ECLAC To Present Third Panorama Of Productive Development Policies In Latin America And The Caribbean Report

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)On 11 November, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) will launch the third edition of its report

The publication affirms that productive development policies must play a central role in strategies to overcome the trap of low capacity for growth that affects many countries in the region and offers guidelines for countries and their territories to deepen, scale, and strengthen related policies.

The report will be presented by the executive secretary of ECLAC, José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, and the chief of the Division of Production, Productivity, and Management of ECLAC, Marco Llinás, at 11:00 AM Chilean time (UCT-3).

The report's 2026 edition begins with an exhaustive analysis of changes in productivity and employment in Latin America and the Caribbean, including data on economic growth and labor productivity per worker, per hour worked, by sector of economic activity, and by sub-national territory, in addition to presenting a new Index of Productive Development and Employment.

ECLAC maintains that productive development policies must coordinate efforts in different areas in order to promote productive transformation. In this edition, the document's second and third chapters focus on two critical dimensions: technological extensionism to enable the adoption of available technologies by companies, especially micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), and bring them closer to the technological frontier; and human talent, in which gaps and mismatches limit productive transformation.

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