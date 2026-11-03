Ukrainian Forces Destroy 138 Russian Heavy Flamethrower Systems Since War Began
"On November 2, the Ukrainian Defense Forces units destroyed another heavy flamethrower system belonging to the Russian aggressor. In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Russian army has lost 138 such systems," the statement said.
These include the TOS-1 Buratino, TOS-1A Solntsepyok, TOS-2 Tosochka and TOS-3 Drakon systems, which fire thermobaric or incendiary munitions that generate a blast wave and intense heat over a large area.Read also: Unmanned Systems Forces destroy over 16,700 Russian troops in October – USF commander
"These systems are designed to engage personnel, shelters, fortifications and lightly armored vehicles. Therefore, each such loss reduces the enemy's firepower when assaulting our positions," the General Staff said.
Photo: Ukrainian Armed Forces
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