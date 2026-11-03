France Condemns Russia's Latest Attacks On Ukraine, Denounces Kremlin's Cynicism

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, a spokesperson for the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said this in a statement.

"These new attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure ahead of winter once again demonstrate the Kremlin's cynicism and its utter disregard for international humanitarian law, while at the same time Russia was able to agree to a localized humanitarian ceasefire in Oleshky. It is essential to ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian access to the Ukrainian population," the ministry said.

The ministry condemned Russian strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region on November 2, including an attack on a school that was serving as a humanitarian aid center. It also condemned the massive attack overnight on November 3, which primarily targeted energy infrastructure. In Kharkiv, a hospital came under attack, leaving more than 70 people injured, while 200 patients were evacuated.

Russia targets substation critical to stable operation of Khmelnytskyi NPP

The ministry expressed its unwavering solidarity with Ukraine, extended condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery. It also praised the courage of rescuers who respond after every strike.

"In the face of these increasingly deadly attacks, France reaffirms its full determination to work with its partners toward a resolution of the conflict, support Ukraine over the long term and increase pressure on Russia to end its war of aggression," the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said.

On November 2, Russian forces dropped at least nine bombs on Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region. So far, 33 people have been confirmed killed, and search and rescue operations are ongoing. Nearly 50 people remain trapped under the rubble.

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