Construction Industry In Singapore: USD 46.59 Billion Forecast By 2032 As Residential Construction Anchors Sector Growth, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the Singapore construction market size USD 34.28 billion in 2026 and is estimated at USD 36.3 billion in 2027, reaching USD 46.59 billion by 2032 at a 5.12% CAGR during (2027- 2032). Continued investment in housing and transport infrastructure is supporting project activity, while carbon standards and greater adoption of prefabricated components are increasing the focus on coordinated design and production. Labor constraints are limiting workforce flexibility, while Middle East shipping disruptions are adding pressure to construction input costs and delivery schedules. Contractors are increasingly turning to joint ventures and integrated building-system solutions to manage complex projects and improve execution efficiency.

Singapore Construction Market Growth Drivers

Major port and airport projects strengthen infrastructure activity

Large-scale developments at Tuas Port and Changi Airport are reinforcing Singapore's civil infrastructure pipeline. Work across port expansion, airport facilities, marine construction, and supporting transport infrastructure is creating steady opportunities for contractors and specialist service providers. These complex projects require expertise in dredging, reclamation, ground preparation, marine engineering, and heavy equipment operations. As multiple project packages progress at different stages, they are supporting sustained construction activity and expanding opportunities across the infrastructure supply chain.

Green building standards strengthen demand for low-carbon construction

Singapore's green building requirements are encouraging contractors and developers to place greater emphasis on embodied carbon and sustainable material choices. Green Mark standards increasingly connect building performance with the selection and documentation of materials such as concrete, steel, and glass. This creates opportunities for contractors that can support carbon assessments, optimize material use, and demonstrate measurable environmental performance throughout the project lifecycle.

Data center expansion creates opportunities for specialized construction

The easing of restrictions on new data center capacity is opening additional opportunities for Singapore's construction industry. New facilities require specialized building designs, advanced cooling systems, power infrastructure, and energy-efficient technologies alongside conventional construction work. This is expanding the scope of projects for contractors with expertise in high-performance facilities, integrated building systems, and sustainable infrastructure.

Key Segments Covered in the Singapore Construction Market Report

By Sector

Residential

Apartments / Condominiums

Villas and Landed Houses

Commercial

Office

Retail



Industrial and Logistics Others

Infrastructure

Transportation Infrastructure (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Others)

Energy & Utilities

Others

By Construction Type

New Construction

Renovation / Retrofit

By Construction Method

Conventional On-Site

Modern Methods of Construction

By Investment Source

Public

Private

Public-Private Partnership (PPP)

By Geography

Core Central Region (CCR)

Rest of Central Region (RCR)

Outside Central Region (OCR)

Key construction segments shaping the market growth

Residential construction: Continued demand for housing, including BTO developments, supports a steady flow of residential projects. New housing supply creates opportunities across building materials, engineering, and construction services, making residential development an important contributor to overall market growth.

Commercial construction: Office, retail, industrial, and logistics developments add another layer of demand. The expansion of business facilities and specialized commercial spaces supports construction activity while creating opportunities for contractors involved in modern building systems and energy-efficient solutions.

Civil infrastructure: Transport, utilities, and other public infrastructure projects provide long-term support to the construction pipeline. Large-scale developments such as ports, airports, roads, and rail infrastructure require significant engineering and construction capabilities, helping sustain demand across multiple project stages.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says,“Mordor Intelligence combines consistent market definitions, transparent report structures, and systematic analysis of reported industry activity, giving decision-makers a clear basis for assessing Singapore's construction market and comparing findings across periods, segments, and geographies.”

Singapore Construction Market Analysis by Region

The Core Central Region (CCR), particularly the Downtown Core, is evolving as a mixed-use area combining offices, residential activity, and supporting amenities. Development guidelines also emphasize pedestrian connectivity, with covered walkways incorporated along selected site boundaries and building setbacks. These requirements influence ground-floor planning and encourage developers to integrate accessible pedestrian spaces into project designs, supporting more connected and user-friendly developments in the central business district.

The Outside Central Region (OCR) remains a key growth area for Singapore's construction market, supported by strong suburban housing activity. New residential developments across Woodlands, Sembawang, and other suburban locations are adding to the construction pipeline. Continued demand for public housing is sustaining homebuilding activity, creating opportunities for developers, contractors, and building-material suppliers across the region.

The Rest of Central Region (RCR) is supported by integrated developments that combine public services, community facilities, and recreational spaces. The planned Toa Payoh Integrated Development brings together a sports center, healthcare facility, public library, and town park within one project. Its multi-purpose structure requires coordination among various agencies and specialist contractors, creating opportunities across construction, engineering, and facility development.

Overview – Singapore Construction Industry

Study Period 2020 - 2032 Market Size in 2026 USD 34.28 Billion Market Size in 2027 USD 36.3 Billion Market Size Forecast 2032 USD 46.59 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 5.12% during 2027-2032 Segments Covered By Sector, By Construction Type, By Construction Method, By Investment Source and By Geography Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.



Key Companies Covered in the Singapore Construction Industry

Woh Hup (Private) Ltd.

Obayashi Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Dragages Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd. (Singapore)

Lum Chang Building Contractors Pte. Ltd.

Tiong Seng Contractors (Pte.) Ltd.

Gammon Pte. Ltd.

Samsung C&T Corp. (Singapore)

Lendlease Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Kajima Overseas Asia (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

China Construction (South Pacific) Dev. Co. Pte. Ltd.

Ssangyong Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. (Singapore)

Hock Lian Seng Infrastructure Pte. Ltd.

Koon Construction & Transport Co. Pte. Ltd.

Straits Construction Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Takenaka Corp. (Singapore Office)

Civil Tech Pte. Ltd.



BHCC Construction Pte. Ltd.

United Engineers Ltd. Chip Eng Seng Contractors (1988) Pte. Ltd.

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