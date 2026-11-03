The Montana Statesman Offers Montanans Independent, Plainly Reported Coverage Of Statewide News, Politics, Business And Energy

MENAFN - GetNews) The independent publication covers Helena, Billings, Missoula and communities across the state without partisan spin

HELENA, Mont. - November 3, 2026 - The Montana Statesman, an independent digital news publication, continues to give Montana readers straightforward coverage of what is happening across the state. Its motto is“Montana news, plainly reported.” The publication covers news, business, government, energy, the environment and community life, focusing on the facts residents need without sensationalism or partisan framing.

Many local newsrooms around the country have shrunk or closed. The Montana Statesman was created to help fill that gap. Its reporting focuses on the decisions, industries and people that shape daily life in Big Sky Country, from the state capitol in Helena to the business hubs of Billings and Missoula.

Clear Coverage of State Government

The publication's Montana politics and state government coverage follows the Legislature, state agencies, ballot measures and the policy debates that affect Montana taxpayers. Each story explains what happened, who it affects and why it matters, so readers can form their own opinions.

A Focus on Montana's Economy

Montana's economy is changing as the state's population grows, housing costs rise and new industries arrive. The Statesman's Montana business news section covers local employers, startups, real estate, agriculture and the trends affecting the state's workforce and entrepreneurs.

Energy and the Land Montanans Depend On

Energy production and land stewardship are central to Montana's identity and economy. The publication's Montana energy and environment reporting covers coal, oil and gas, renewables, water rights, public lands and conservation. It treats these issues with the care and balance they deserve.

“Montanans deserve news that respects their intelligence,” said a spokesperson for The Montana Statesman.“Our job is to report what's happening across the state clearly and accurately, and then let readers draw their own conclusions.”

Beyond these core beats, The Montana Statesman also publishes local news, finance coverage, community stories and profiles of Montana newsmakers. The publication welcomes news tips and corrections from readers across the state.

About The Montana Statesman

The Montana Statesman is an independent digital publication covering Montana news, business, government, energy, the environment, and communities. Its coverage focuses on Helena, Billings, Missoula and the surrounding regions. Readers can find the latest coverage at montanastatesman or follow the publication on X at @MTStatesman.