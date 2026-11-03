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US Major Stock Indices Performance Mixed Dow Jones Drops Over 250 Points

US Major Stock Indices Performance Mixed Dow Jones Drops Over 250 Points


Date: 2026-11-03 05:37:47

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Nov. 3 (Petra) Major US stock market indices displayed mixed performance on Tuesday, following a decline in the Dow Jones Industrial Average of more than 250 points, giving back its gains from the previous session.

In contrast, ahead of the market close, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained over 200 points, while the S&P 500 rose by approximately 20 points.

Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil stabilized at $96.72 per barrel.

//Petra// AF

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Jordan News Agency

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