US Coast Guard Awards $114 Million Contract To Modernise Critical Water Infrastructure At Base Kodiak

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)- The US Coast Guard awarded a $114 million contract on October 29, 2026, to Gilbane Federal of Providence, Rhode Island, to modernise the water distribution system at Base Kodiak, Alaska. Funded through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, this project directly strengthens operational readiness and quality of life at the Coast Guard's largest operational installation.

As a vital hub for projecting US presence and defending national sovereignty across Alaska and the Arctic approaches, Base Kodiak supports surface and aviation operations in a demanding maritime environment. The contract encompasses all design, labor, material, equipment, and site work necessary to deliver a resilient, modern water utility network, with completion scheduled for October 2031.

Project key highlights:



System Recapitalisation: Replaces and upgrades more than 8 miles of main water distribution lines across Base Kodiak.

Storage Capacity: Replaces four large-scale water storage tanks critical to base operations.

Aviation and Facility Fire Suppression: Delivers dedicated water supply and pressure reliability for fire suppression systems protecting two operational aircraft hangars and key shore facilities.

Workforce Quality of Life: Ensures safe, dependable potable water for the active-duty, reserve, civilian, and family members living and working on base. Execution and Oversight: Civil Engineering Unit (CEU) Juneau is executing this project, operating under the Shore Infrastructure Logistics Center within the Coast Guard's Program Executive Office (PEO) Shore.

“Every day, the Coast Guard delivers value to our Nation by controlling, securing, and defending our northern border and maritime approaches in the Arctic,” said Rear Adm. Jon Hickey, deputy commandant for Systems.“Our crews need modern, resilient shore capabilities to answer the call and get the mission done. By investing $114 million to modernise Base Kodiak's critical water and fire-suppression infrastructure, we are directly supporting our forces and their families while building the foundation for our expanding polar fleet and long-term mission readiness.”

Driving holistic Arctic transformation



Construction of a new fuel pier and upgrades to the cargo wharf to support major cutters and icebreakers. Construction of 30 additional family housing units and a new child development center to support Coast Guard personnel and their families.

Using the nearly $25 billion investment in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the largest capital investment in the Service's history, the Coast Guard has already ordered over $20 billion in new assets and capabilities, critical depot maintenance, and shore facilities. This rapid investment demonstrates the Coast Guard's commitment to modernising acquisition, delivering next-generation technology, restoring readiness, and revitalising shore infrastructure.

Base Kodiak is central to the Coast Guard's strategic posture in the high latitudes and designated as the