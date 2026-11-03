Send247's Journey To Building A Same-Day Delivery Platform In The UK

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Founded by Mark Okiki, this UK delivery company is building a same-day logistics platform with the ambition to make deliveries twice as fast as Amazon.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Send247, a UK-based same-day delivery and logistics technology company founded by Mark Okiki, is expanding its delivery platform beyond traditional courier services, building technology and infrastructure designed to help businesses and consumers move goods faster across the UK.

What began as a London courier app in 2024 has developed into a broader delivery platform serving individuals, online retailers, pharmacies and businesses. The company's services now span same-day courier bookings, e-commerce delivery, business delivery management, API integrations, white-label courier technology and specialist delivery services.

The company's ambition is to make receiving goods within hours a more accessible option for UK consumers and businesses, rather than treating same-day delivery as an expensive premium service.

From a Simple Courier Service to a Growing Delivery Platform

Send247's courier partner app went live in October 2024, allowing couriers to accept and complete delivery jobs through their phones. Send247 UK Logistics Ltd was registered the following month, and the company began building its delivery network and customer base in London.

In March 2025, Send247 launched its Shopify app, giving online retailers the ability to offer same-day delivery at checkout. It subsequently expanded its business technology through a delivery dashboard, API integrations and a white-label platform for courier companies.

The company now lists delivery coverage across UK towns and cities, with additional services including next-flight onboard courier deliveries and its Same Day Shop, which allows customers to request items from local physical stores.

According to figures published by Send247, the platform has completed 1,861 deliveries, with a reported 100% on-time rate and zero losses or damages. The company also reports an average pickup time of 14 minutes for instant deliveries and an urgent delivery window of up to 90 minutes.

Building Around Changing Customer Expectations

For founder Mark Okiki, Send247 was built around a gap in the delivery experience. "We live in a market where food, taxis and information can arrive almost instantly, yet a parcel from a retailer can still take one or two days," says Okiki. "That gap is what I find interesting."

He believes the next generation of delivery companies will need to do more than make traditional parcel networks marginally faster. They will need to rethink how goods are sourced, purchased and delivered.

"My goal with Send247 is to make receiving something within the hour feel as normal as ordering a ride on your phone," he says.

That ambition is shaping the company's approach to technology and service development. Rather than building only around conventional parcel bookings, Send247 is experimenting with ways to connect local shops, customers, retailers and couriers through one delivery infrastructure.

Its Same Day Shop is one example. Customers can share a product link or describe an item they need, allowing a courier to purchase it from a local London shop and deliver it the same day.

The company has also launched its delivery API to support automated bookings and tracking through software integrations and AI-enabled tools.

Lessons From China's Delivery Ecosystem

Okiki's thinking is also influenced by the development of China's logistics and on-demand commerce market. China's express delivery companies handled 198.95 billion parcels in 2025, an increase of 13.6% from the previous year. By comparison, the UK handled approximately 4.2 billion parcels in 2024–25, according to Ofcom.

He is particularly interested in how Chinese businesses translate customer demand into infrastructure, from local fulfilment networks to technology-enabled delivery services.

"What I admire about Chinese businesses is the speed at which they turn consumer behaviour into infrastructure," Okiki says. "Our plans are measured in weeks, not years, and we are willing to experiment quickly with things like agentic shopping, AI bookings and new delivery models."

For Send247, the lesson is not to replicate another market wholesale, but to adapt the underlying approach to the UK's operating environment: identify demand, test new services, build courier capacity and expand city by city.

Building the Logistics Layer for Instant Commerce

Send247's longer-term ambition is to become part of the infrastructure supporting instant commerce in the UK. "I want Send247 to become more than a courier company; I want it to become the logistics layer behind instant commerce in the UK," says Okiki.

He describes a future in which customers can discover an item, locate it in a nearby shop, purchase it and have it delivered within minutes. The same infrastructure could help retailers make same-day delivery a standard checkout option, while giving local shops access to customers beyond their immediate neighbourhoods.

The company's current product range reflects that broader direction. Its services include same-day e-commerce delivery, discreet medication delivery, enterprise document deliveries, business courier accounts, Shopify integration, API access and white-label courier technology.

As Send247 continues to develop its network and products, its focus remains on building a delivery experience that is faster, more accessible and better connected to the way people shop and do business.

About Send247

Send247 is a UK-based same-day delivery and logistics technology company headquartered in London. Founded by Mark Okiki, the company provides on-demand courier services, same-day e-commerce delivery, pharmacy and enterprise delivery solutions, business delivery technology, API integrations, white-label courier platforms and on-board courier services. Send247 aims to make faster delivery more accessible to consumers and businesses across the *UK*.

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Send247's Journey to Building a Same-Day Delivery Platform in the UK News Provided By Send247 Logistics November 03, 2026, 22:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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