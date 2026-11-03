Lyons Cards Brings Revenue Management Education To Collectibles Through Living On The Edge

Tom Lyons,“The Pricing King,” host of Living on the Edge and co-leader of Lyons Cards.

Tom Lyons and son Connor connect a personal collecting journey with practical conversations about value timing and selling

- Tom LyonsST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lyons Cards is bringing the principles of revenue management to collectibles through Living on the Edge with Tom Lyons, a podcast, video and roadshow platform focused on how people understand value and make buying, holding and selling decisions. Lyons, who presents the series under his“The Pricing King” brand, draws on more than 30 years of experience across hospitality, vacation rentals and business operations.Sports cards are the starting point for a broader educational mission: helping collectors connect comparable sales with the supply, demand, timing and selling costs that shape an actual transaction. The show brings those questions into interviews, shop visits, product discussions and practical examples.The venture began with a father and son sharing a hobby during a difficult period. Connor lived with hard-to-manage type 1 diabetes, and Tom recalls card-show visits sometimes ending after about 20 minutes because his son needed to leave. Collecting remained something they could enjoy together.Connor subsequently participated in an islet-cell transplant clinical trial at the University of Chicago and achieved insulin independence following treatment. Breakthrough T1D, which supported the research, has featured his story. For the Lyons family, the experience gave their time together in the hobby added meaning.Tom describes a turning point at the National Sports Collectors Convention that summer: cards he believed were directly comparable were offered hundreds of dollars apart, sometimes by $800 or $900. The differences prompted him to investigate what explained the prices and what collectors could learn from the revenue-management discipline he knew.A practical approach to collectible pricing“Connor brought me into the hobby. Pricing made me look closer,” said Lyons.“I saw what appeared to be the same card offered at very different prices, and I wanted to understand why. That question became the foundation for what we are teaching.”Lyons sees an opportunity to make a revenue-management process more accessible to collectors alongside existing pricing tools. That process starts with identifying the exact item and evaluating relevant completed sales, then considers competing supply, buyer demand, condition, selling format, fees and the owner's goals. It asks when holding is reasonable, when selling deserves consideration and which channel fits the item.“A price guide can help you understand what sold. A revenue-management process helps you think through what to do next,” Lyons said.“My goal is to share what I have learned, keep learning from people in the hobby and help collectors make more informed decisions about the money they put in and the money they keep.”Living on the Edge includes a roadshow visiting card shops and shows for conversations with owners, dealers and collectors. Its sit-down podcast and video discussions examine pricing, products and the business behind the hobby. Companion blogs, hobby-box guides and Lyons Market Lab articles give viewers material they can revisit and apply to their own collections.Lyons's background includes Lodging Hospitality Management and St. Louis Union Station, where he helped develop the Polar Express experience, and service as Chief Revenue Officer at Casago. He is also founder and CEO of Journey Psyche. His family's Lyons Consulting Group, a digital-commerce business with Salesforce Commerce Cloud expertise, was acquired by Capgemini in 2017.According to Lyons Cards, its Facebook content has generated more than one million views as of October 29, 2026. The company reports that the show began approximately three months ago. The view figure reflects Facebook content activity, not a count of podcast listeners or unique viewers.Collectors, business operators and prospective guests can learn more at LyonsCards. Tom Lyons is available for interviews about collectible pricing, the family story behind Lyons Cards and lessons from applying revenue management across industries.About Lyons CardsLyons Cards LLC is a family-owned collectibles business led by Tom and Connor Lyons. Its Living on the Edge podcast and roadshow combine collector education with conversations about the people, products and business decisions behind the hobby.

Virginia Executive Comminucations Lyons Cards

Lyons Cards LLC

+1 314-220-0947

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Living on the Edge with Tom Lyons - Introduction

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lyons Cards Brings Revenue Management Education to Collectibles Through Living on the Edge News Provided By Lyons Cards November 03, 2026, 22:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.