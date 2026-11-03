War Update: 201 Clashes On Front Lines, Ukrainian Forces Repel 24 Russian Attacks In Kostiantynivka Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in an operational update posted on Facebook as of 22:00 on November 3.

"Since the beginning of the day, there have been a total of 201 combat engagements. The enemy launched one missile strike and 50 airstrikes, dropping 160 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 3,910 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,865 attacks on settlements and our troops' positions," the report said.

According to the General Staff, in the North Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian occupiers launched 12 assaults and carried out 130 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements since the beginning of the day, three of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions five times near Vovchansk and toward Radkivka. One of these attacks is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy conducted no assault operations.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled five attempts by Russian troops to advance toward Lyman and near the settlement of Kopanky. One attack is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian forces stopped eight attempts by Russian troops to advance near the settlements of Yampil and Ozerne and toward Pyskunivka, Starodubove and Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces launched two assaults toward Nykonorivka and Malynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 24 Russian assaults near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Rozkishne and Vilne and toward Raiske, Novopavlivka, Kucheriv Yar and Zolotyi Kolodiaz. Three assaults are still ongoing.

The enemy launched 15 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. Russian troops attempted to advance near the settlements of Vilne, Bilytske and Molodetske and toward Dobropillia, Hulive, Serhiivka and Novopavlivka. Fighting is ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 71 Russian troops were killed and 13 wounded in this sector today. Ukrainian forces destroyed ten vehicles, three pieces of special equipment, six UAV control posts and 34 enemy shelters. Another 11 vehicles, four artillery systems, two electronic warfare systems, six pieces of special equipment, four UAV control posts and 174 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 247 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian forces repelled six Russian attacks toward the settlements of Kosivtseve and Rizdvianka and near Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian forces launched three assaults, attacking near Mala Tokmachka and Stepnohirsk and toward the settlement of Novoandriivka.

In the Dnipro River sector, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

No significant changes in the situation were reported in other sectors.

Photo: Ukrainian Ground Forces