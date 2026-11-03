Ninepoint Partners Announces Changes To Ninepoint American Growth Fund

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (the“”), one of Canada's leading independent investment managers announces that it is eliminating the incentive fee otherwise payable on all existing series of Ninepoint American Growth Fund (the“”).

The elimination of the incentive fee will take effect immediately and applies to the following series offered by the Fund: ETF Series (TSX: NAGF), Series A, Series F, Series I, Series D, Series P, Series PF, Series Q, Series QF, Series S, Series SF and Series O.

The Manager also announces that:

the Series S and Series SF units, which were launched earlier this month, will remain available for purchase until December 31, 2026 or the Fund reaching $200 million, whichever comes earlier. The Series S and Series SF have a reduced introductory management fee of 1.425% for Series S and 0.425% for Series SF. The reduced management fees for Series S and SF will remain in effect until December 31, 2028, after which they will increase to 1.85% and 0.85%, respectively; andthe waiver of the management fee payable in respect of the ETF Series has been extended until the earlier of the Fund's aggregate net asset value first exceeding $200 million, or December 31, 2026. Thereafter it will revert to 0.85%

The Fund seeks long-term capital growth by investing primarily in large- and mid-cap U.S. companies in secular growth industries including artificial intelligence, digital transformation, health care innovation and changing consumer trends. The Fund is actively managed by Tony Genua, Sam Mitter and Jonathan Lo, the team behind the Ninepoint Global Select Fund, who bring their established investment approach to a dedicated U.S. equity portfolio.

For more information on this Fund and the full range of Ninepoint investment solutions, please visit .

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada's leading independent investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit ninepoint.com or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or ....

Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to the Fund.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the Fund. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Fund may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions“expects”,“intends”,“anticipates”,“will” and similar expressions to the extent that they relate to the Fund. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect Ninepoint's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although Ninepoint believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Neither the Fund nor Ninepoint undertake any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.