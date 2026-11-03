Dr. Lauren Putira Of Bowles Hearing Now Seeing New Patients For Hearing Aids In Charlotte, NC

MENAFN - GetNews) Charlotte audiologist at Bowles Hearing Care Services brings Real Ear Measurement expertise to hearing aid fittings at the practice's Cotswold office.

CHARLOTTE, NC, November 3, 2026- Bowles Hearing Care Services, a locally owned audiology practice, today announced that Dr. Lauren Putira, Au.D., is seeing new patients at its office in the Cotswold neighborhood of Charlotte. Patients looking for hearing aids in Charlotte, or for a Charlotte audiologist to evaluate changes in their hearing, can now schedule directly with Dr. Putira, a doctor of audiology with particular expertise in confirming that hearing aids are performing correctly in the ear.

Dr. Putira sees patients at every stage of care, from people exploring hearing aids in Charlotte for the first time to those seeking a second opinion on devices they already own. New patients begin with a comprehensive hearing exam, a clear explanation of the results, and recommendations based on their hearing, lifestyle, and budget. For patients who choose hearing aids, she uses Real Ear Measurement, a technique that places a miniature microphone in the ear canal to measure a hearing aid's sound output while the device is in the ear, so she can adjust it for clarity and sound quality. Follow-up visits then fine-tune the settings after real-world use.

"I believe in absolute transparency, so I explain each patient's hearing loss thoroughly and set realistic expectations for what hearing aids can do. I won't promise anything I can't deliver," said Dr. Lauren Putira, Au.D., Doctor of Audiology at Bowles Hearing Care Services. "We're excited to welcome new patients to our Charlotte office and look forward to helping people across the area get the most from their hearing."

Dr. Putira earned her Doctorate of Audiology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and has experience in medical and diagnostic settings. She practices alongside founder David A. Bowles, MA, CCC-A, who has more than 39 years of experience in hearing healthcare, including work with difficult-to-fit hearing losses. The Charlotte office also provides hearing aid repair, earwax removal and tinnitus management, along with rechargeable and Bluetooth-enabled hearing aids from manufacturers including Widex and Signia.

The office at 501 S Sharon Amity Rd, Suite 400, sees patients from across the Charlotte area, including Uptown, NoDa, Plaza Midwood, Myers Park, Dilworth, SouthPark, Matthews, Mint Hill, Indian Trail, Ballantyne, Pineville and Waxhaw.

Bowles Hearing Care Services invites residents of Charlotte and surrounding communities who have noticed a change in their hearing, or who want a second opinion on their current hearing aids, to call 704-334-4428 or visit bowleshearing to schedule an appointment with Dr. Putira.

ABOUT BOWLES HEARING CARE SERVICES

Bowles Hearing Care Services is a Charlotte, NC-based audiology practice serving the greater Charlotte area. Specializing in hearing exams, hearing aid fittings and repairs, earwax removal and tinnitus management, Bowles Hearing Care Services is committed to personalized care and long-term patient relationships. For more information, visit or call 704-334-4428.

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