Veronicorp Releases Industrial Engineering Case Study On High-Velocity Flatbed Supply Chain Execution & WMS Optimization

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Report details how U.S. Army Captain (Ret.) & Senior Industrial Engineer applied LRL MHE-R DIBS framework to resolve pandemic-era bulk distribution bottlenecks

- Michael Curtis Broughton, CPT, USA (RET.) Industrial EngineerHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VeroniCorp today announced the release of a comprehensive industrial engineering case study and operational benchmark report authored by Founder CPT Michael Curtis Broguhton, Senior Industrial Engineer CPT, USA (Ret.). The newly published analysis examines how large-scale physical retail distribution networks overcome supply chain friction through real-time Warehouse Management System (WMS) tuning, direct-from-mill rail integration, and systems engineering architecture.The VeroniCorp ( ) case study documents Broughton's onsite engineering execution from 2020 through 2022 at the flagship Dallas Flatbed Distribution Center (FDC #5824) during the height of global pandemic supply chain disruptions. Drawing on his graduate engineering research at Northern Illinois University (NIU) and Texas A&M University, Broughton details the operational blueprint required to transition bulk building materials-including 16-foot framing lumber, drywall, and multi-ton roofing shingle pallets-away from congested local retail aisles into a dedicated 40-bay drive-through flatbed hub."The true measure of a logistics system is not how fast it moves when conditions are perfect, but how reliably it continues when they are not," said Broughton, CPT, USA (Ret.), Industrial Engineer and Founder of VeroniCorp. "By harmonizing enterprise business objectives, WMS software architecture, and high-volume commercial delivery requirements under the INCOSE systems engineering framework, distribution hubs can eliminate physical bottlenecks even during severe macroeconomic shocks."Spanning an 800,000-square-foot main structure and rail yard within a 1.8 million-square-foot footprint at the historic Hensley Field complex on the Dallas-Grand Prairie border, the flagship flatbed facility managed $57 million in bulk inventory supporting 114 regional stores. Throughout COVID-19 lockdowns, Broughton served as the senior onsite industrial engineer, acting as the technical bridge between physical floor operations and remote corporate IT teams to launch the new FDC fulfillment model and enterprise WMS platform.Key operational benchmarks highlighted in VeroniCorp's engineering report include:Protecting Commercial Pro Fulfillment Capacity: Shifting heavy multi-pallet contractor deliveries out of retail store parking lots into a dedicated 40-bay drive-through hub secured next-day jobsite delivery capabilities for professional contractors, a segment that drives approximately 45 percent of total sector revenue.Direct-from-Mill Rail Integration: To bypass port gridlock, trucking deficits, and container rate spikes of 500 to 800 percent during the pandemic bullwhip effect, the operation utilized a 10-car indoor rail spur, a 20-car exterior rail yard, and repurposed military hangars to pull bulk commodities directly from mills.Real-Time WMS Algorithmic Tuning: Broughton engineered and tuned live WMS algorithms tailored for oversized 16-foot lumber bunks, fragile drywall, and heavy shingle pallets-synchronizing trailer axle weight distribution, reverse-order Moffett forklift unloading, and radio-frequency (RF) task-interleaving across all 40 drive-through bays.Broughton subsequently synthesized his 2019–2022 field engineering execution into his Northern Illinois University Master of Science in Industrial Engineering thesis, establishing the proprietary LRL MHE-R DIBS methodology ( ).Additional details on the operational case study, historic facility background ( ), and strategic engineering profiles ( ) are available through VeroniCorp's official research portal at and .About VeroniCorpVeroniCorp is an industrial and systems engineering consultancy founded by U.S. Army Captain Broughton, Michael Curtis (Ret.) Specializing in large-scale supply chain execution, Warehouse Management System (WMS) optimization, and the proprietary LRL MHE-R DIBS framework, VeroniCorp bridges academic research and mission-critical logistics execution across retail, seaport, and industrial distribution networks.

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VeroniCorp Releases Industrial Engineering Case Study on High-Velocity Flatbed Supply Chain Execution & WMS Optimization News Provided By VERONIC November 03, 2026, 22:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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