US Major Stock Indices Performance Mixed Dow Jones Drops Over 250 Points
New York, Nov. 3 (Petra) Major US stock market indices displayed mixed performance on Tuesday, following a decline in the Dow Jones Industrial Average of more than 250 points, giving back its gains from the previous session.
In contrast, ahead of the market close, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained over 200 points, while the S&P 500 rose by approximately 20 points.
Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil stabilized at $96.72 per barrel.
//Petra// AF
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