGMP-compliant processes to ensure full adherence to regulatory requirements. Furthermore, Creative Biogene offers comprehensive purification services for a wide array of products-from proteins to metabolites-guaranteeing the quality and efficacy of the final output. Drawing on years of experience, our expert team has established a robust quality control system that strictly monitors for contamination and complies with all industry regulations, ensuring the safety and integrity of our products.

Furthermore, Creative Biogene offers a flexible and diverse range of microbial expression host platforms, capable of supporting the production of various products for applications across the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and agricultural sectors. "Our goal is to provide full-lifecycle services-not just to meet our clients' expectations, but to exceed them," adds Brady.

As part of our strategic vision, Creative Biogene is committed to building robust partnerships that drive innovation. By integrating our comprehensive services and technical expertise, we strive to enhance both the efficiency and the success rate of biopharmaceutical product development.

About Creative Biogene

Creative Biogene is a pioneering biotech company specializing in providing end-to-end solutions in microbial fermentation and biotechnology. When combined with our comprehensive service portfolio of strain and cell line development process development, analytical capabilities, cell banking, scale-up, cGMP manufacturing, program management, and lifecycle support, we are able to support products throughout the journey from R&D to regulatory approval and commercial production.