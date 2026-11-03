Global Uranium Announces Amended Life Offering And $1 Million Loan Facility

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN; OTCQB: GURFF) (the“ Company”) announces that it has filed an amended and restated offering document dated November 3, 2026 (the“Amended Offering Document”) in relation to its previously announced (please see news release dated September 23, 2026) non-brokered private placement under the listed issuer financing exemption (the“Offering”). The Company also announces that it has entered into a committed, unsecured, non-revolving loan facility of up to $1,000,000 with an arm's length lender. (the“ Facility”).

All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in Canadian dollars.

Amended LIFE Offering

The minimum Offering has been increased to 3,636,364 units of the Company (each, a“ Unit”) for gross proceeds of $800,000.08. The maximum Offering remains 4,239,711 Units for gross proceeds of $932,736.42. The offering price remains unchanged at $0.22 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a“ Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a“ Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.30, commencing on the date that is 61 days following closing and expiring 24 months following closing.

The Amended Offering Document replaces the offering document dated September 23, 2026 and updates the Company's working-capital position, available funding, planned use of funds and business objectives. It removes previously proposed working-capital adjustments for liabilities for which no binding settlement or waiver agreements have been executed and incorporates the Facility as an additional source of funding.

The Company intends to use the available funds for exploration expenditures and option payments primarily relating to its Astro Uranium Project and Wyoming uranium projects, payment of outstanding corporate liabilities, general and administrative expenditures, and working capital, as described in the Amended Offering Document.

The Offering is being conducted pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under section 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, as modified by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. The Offering is being made to purchasers resident in all provinces of Canada, except Quebec and New Brunswick. Securities issued under the Offering are expected to be immediately freely tradeable under applicable Canadian securities laws, subject to the restrictions applicable to control persons.

There is an amended and restated offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at and on the Company's website at Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

Closing is expected on or about November 6, 2026, subject to satisfaction of applicable regulatory requirements, including those of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company will not close the Offering unless the minimum Offering amount has been raised and the Company reasonably believes it has sufficient funds to meet its stated business objectives and liquidity requirements for the following 12 months. No commissions, finder's fees or finder's warrants are expected to be paid or issued in connection with the Offering.

Committed Loan Facility

The Facility agreement is dated November 3, 2026 with an arm's length lender.

Under the Facility, the Company may request advances, on five business days' written notice, until October 30, 2028, subject to the $1,000,000 facility limit and the absence of an event of default. The Facility is non-revolving, and amounts repaid cannot be redrawn.

Advances bear simple interest at 12% per annum. Each advance and its accrued interest are repayable 24 months after the applicable advance date, with all outstanding amounts due no later than November 3, 2030. The Facility is not repayable on demand and may be prepaid without penalty. No fees or interest apply to undrawn amounts.

The Facility may be used for working capital, general corporate purposes and payment of corporate liabilities. No amounts have been drawn as of the date of this news release. An event of default may result in cancellation of undrawn availability and acceleration of outstanding amounts.

About Global Uranium Corp.

Global Uranium Corp. is an exploration-stage company focused on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. Its portfolio includes the Wing Lake Property and an interest in the Astro Uranium Project in Saskatchewan, together with uranium projects in the Great Divide Basin, Gas Hills and Copper Mountain districts of Wyoming.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Ungad Chadda

CEO and Director

587-330-0045

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Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the completion, timing, size and terms of the Offering; the satisfaction of closing conditions and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange; the availability, timing and use of advances under the Facility; the Company's intended use of the available funds and the proceeds of the Offering and any advances under the Facility; the sufficiency of the Company's available funds to meet its business objectives and liquidity requirements for the following 12 months; and the Company's business objectives, exploration plans, proposed expenditures and option payments. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as“anticipates”,“believes”,“expects”,“intends”,“plans”,“proposes”,“estimates”,“may”,“will”,“would”,“could”,“should”,“continue”,“target” and similar words or expressions, including the negative of such terms.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions, including assumptions that the Offering will be completed on the anticipated terms and timeline; the minimum Offering amount will be raised; all applicable closing conditions will be satisfied and required regulatory approvals will be obtained; the Facility will remain available in accordance with its terms and the lender will fund properly requested advances when required; the Company will apply available funds substantially as currently contemplated; exploration activities, option payments and other expenditures will proceed on the timing and at the costs currently estimated; and the Company will have sufficient financing and other resources to carry out its business objectives and satisfy its liquidity requirements. Although management considers these expectations and assumptions reasonable as of the date of this news release, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Offering is delayed, reduced or not completed; that the minimum Offering amount is not raised; that regulatory approvals are delayed, conditioned or not obtained; that the Facility becomes unavailable or an event of default occurs; that the Company is unable to access additional financing when required; that the actual use of funds differs from current plans; changes in exploration plans, results, priorities, timing or costs; failure to make required option payments or maintain mineral property interests; operational and technical risks inherent in mineral exploration; fluctuations in uranium prices, equity markets and general market conditions; and the other risks described in the Amended Offering Document and the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that the Offering will be completed, that advances will be available under the Facility when required, that the Company will have sufficient funds to meet its stated business objectives and liquidity requirements, or that the Company will achieve its stated objectives. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.