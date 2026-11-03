Russian Port Grain Exports Drop 50 Percent In Q3
Moscow, Nov. 3 (Petra) -- The Russian Ministry of Agriculture announced on Tuesday that Russian grain shipments exported via seaports dropped by approximately 50 percent during the third quarter of this year, reaching 11.2 million tonnes compared to 24.2 million tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous agricultural season.
In a press statement, the ministry said wheat exports totaled 7.8 million tonnes, a 2.4-fold decline. Meanwhile, barley exports decreased to 1.4 million tonnes, and corn exports fell to 912,000 tonnes.
//Petra// AF
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