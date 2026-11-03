CHOGM 2026 Opens With Drive To Unlock Prosperity For Commonwealth's 2.7 Billion People

ST JOHN'S, Antigua – The 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) opened in Antigua and Barbuda today with a drive for bold partnerships between governments and businesses to unlock prosperity for the Commonwealth's 2.7 billion people.

His Majesty King Charles III, Head of the Commonwealth, joined leaders from across the Commonwealth at the official Opening Ceremony on 3 November 2026 in St John's, where they were welcomed with a vibrant performance and dance, celebrating Antiguan and Barbudan culture and history.

The ceremony marked the start of leaders' deliberations under the theme 'Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth'.

This is the first CHOGM under the leadership of Commonwealth secretary-general Shirley Botchwey. It will also be the first time Heads of Government engage directly at CHOGM with business leaders, investors, heads of international financial institutions and philanthropists. Their focus will be on mobilising partnerships and investment in scalable projects that will tangibly respond to member country needs, including in areas of skills-building, climate finance and green energy.

'Unparalleled opportunity'

In his remarks, His Majesty The King said:

“All around us, trust between nations is under critical strain, as international norms and systems are tested to their limits. Brutal conflict stalks our world, destroying lives and casting long shadows across the globe. Technology is transforming our societies and our economies at dizzying speed, with little certainty about where it might lead us. As I have consistently tried to emphasise, climate change is no longer just a terrifying prospect, but a catastrophic reality which threatens our very way of life... And in each of our countries, for too many people, the opportunity to fulfil their own potential lies far beyond their reach.

“Each of these is a challenge of the highest order. Together, they comprise the crisis of our time. The Commonwealth cannot provide all of the solutions. It does, however, offer an unparalleled opportunity to work together – across our societies and our economies, through our businesses, our institutions and our communities. It allows us to draw on the collective ingenuity of a third of humanity to address the challenges confronting us all.”

Echoing The King's remarks, secretary-general Botchwey said the world today is“sorely in need of the Commonwealth spirit of always finding a way.” She added:“Together with our hosts, and our member countries, we have remade this CHOGM as a summit of action. Our goal is to build a new model of partnership and cooperation that is capable of responding to the scale of challenge we face; to avoid the mistakes of the past by making our collective interest the sum of our individual national interest. It is a success strategy that requires a mindset change, including discarding the old division of labour between states and business.”

She said that strategy is already taking shape through new initiatives to mobilise investment, boost intra-Commonwealth trade, upskill young people and expand renewable energy. Addressing the heads of government, the secretary-general continued:

“Our people will judge this meeting by what it delivers for them. Each of you brings the authority to act on behalf of your country. Together, you can deliver for a third of humanity. I urge you to seize this chance to build resilience and shared prosperity together.”

A consequential CHOGM

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne described the meeting as a“consequential CHOGM”, pointing to early results including USD 200 million mobilised through the Nature Initiative and USD1.3 billion announced through the Global Eye Health Summit.

Prime Minister Browne, who takes over from Samoa as Commonwealth chair-in-office, continued:

“We cannot, through the Commonwealth alone, eliminate the divisions that confront our world. But we can refuse to allow those divisions to determine the limits of our ambition or diminish the hopes of our people...“Let history remember that, at this moment of global uncertainty, we chose cooperation over division, solidarity over indifference, and action over empty promises. Let ours be a Commonwealth that gives every member a voice, every young person a horizon of opportunity, and every nation a fair chance to prosper. A Commonwealth that stands as a force for good, a conscience in the international community and a stabilising influence in an unsettled world. That is the Commonwealth our people deserve.”

During this summit, heads of government and business leaders are meeting in two dedicated sessions to mobilise finance for an over USD 52 billion pipeline of investment-ready projects from 28 developing Commonwealth countries.

Leaders will also consider a new Commonwealth work programme to remove barriers to intra-Commonwealth trade; a common approach to sustainable debt and concessional finance that better reflects vulnerability; and a plan to carry the investment agenda forward in 2027.

With 60 percent of Commonwealth citizens under the age of 30, leaders will discuss how to expand education, skills and entrepreneurship opportunities for young people. Discussions will also cover building democratic resilience, accelerating climate action and responding to the particular challenges facing small states.

Climate pressure

Deputy prime minister Mulipola Anarosa Ale-Molio'o of Samoa, speaking as outgoing Commonwealth Chair-in-Office, highlighted the growing pressure of climate change on small and vulnerable states.

“The world is already pushing past the critical 1.5°C degree threshold. Many nations and communities are facing permanent losses, but overshoot must not become an excuse for delayed admission or inaction, the Commonwealth must hear the calls from the recent Pacific Pre-COP31 discussions in Fiji and Tuvalu. Accessible and predictable climate finance is the bridge between ambition and action. No nation should have to borrow its way out of a crisis it did so little to create.”

The CHOGM executive sessions will culminate in the Leaders' Retreat, which gives heads of government an opportunity to have frank discussions in an informal setting.

Alongside the summit, Youth, Women's, People's and Business Forums are being held to bring voices from across the Commonwealth into the meeting, with additional events focused on blue finance, eye health, governance and democracy, and sport for development.

By the close of CHOGM, leaders are expected to issue a communiqué setting out agreed priorities and commitments to build resilience and expand opportunities for people across the Commonwealth's 56 member countries.



His Majesty The King's CHOGM Opening Ceremony Remarks

Commonwealth Secretary-General's CHOGM Opening Ceremony Remarks Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda's CHOGM Opening Ceremony Remarks

View more images from the CHOGM Opening Ceremony